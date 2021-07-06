Henry Louis Gates, Jr. introduces rapper Wiz Khalifa and actor Sanaa Lathan to ancestors who left the American South, boldly breaking racial barriers.
FEATURED STORIES
MORE FROM KPBS NEWS
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There is so much good music and dance in San Diego this weekend, including St. Vincent with the symphony; aja monet x Future is Color; local indie artist Julianna Zachariou; chamber music at SummerFest; The Rosin Box Project's cutting-edge contemporary ballet; outdoor dance in Encinitas — plus picks for visual art, theater and film.
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KPBS Cinema Junkie Beth Accomando reflects on what makes Comic-Con special, from fan culture and cosplay to Hollywood activations and the comics community.
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Stacie Watkins rediscovered her joy of roller-skating during the pandemic. Now, through Black Skate San Diego, she's continuing the legacy of Black roller-skating culture.
TV HIGHLIGHTS
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Premieres Monday, July 27, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+. Kalief Browder's everlasting legacy expands via the poetry of his mother, Venida in an unfolding poetic journey between past, present, and future. The film weaves a cinematic collage of verite, poetic visuals, and rare archival imagery from 1970s New York, and reveals how an individual's life-and afterlife-can transcend systemic oppression to ignite change once thought unattainable.
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Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2. The film chronicles the unrecognized history of jazz in Pittsburgh. The documentary features the talents of international jazz legends George Benson, Ahmad Jamal, Stanley Turrentine, Billy Eckstine, Kenny Clarke, Art Blakey, Billy Strayhorn and Mary Lou Williams-all Pittsburghers. Using archival footage and photos, it also sheds light on the social conditions and historical events.
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Premieres Monday, July 6, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+. Through rare archival footage and firsthand accounts, True North revisits 1968 Montreal, where Black liberation movements converged at the Congress of Black Writers. As student protests ignited the Sir George Williams Affair, Black youth faced violent repression, unfolding a powerful chapter of the global Black Power era.
SAN DIEGO BLACK HISTORY GALLERY
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Luke Easter, Artie Wilson, and Johnny Ritchey of the minor-league Padres. Ritchey was the first African American baseball player to join the San Diego Padres. In 1948, Ritchey broke the Pacific Coast League's color barrier when playing for the Padres and became known as "the Jackie Robinson of the West Coast." His debut came just one year after Robinson also broke the major league color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers. From then on, Ritchey played for the Padres as a catcher in both 1948 and 1949.
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
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Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech in San Diego on May 29, 1964, to both California Western University (now Point Loma Nazarene University) and San Diego State College (now SDSU) on the same day. In his speech at Cal Western, King spoke out against California’s Proposition 14, a ballot measure that would pass that November. This proposition repealed the Rumford Fair Housing Act of 1963 and allowed people to discriminate when selling or renting property. King’s address gave a national context to the issues of segregation and racism throughout Calif.
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
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Nathan Harrison by his Palomar Mountain cabin circa 1916.
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
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In 1913, Henrietta Goodwin (seated on right) was the first African American graduate from the State Normal School of San Diego, which is now San Diego State University.During this time, Goodwin was one of 15 graduates, and both The San Diego Union (now known as The Union Tribune) and her school failed to mention her on their list of students who graduated. Though she attended the school sporadically since 1908, both an attendance ledger and her registration record card confirmed that she graduated on Jan. 30, 1913.⠀
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
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In 1880, a total of 55 Black Americans lived in the county. These residents were predominantly formerly enslaved and had migrated from the South. Sixty percent of this population resided in Julian. This photo from 1887 shows Albert Robinson and his wife, Margaret, in front of the Hotel Robinson in #Julian, which they owned and operated until 1921 (Margaret operated it by herself following Albert's death in 1915.)
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
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In 1887, the first Black church was founded in San Diego, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. Solomon (right) and Cordelia Johnson (left) were key in the formation. Before the church was founded, the members of the church would meet in the Johnson’s home in downtown San Diego until there were enough funds raised to secure a church site.
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
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In 1953, Dr. Jack Kimbrough, among others, established a local Urban League branch in San Diego. This group played a pivotal role after World War II in pushing for civil rights and full inclusion in the city’s growing economy. Some of the successful programs made possible by the San Diego Urban League included a vocation education program for city schools and the Adopt-A-Child program that represented a collaborative effort between several social service agencies.
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
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Black Panthers serve breakfast to children at Christ of King Catholic Church in San Diego. July 25, 1969.
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
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In 1924, Dennis V. Allen founded the San Diego Race Relations Society, a group that sought to end prejudice against racial, national and religious groups. This group was instrumental in pushing for desegregation in public spaces, as well as in challenging the denial of jobs because of religion, race or color. Dennis V. Allen, the president of the Race Relations Society, also helped expand employment opportunities for San Diego’s #Black community.⠀
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
PROGRAMS & PODCASTS
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Broadcast: Feb. 1, 2026 at 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. A new special bringing together some incredible stories about the Black experience. Told by people who were there, we hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing, and inspiring.
