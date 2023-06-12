Sergio Lopez

Sergio LopezAssistant Director
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria had hoped city voters would approve Measure E, a sales tax increase that would have turned the city's deficit into a surplus. But it failed by just 3,500 votes.
-
Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app. Handel’s 18th-century masterpiece “The Messiah” is reimagined by Conductor Marin Alsop and colleagues Bob Christianson and Gary Anderson. Handel’s arias, choruses, and orchestration are infused with Gospel, Jazz, and R&B, creating an uplifting reinterpretation of this seasonal favorite.
-
Trump picked Atkins, a former SEC commissioner, to head the agency. Known for his support of cryptocurrencies, Atkins could help shape regulations for the industry.
-
There are now more than 40,000 foreign nationals serving in the U.S. Military.
-
France's government has been toppled by a no-confidence vote in parliament, for the first time sine 1962. Prime Minister Michel Barnier served the shortest time in the post in France's modern history.
-
Mayor Gloria touted a bold initiative to address homelessness in San Diego. So far, it’s only purchased t-shirtsThe city’s San Diegans Together Tackling Homelessness initiative has raised only $1.3 million of its $370 million goal for 2024.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- Mayor Gloria touted a bold initiative to address homelessness in San Diego. So far, it’s only purchased t-shirts
- Location identified for Oceanside's sand retention pilot project
- Engineering could help insecticides keep pests under control
- California bill would give public university admission priority to slaves' descendants
- Former SDUSD employee sues district and ex-superintendent Jackson