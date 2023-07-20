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This weekend in the arts in San Diego: Chicano Block Party, "Amoxtlis" and "Field Notes on Memory" in Escondido; San Ysidro Archive; SummerFest; CatVideoFest; a La Jolla Playhouse WOW Experience; rediscovered lost chamber music; local Aly Rowell and more.
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There is so much good music and dance in San Diego this weekend, including St. Vincent with the symphony; aja monet x Future is Color; local indie artist Julianna Zachariou; chamber music at SummerFest; The Rosin Box Project's cutting-edge contemporary ballet; outdoor dance in Encinitas — plus picks for visual art, theater and film.
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There's more to San Diego this weekend than Comic-Con: "Within the Context of Time" sound journey at the Athenaeum, the world premiere musical "The Family Album," opera under the stars, summer markets, sustainable food and jazz meets tap dance. OK, fine: one comics-related event.
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Top 10 arts events in San Diego this weekend: Skateboarding at the border, 'Final Fantasy' and PrideThis weekend in the arts in San Diego: "Boarder Crossings" at Centro Cultural de la Raza; the music of "Final Fantasy"; a 19th-century teenage girl genius in "Arcadia" at Cygnet Theatre; Puccini in opera and ballet forms; San Diego Pride weekend; Alex Lahey at Soda Bar and more.
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This weekend's arts top picks: Koy Sun x The Finest live taping; mika Castañeda and Cat Gunn at Best Practice; AAPI Emerging Artists Fellowship; San Diego Black Pride's Sunday Service; an in-store sitar and rock show at Folk Arts Rare Records and more
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This weekend in the arts in San Diego: Glass art by Indigenous artists at the Mingei; Gustavo Romero plays Liszt; indie and new wave at Soda Bar; spinning, weaving and blacksmithing in Old Town; Hitchcock at The Old Globe; Street Level in Oceanside; and fútbol on Chicano Park Blvd.
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This weekend in the arts in San Diego: The Rady Shell's opening night; new textile art at Visions; Andrew Alcasid at Mabel's Gone Fishing; "Stories in Cloth" at La Jolla Historical Society; "Hairspray" at NVA; the "Be Well" book launch; group crafting and a night of KPBS bands at Casbah.
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This weekend in the arts in San Diego: Juneteenth storytelling, art and music; Cat Gunn at ICA Central; a "Print As Protest" discussion; summer jazz; "The Rise and Fall of Little Voice"; a lagoon art walk; ocean poetry and more.
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This weekend's San Diego arts top picks: Luis Alonso Sánchez at Bread & Salt; San Diego Potters’ Guild; "The SpongeBob Musical"; "Measure for Measure"; Dear Tomorrow's jazz-and-pasta pop-up; Icelandic indie folk; ballet and more.
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This weekend in the arts in San Diego: Music fills North Park, design at MCASD, 2SLGBTQIA+ movement art, MMA theater, climate drag and more.
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