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Broadcast: Feb. 8, 2026 at 2 - 3 p.m. We uncover the story of the only successful coup d’etat ever to happen on American soil. This act of racial violence was designed to eliminate all memory of a highly successful Black community in Wilmington, North Carolina back in 1898.
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Four, one-hour episodes! (In place of ‘Code Switch / Life Kit’ Friday airing) Fridays, Feb. 7 - 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS FM. As America seethes with civil unrest in the 1960s, three Black aerospace engineers in Los Angeles play a key role in getting us to the moon.
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Feb. 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. at 9 p.m. -on KPBS HD2. Join us for this hour long special as we turn up the voices of Black artists in the world of classical music, with host Vernon Neal.
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Feb. 15, 2026 at 2-3 p.m. Guest host LeVar Burton presents a program celebrating the author he calls “potent and polemical.” Christopher Jackson reads an excerpt from Baldwin’s famous letter The Fire Next Time: in “My Dungeon Shook,” he addresses internalized racism. Next, Anthony Rapp performs an excerpt from Giovanni's Room, in which an ex-pat comes to terms with his sexuality and loneliness in Paris. And Baldwin contemplates The Great Migration in his novel "Go Tell It On The Mountain." We hear an excerpt performed by Charlayne Woodard.
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Broadcast: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at 2 p.m. on KPBS FM
A new special hour-long edition bringing together some incredible stories about the Black experience. Told by people who were there, we hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing, and inspiring.
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Broadcast: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at 2 p.m. on KPBS FM
This documentary weaves together the voices of Haitian artists and activists, in dialogue with historical audio from the one of the world’s most distinguished radio archives, Radio Haiti-Inter, now housed at Duke University.
Our co-hosts are journalists, Haitians and sisters, Nathalie (Talie) and Mélodie Cerin, with Nathalie in the U.S. and Mélodie in Haiti.
Produced in collaboration with the Round Earth Media program of the International Women's Media Foundation.
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Broadcast: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 2 p.m. on KPBS FM
Lee Hawkins investigates how a secret nighttime business deal unlocked the gates of a community called Maplewood for dozens of Black families seeking better housing, schools, and safer neighborhoods. His own family included.
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Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS FM / Listen Now
Welcome to "House/Full of Black Women," a new hour-long special from The Kitchen Sisters, Ellen Sebastian Chang, Sital Muktari & PRX.
For some eight years now, 34 Black women from the Bay Area — artists, scholars, midwives, nurses, an architect, an ice cream maker, a donut maker, a theater director, a choreographer, musicians, educators, sex trafficking abolitionists and survivors have gathered monthly around a big dining room table in Oakland, California. Meeting, cooking, dancing, strategizing — grappling with the issues of eviction, gentrification, well-being and sex trafficking that are staring down their community, staring down Black women in America.
Across these years House/Full has created a series of performances and activations — street processions, street interventions, all-night song circles, historical narratives, parking lot ceremonies, rituals of resting and dreaming.
This "House/Full" radio special was inspired by the House/Full of BlackWomen project conceived and choreographed by Amara Tabor-Smith and co-directed by Ellen Sebastian Chang and an evolving collective of Black women artists and features interviews with sex trafficking abolitionists, personal stories of growing up in the Bay Area, music, Black women dreaming, resisting, insisting.
With Support From: The Creative Work Fund, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Kaleta Doolin Foundation, The Texas Women’s Foundation, Susan Sillins, listener contributions to The Kitchen Sisters Productions & PRX.
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Feb. 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS FM
WNYC’s 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event is back live at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem hosted by Kai Wright of "Notes From America." This year's event will examine the history of the word "woke" in the context of Dr. King’s work to build awareness, action, and urgency around injustice and discrimination.
This annual event is a powerful reminder of the timeless wisdom of the traditional African proverb: "Not to know is bad; not to want to know is worse." The events focus on a renewed commitment to understanding the context, confronting the complexity, and elevating our collective consciousness in the face of injustice and discrimination. As we reflect on the legacy of the Inconvenient King, we embark on a journey to reclaim our "woke" status. It's a call to action, a plea to remain vigilant and engaged, and an invitation to be unwaveringly concerned about creating a more equitable and inclusive world for all.
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Sunday, July 7, 2024 at 2 p.m.
Hosted by Roy Wood Jr., "Road to Rickwood" explores historic Rickwood Field's origin and storied past. Over its 114-years, Rickwood has hosted everything from segregated baseball, to women's suffrage events, Klan rallies, and eventually, the first integrated sports team in Alabama. Roy Wood Jr. speaks with historians, civic leaders, former Negro Leauge players, and more to learn how Birmingham's civil rights story played out at American's oldest park.
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June 19, 2024 at Noon (in place of MIDDAY EDITION)
The promise of American democracy could not be fulfilled until all Americans were free. Following the moment of Black liberation marked by Juneteenth, Black Americans began the ongoing project of securing and protecting their rights to vote, and to lead. This Juneteenth, join NOTES FROM AMERICA WITH KAI WRIGHT to trace the lineage of our democracy being actualized to the period after Emancipation, when political leadership like that of Texas Congresswoman Barbara Jordan emerged and began to shape the potential and the power of the Black vote on our nation. Recorded live at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, a historically Black house of worship in Houston where Jordan was a member, host Kai Wright and Jordan biographer Mary Ellen Curtin explore the legacy of the first Black woman elected to the Texas Senate after Reconstruction. They also discuss how Black voters continue to shape politics in an election year that's crucial to the sustainability of our democracy.
