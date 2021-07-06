1 of 9

In 1913, Henrietta Goodwin (seated on right) was the first African American graduate from the State Normal School of San Diego, which is now San Diego State University.During this time, Goodwin was one of 15 graduates, and both The San Diego Union (now known as The Union Tribune) and her school failed to mention her on their list of students who graduated. Though she attended the school sporadically since 1908, both an attendance ledger and her registration record card confirmed that she graduated on Jan. 30, 1913.⠀

Courtesy of San Diego History Center