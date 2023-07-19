Give Now
Thomas Meksto

Thomas Meksto

Account Executive

Tom Meksto is a business development professional with more than 25 years of experience in advertising, sales, and marketing. Originally from Chicago, Tom has lived in San Diego since 1985 with his wife and two daughters. When not advancing the KPBS mission, Tom enjoys the adventures of traveling to new destinations with his family, golfing, skiing and playing guitar in his band.

 