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Feb. 4, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS FM
A new special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African-American experience. Told by people who were there, we hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing, and inspiring.
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February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. on KPBS FM
HBCUs rose from the ashes of slavery and have been educating Black students for generations. Cheryl Mango says HBCUs are currently experiencing a renaissance, sparked from Black Lives Matter movement and the fight for racial justice. Plus: HBCU bands like the Trojan Explosion at Virginia State University play with power and energy. It’s an audio and visual display, with high-step marching and decked-out drum majors at the center of the performance. Taylor Whitehead says that HBCU sound and style is the pinnacle of Black musical excellence. Later in the Show: What does William Faulkner and a cool pair of sneakers have in common? More than you might think. Jemayne King is a sneakerhead and English professor at Virginia State University. He’s combined his two passions into the first ever college English course on sneaker culture.
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A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African-American experience. Told by people who were there, we hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing, and inspiring.
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Black Enough: A special from The Stoop podcast l Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. on KPBS FM / On demand now
This special is on demand
Whether it's the way we talk, the music we hear, or the clothes we wear- many Black people at some point were made to feel 'not Black enough’, including Leila and Hana. In this special from The Stoop podcast, Leila explores with TV host Joshua Johnson what it means to be told she ‘talks white’, Hana talks to a psychologist as she wonders if she has to like everything Black to avoid getting called out, and we go deep with comedian W. Kamau Bell who's felt awkward in Black circles and in front of Black audiences. What does it really mean to be ‘Black enough’?
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Justin Holland was a Black guitar virtuoso, educator, and activist in the 19th century who did intricate transcriptions of popular operas, songs, and compositions of his own. Holland was born free and worked to help other enslaved Black people on the Underground Railroad. In this special, Professor Ernie Jackson, a Holland expert, talks about his experience as a guitar student and how Holland’s music gave him hope and inspiration.
Encore from 2022
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Saxophone player, flutist and vocalist Karl Denson tours regularly with The Rolling Stones, has collaborated with Lenny Kravitz, has album credits with The Allman Brothers and is well known for his many solo projects. Then, Sure Fire Soul Ensemble share their new album of jazz, funk, and soul.
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A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African-American experience. Segments include: The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, American new pioneer Dorothy Butler Gilliam, Nelson Mandela in Detroit, Nasa's pioneering black women, The "Godfather of Gospel Music" and what the Confederate flag represents in America's battle over race.
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What's CODE SWITCH? It's the fearless conversations about race that you've been waiting for. Hosted by journalists of color, our podcast tackles the subject of race with empathy and humor. We explore how race affects every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, food and everything in between. This podcast makes all of us part of the conversation — because we're all part of the story. Code Switch was named Apple Podcasts' first-ever Show of the Year in 2020.
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On this episode, Farai Chideya talks with Rep. Underwood about how the federal government can tackle the Black maternal health crisis.
Dr. Rachel Hardeman of the Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity explains why she focuses on the impact of racism on health. And we learn about Dr. Justina Ford, a Black doctor in the 1900s who served patients of color in Denver.
On Sippin’ the Political Tea, Farai and Errin Haines of the 19th welcome journalist Fernanda Santos to talk about the state of things at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the possibilities of immigration reform under the Biden-Harris administration.
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A new Kitchen Sisters and PRX exclusive, "Can Do: Stories of Black Visionaries, Seekers, and Entrepreneurs," is hosted by Alfre Woodard, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress. These stories come from The Kitchen Sisters collection -- stories of black pioneers, self-made men and self-taught women, neighborhood heroes and visionaries. People who said "yes we can" and then did.
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From American Public Media, part of the American RadioWorks: Black History series. New! "Say It Loud" traces the last 50 years of black history through stirring, historically important speeches by African Americans from across the political spectrum. With recordings unearthed from libraries and sound archives, and made widely available here for the first time, "Say It Loud" includes landmark speeches by Malcolm X, Lorraine Hansberry, Angela Davis, Martin Luther King Jr., Henry Louis Gates, and many others.
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From American Public Media, part of the American RadioWorks: Black History series.
New! Mississippi occupies a distinct and dramatic place in the history of America’s civil rights movement. No state in the South was more resistant to the struggle for black equality. No place was more violent. Drawing on newly discovered archival audio and groundbreaking research on the civil rights era, "State of Siege" brings to light the extraordinary tactics whites in Mississippi used to battle integration and the lasting impact of that battle in American politics today.
“Rap Diego" is a four-part art history project that explores the origins and evolution of San Diego’s local rap scene over the past 40 years. Featuring a podcast, captivating short films by diverse directors and a digital exhibition with the San Diego History Center. Press play to explore the vibrant cultural heritage and potent moments within San Diego's rap scene.
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