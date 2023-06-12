Sergio Lopez

Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app. Handel’s 18th-century masterpiece “The Messiah” is reimagined by Conductor Marin Alsop and colleagues Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson. Handel’s arias, choruses, and orchestration are infused with Gospel, Jazz, and R&B, creating an uplifting reinterpretation of this seasonal favorite.