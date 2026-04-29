'Americana'

Stories that reflect who we are
We asked San Diego State University students questions about being American #America250 #shorts
San Diego County transit fares could rise 40% by fall if MTS, NCTD approve hikes this week
Why It Matters: Water Authority makes another water delivery deal
Why It Matters: The Midway Rising bill
Featured Stories
Watch, read, and reflect
Watch, read, and reflect
- American Revolution
- Lucy Worsley Investigates - The American Revolution
- A More or Less Perfect Union
- Native America
- National Parks
- American Buffalo
- Native Horse
- American Experience
- Iconic America
- 10 That Changed America
- Reconstruction
- Great Migrations
- Asian Americans
- Latino Americans
- American Historia
- Craft in America
- Historic Places
- "The Sum of Us: What Racism Cost Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" by Heather McGhee
- “Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist'' by Judith Heumann and Kristen Joiner
- “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott and Harmony Becker
- “March: Book One” by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell
- “Waiting for Snow in Havana" by Carlos Eire
- "Monstress" by Lysley Tenorio
- "Caleb's Crossing" by Geraldine Brooks
- “Moloka’i” by Alan Brennert
- "Into the Beautiful North" by Luis Alberto Urrea
- “The Gangster We Are All Looking For" by Lê Thi Diem Thúy
- "Outcasts United" by Warren St. John
- "Enrique's Journey" by Sonia Nazario
- "Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America" by Steve Inskeep
- "The 1619 Project" by New York Times
- "The Interpreter" by Olivia Abtahi and illustrated by Monica Arnaldo
- “Barrio Rising: The Protest That Built Chicano Park” by María Dolores Águila and illustrated by Magdalena Mora
- “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade
- “All the Way to the Top” by Annette Bay Pimentel and illustrated by Nabi Ali
- “Write to Me: Letter from Japanese American Children to the Librarian They Left Behind” by Cynthia Grady and illustrated by Amiko Hirao
- "Dreamers" by Yuyi Morales
- "Blue Sky, White Stars" by Sarvinder Naberhaus and Illustrated by Kadir Nelson
- "Jingle Dancer" by Cynthia Leitich Smith
- "Family Style" by Thien Pham
- “Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice” by Tommie Smith, Derrick Barnes, and illustrated by Dawud Anyabwile
- “The Magic Fish” by Trung Le Nguyen
- “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott and Harmony Becker
- "March: Book One" by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
- "American Born Chinese" by Gene Luen Yang
- "Sees Behind Trees" by Michael Dorris
- PBS Kids Across America
- Civics Made Easy
Quizzes
How well do you know history? Test your knowledge with these three quizzes about San Diego’s history, our nation’s beginnings from 1619-1800, and national milestone moments.
Events to Attend
'Americana'
Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 4 PM
La Jolla Presbyterian Church
$20-$35
'Americana'
Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 4 PM
San Dieguito United Methodist Church
$20-$35
'America The Beautiful: 250'
Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 7:30 PM
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
$39-$129
The Beach Boys with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7:30 PM
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
$66-$268
We The People: A Collaborative Community Poem
Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8 AM
Ongoing until May 31, 2026
San Diego Central Public Library
Free
American Literary Heroes Series presented by Write Out Loud
Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 6 PM
Ongoing until July 7, 2026
University Heights Library
Free
'Speak to Me of Home': A USA 250th Birthday Series Adventure Featuring NYT Bestseller Jeanine Cummins
Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 11 AM to 12:30 PM
Pacific Highlands Ranch Library
Free
'Daughters of the Sun and Moon': A USA 250th Birthday Series Adventure Featuring New York Times Bestselling Author Lisa See
Wednesday, July 1, 2026 from 12 PM to 1 PM
Carlsbad City Library
Free
GI Film Festival San Diego 2026: Narrative Shorts Block
Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Museum of Photographic Arts at the San Diego Museum of Art (MOPA @ SDMA) in Balboa Park
GI Film Festival San Diego 2026: 'American Solitaire'
Friday, May 8, 2026 at 5 PM
Museum of Photographic Arts at the San Diego Museum of Art (MOPA @ SDMA) in Balboa Park