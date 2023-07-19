Thomas Meksto

Thomas MekstoAccount Executive
Tom Meksto is a business development professional with more than 25 years of experience in advertising, sales, and marketing. Originally from Chicago, Tom has lived in San Diego since 1985 with his wife and two daughters. When not advancing the KPBS mission, Tom enjoys the adventures of traveling to new destinations with his family, golfing, skiing and playing guitar in his band.
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
Health insurance premiums on Covered California will increase an average of 9.6% next year. But state officials say most people will avoid price hikes because of government assistance programs.
-
Division over Carlsbad Unified School District's plan on diversity, equity inclusion and belonging plan was heard again during a school board meeting Wednesday night. But this time, the school board held a final vote on the matter.
-
Dynamic pricing of groceries, or reducing prices as perishable items approach their expiration date, could reduce food waste from grocery retailers by 21% or more, a study from UC San Diego's Rady School of Management released Tuesday found.
-
According to the zoo, capybaras are precocial — meaning they're more mature and mobile at birth — so, the four pups are already nursing and following mom.
-
Sophia Smith flashed the zipping her lips gesture as she celebrated her second goal against Vietnam during the opening United States' opening match at the Women’s World Cup in tribute to former Stanford teammate Katie Meyer.
-
Some attendees and vendors said the pop culture convention benefitted from the absence of studios and celebrities.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- Here's what happens to the body in extreme temperatures — and how heat becomes deadly
- Border wall settlement could be conservation boost for San Diego
- A Major League Soccer trainer was fired for flashing the 'OK' hand sign in a photo
- Twitter replaces its bird logo with an X as part of Elon Musk's plan for a super app
- The Women's World Cup expanded to 32 teams this year. Has the quality suffered?