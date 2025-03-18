Give Now
The Finest
Hosted by Julia Dixon Evans

San Diego is known as America’s Finest, but that distinction isn’t defined by city limits. We are a region of people, art and movements redefining our communities and expressions. The Finest is a podcast that highlights the emerging voices and dynamic forces driving change. Through personal stories and critical perspectives, each episode brings forward the artists, advocates and ideas pushing boundaries in the region's cultural landscape and deepening our understanding of why we are America’s Finest. New episodes premiere Thursdays, starting April 3.

The Finest

San Diego's creative scene is thriving in unexpected ways. Musicians are crowdfunding their careers. Tea culture is evolving. A painter's lost dreams spark a bold new vision. The city's last alt-weekly falls, but its rebellious spirit fights on. And in a rare conversation, the city's outgoing and incoming poets laureate dig into the power of words. The Finest takes you behind the scenes of art and culture in San Diego, connecting you to the people making it happen.

PARU Tea: How the viral matcha spot is transforming tea culture with love and purpose
Amy Truong and Lani Gobaleza's journey from viral success to reshaping the San Diego tea scene is a story of love, mindfulness and bold decisions — proving that slowing down can be just as revolutionary as going viral. Tune in to hear their incredible story and how they're transforming the tea game.
Premieres April 3
Making it in music: How do you create a local music scene in a 'superstar economy'?
Southeast San Diego's SHUA opens up about his journey from signing a record deal as a teen to struggling to make ends meet. His story pulls back the curtain on what it really takes to survive as a musician today.
Premieres April 10
San Diego's Poets Laureate on being 'government artists' and knocking poetry off its pedestal
Outgoing San Diego Poet Laureate Jason Magabo Perez passes the torch to incoming laureate Paola Capó-García. Together, they discuss inspiring more people to pick up poetry, the challenges of being a "government artist" and how they're bringing together San Diego's diverse communities through verse.
Premieres April 17
Spotify is changing, so one indie artist is advocating for fairness in a stream-heavy world
Julianna Zachariou is making music in a world where streams pay pennies, forcing independent artists to get creative just to stay in the game. From crowdfunding to pushing for new legislation, she's fighting for change in the industry.
Premieres May 1
When better sleep silences a painter's muse — now what?
Artist Mary Jhun has been painting her "girls" for decades: surrealist silhouettes with intricate, dreamlike details. She's also struggled with sleep apnea her entire life, and when she introduced a CPAP machine to sleep better, she lost her dreams — and with them, her creative muse.
Premieres May 8
San Diego's last alt-weekly stops the presses, but it's not giving up yet
The San Diego Reader has printed its last issue after 52 years. Alt-weeklies once thrived on classified ads, countercultural voices and investigative journalism, but Craigslist, the internet and shrinking ad dollars changed everything. What happens when a city loses its alternative press?
Premieres May 15

What's shaping our storytelling?

The stories on The Finest tap into the pulse of San Diego's cultural scene, but the creativity doesn't stop when the mics turn off. Here's what's inspiring the team right now, from hidden gems to the latest ideas sparking our conversations.

Julia Dixon Evans

Julia Dixon Evans
Host

Long runs on San Diego's canyon, mountain and lake trails are my go-to for recharging, finding peace and sorting through things in my head. I’ve also been inhaling audiobooks during commutes, while cooking or on neighborhood runs. My favorites this year are Brigitte Giraud's "Live Fast" and Sequoia Nagamatsu's "How High We Go in the Dark." Not sure I'll ever combine trail running and audiobooks though (a girl's gotta stay alert for mountain lions).

Anthony Wallace

Anthony Wallace
Producer

As a newcomer to San Diego, I’ve spent the year exploring. Some of my favorite finds include the arrabbiatissima pasta at Cesarina, the Welcome Tu Las Californias festival in Tijuana, Tasty Noodle House in Convoy and Black’s Beach near Torrey Pines — for the views, not the optional nudity. Mornings mean Ocean Beach runs, evenings are for PARU’s blue chamomile tea and "The White Lotus."

Chrissy Nguyen

Chrissy Nguyen
Editor

I’m currently deep into junk journaling: cutting, gluing and layering memories with no pressure to make the pages perfect. While that's my low-stakes creative outlet, my real ongoing epic is eating and drinking my way through every spot in the Convoy District. From hot pot feasts and bowls of noodles to chewy boba and soju adventures, it's all in the name of storytelling and maybe some overindulgent research.

Ben Redlawsk

Ben Redlawsk
Engineer

I’ve been chasing San Diego’s best views, from Kwaay Paay Peak in Mission Trails to Kate Sessions Park above PB. Watching the Mission Bay haze while dogs chase gophers under the grass has become one of my favorite pastimes. On colder weekends, I scour Kobey’s Swap Meet and thrift stores in search of well-worn, perfectly oversized grandpa sweaters to add to my growing collection.

