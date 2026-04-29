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America 250

America 250 banner image with logo

America 250

This year marks an important milestone for our nation: 250 years since 13 British colonies claimed their independence and stood united for the values of freedom, liberty and democracy. KPBS’ America 250 project is a collection of stories, programs and events that help us reflect upon the ideals we aspire for the next generation. Explore our national and local history, reflect upon who we are and ask what we want to be.

Stories that reflect who we are
We asked San Diego State University students questions about being American #America250 #shorts
San Diego County transit fares could rise 40% by fall if MTS, NCTD approve hikes this week
Why It Matters: Water Authority makes another water delivery deal
Why It Matters: The Midway Rising bill

Watch, read, and reflect

Watch, read, and reflect

Quizzes

How well do you know history? Test your knowledge with these three quizzes about San Diego’s history, our nation’s beginnings from 1619-1800, and national milestone moments.

San Diego History Quiz Graphic
San Diego History
The Beginnings Revolution 1619-1800 Quiz Banner graphic
The Beginnings/Revolution 1619-1800
Milestone Moments national graphic banner
National Milestone Moments
Events to Attend
'Americana'

'Americana'

Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 4 PM
La Jolla Presbyterian Church
$20-$35
'Americana'

'Americana'

Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 4 PM
San Dieguito United Methodist Church
$20-$35
'America The Beautiful: 250'

'America The Beautiful: 250'

Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 7:30 PM
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
$39-$129
'America's Band' The Beach Boys with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra

The Beach Boys with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7:30 PM
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
$66-$268
We The People: A Collaborative Community Poem

We The People: A Collaborative Community Poem

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8 AM
Ongoing until May 31, 2026
San Diego Central Public Library
Free
American Literary Heroes Series Presented by Write Out Loud

American Literary Heroes Series presented by Write Out Loud

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 6 PM
Ongoing until July 7, 2026
University Heights Library
Free
'Speak to Me of Home': A USA 250th Birthday Series Adventure Featuring NYT Bestseller Jeanine Cummins

'Speak to Me of Home': A USA 250th Birthday Series Adventure Featuring NYT Bestseller Jeanine Cummins

Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 11 AM to 12:30 PM
Pacific Highlands Ranch Library
Free
'Daughters of the Sun and Moon': A USA 250th Birthday Series Adventure

'Daughters of the Sun and Moon': A USA 250th Birthday Series Adventure Featuring New York Times Bestselling Author Lisa See

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 from 12 PM to 1 PM
Carlsbad City Library
Free
Narrative Shorts Block

GI Film Festival San Diego 2026: Narrative Shorts Block

Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Museum of Photographic Arts at the San Diego Museum of Art (MOPA @ SDMA) in Balboa Park
"AMERICAN SOLITAIRE"

GI Film Festival San Diego 2026: 'American Solitaire'

Friday, May 8, 2026 at 5 PM
Museum of Photographic Arts at the San Diego Museum of Art (MOPA @ SDMA) in Balboa Park