Be My Neighbor Day 2024
Families throughout San Diego joined KPBS on April 6 for Be My Neighbor Day, a free outdoor event for young children and families to celebrate caring for one another and the environment around us. Powered by PNC Grow Up Great® and Fred Rogers Productions
A parent and child meet Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. (Caroline Lannes)
A family visits the Words Alive booth at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. (Caroline Lannes)
Families sing and dance with Ralph of Ralph's World at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. (Caroline Lannes
)
)
Katerina Kittycat and Daniel Tiger pose for a photo at "Be My Neighbor Day" across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. (Caroline Lannes)
Children sing and dance with Ralph of Ralph's World at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. (Caroline Lannes)
Families make garden markers with KPBS Kids at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. (Caroline Lannes)
Families sit to enjoy live performances on the field at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. (Caroline Lannes)
Alan Prohaska, PNC Bank Regional President of Greater San Diego, shares a Daniel Tiger story at "Be My Neighbor Day" across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. (Caroline Lannes)
Families make art by rubbing leaves with Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. (Caroline Lannes)
A young child greets Daniel Tiger at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. (Caroline Lannes)
1/10