Robbie Milse

Robbie MilseDirector
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
Established in 1983, the women's museum will integrate into the history center, which was founded in 1928.
-
Supervisors voted on the measure after hearing a staff presentation on county efforts to help residents affected by pollution.
-
Una iniciativa electoral convertiría ciertos robos y delitos relacionados con drogas en delitos graves, lo que potencialmente ayudaría a expulsar a algunos inmigrantes.
-
A preliminary investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggests fresh onions that are served raw on McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers were a likely source of contamination.
-
San Diego County election officials have been testing their equipment and inviting the public to watch.
-
A harrowing and unprecedented trial in France is exposing how pornography, chatrooms and men’s disdain for or hazy understanding of consent is fueling rape culture.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- New California law offers in-state tuition for San Diego community colleges to Mexican residents in border region
- From school funding to climate warnings, what Project 2025 could mean for San Diego
- San Diego Comic Fest moves to North County, honors MAD Magazine and 'Twilight Zone' creators
- San Diego’s Mid-City median home values skyrocket by 384%
- Safety concerns prompt Encinitas firefighters to change stations