The forgotten Fourth of July
Across the U.S., celebrations are underway marking 250 years since the country declared independence and launched a fight to break free from British rule.
But this Fourth of July also marks 80 years since the U.S. granted independence to a colony of its own: the Philippines.
In 1946, the U.S. signed an agreement freeing the Philippines from U.S. rule. It was called the Treaty of Manila. The decades leading up to it, and the ones that followed, would reshape the world — and San Diego. Our county is now home to one of the largest Filipino communities in the nation.
In this special series, we look back at how decades of U.S. immigration policy has shaped the Filipino diaspora, how generations of families put down roots in San Diego and what it means to celebrate independence this year.
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Eighty years after the Treaty of Manila, San Diego is home to one of the largest Filipino communities in the nation.
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Coming soon: How Navy sailors and their families built the foundations of San Diego’s Filipino community
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Coming soon: Far from home, Filipino elders grow vegetables and memories in San DiegoFor many Filipinos who came to San Diego in the 1950s and onward, Filipino good is a strong tether to their identity.
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Coming soon: Religious and cultural ties remain strong through Filipino regional associations in San DiegoThousands of miles from homes, folks in the Filipino diaspora formed regional associations in the 1960s and on to maintain cultural and Catholic roots.