1 of 9
In 1913, Henrietta Goodwin (seated on right) was the first African American graduate from the State Normal School of San Diego, which is now San Diego State University.During this time, Goodwin was one of 15 graduates, and both The San Diego Union (now known as The Union Tribune) and her school failed to mention her on their list of students who graduated. Though she attended the school sporadically since 1908, both an attendance ledger and her registration record card confirmed that she graduated on Jan. 30, 1913.⠀
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
2 of 9
In 1880, a total of 55 Black Americans lived in the county. These residents were predominantly formerly enslaved and had migrated from the South. Sixty percent of this population resided in Julian. This photo from 1887 shows Albert Robinson and his wife, Margaret, in front of the Hotel Robinson in #Julian, which they owned and operated until 1921 (Margaret operated it by herself following Albert's death in 1915.)
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
3 of 9
In 1887, the first Black church was founded in San Diego, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. Solomon (right) and Cordelia Johnson (left) were key in the formation. Before the church was founded, the members of the church would meet in the Johnson’s home in downtown San Diego until there were enough funds raised to secure a church site.
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
4 of 9
Nathan Harrison by his Palomar Mountain cabin circa 1916.
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
5 of 9
In 1924, Dennis V. Allen founded the San Diego Race Relations Society, a group that sought to end prejudice against racial, national and religious groups. This group was instrumental in pushing for desegregation in public spaces, as well as in challenging the denial of jobs because of religion, race or color. Dennis V. Allen, the president of the Race Relations Society, also helped expand employment opportunities for San Diego’s #Black community.⠀
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
6 of 9
Luke Easter, Artie Wilson, and Johnny Ritchey of the minor-league Padres. Ritchey was the first African American baseball player to join the San Diego Padres. In 1948, Ritchey broke the Pacific Coast League's color barrier when playing for the Padres and became known as "the Jackie Robinson of the West Coast." His debut came just one year after Robinson also broke the major league color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers. From then on, Ritchey played for the Padres as a catcher in both 1948 and 1949.
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
7 of 9
In 1953, Dr. Jack Kimbrough, among others, established a local Urban League branch in San Diego. This group played a pivotal role after World War II in pushing for civil rights and full inclusion in the city’s growing economy. Some of the successful programs made possible by the San Diego Urban League included a vocation education program for city schools and the Adopt-A-Child program that represented a collaborative effort between several social service agencies.
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
8 of 9
Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech in San Diego on May 29, 1964, to both California Western University (now Point Loma Nazarene University) and San Diego State College (now SDSU) on the same day. In his speech at Cal Western, King spoke out against California’s Proposition 14, a ballot measure that would pass that November. This proposition repealed the Rumford Fair Housing Act of 1963 and allowed people to discriminate when selling or renting property. King’s address gave a national context to the issues of segregation and racism throughout Calif.
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
9 of 9
Black Panthers serve breakfast to children at Christ of King Catholic Church in San Diego. July 25, 1969.
Courtesy of San Diego History Center
A series of webinars beginning on Wednesday at 6 p.m. aim to teach members of the public how to access public records as a way to expose injustice.
Four playwrights share diverse perspectives on the Black experience
Getting funding for a start-up biotech company is seldom easy. But many Black biotech CEOs say they face an entrenched white good-old-boy network of venture capital investors who are usually not willing to take a chance on them.
Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport! An intimate four-hour series from Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the 400-year-old story of the black church in America, the changing nature of worship spaces, and the men and women who shepherded them from the pulpit, the choir loft, and church pews.
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport! Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps actor Sterling K. Brown, comedian Sasheer Zamata and musician Jon Batiste discover the unexpected places their ancestors called home, providing new insight into the people and places that made them who they are today.
Premieres Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with the PBS Video App. Experience Shakespeare's comedic masterpiece from the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park set in South Harlem telling the story of the trickster Falstaff and the wily wives who outwit him in a celebration of Black joy, laughter and vitality.
A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African-American experience. Segments include: The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, American new pioneer Dorothy Butler Gilliam, Nelson Mandela in Detroit, Nasa's pioneering black women, The "Godfather of Gospel Music" and what the Confederate flag represents in America's battle over race.
What's CODE SWITCH? It's the fearless conversations about race that you've been waiting for. Hosted by journalists of color, our podcast tackles the subject of race with empathy and humor. We explore how race affects every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, food and everything in between. This podcast makes all of us part of the conversation — because we're all part of the story. Code Switch was named Apple Podcasts' first-ever Show of the Year in 2020.
On this episode, Farai Chideya talks with Rep. Underwood about how the federal government can tackle the Black maternal health crisis.
Dr. Rachel Hardeman of the Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity explains why she focuses on the impact of racism on health. And we learn about Dr. Justina Ford, a Black doctor in the 1900s who served patients of color in Denver.
On Sippin’ the Political Tea, Farai and Errin Haines of the 19th welcome journalist Fernanda Santos to talk about the state of things at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the possibilities of immigration reform under the Biden-Harris administration.
A new Kitchen Sisters and PRX exclusive, "Can Do: Stories of Black Visionaries, Seekers, and Entrepreneurs," is hosted by Alfre Woodard, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress. These stories come from The Kitchen Sisters collection -- stories of black pioneers, self-made men and self-taught women, neighborhood heroes and visionaries. People who said "yes we can" and then did.
From American Public Media, part of the American RadioWorks: Black History series. New! "Say It Loud" traces the last 50 years of black history through stirring, historically important speeches by African Americans from across the political spectrum. With recordings unearthed from libraries and sound archives, and made widely available here for the first time, "Say It Loud" includes landmark speeches by Malcolm X, Lorraine Hansberry, Angela Davis, Martin Luther King Jr., Henry Louis Gates, and many others.
From American Public Media, part of the American RadioWorks: Black History series.
New! Mississippi occupies a distinct and dramatic place in the history of America’s civil rights movement. No state in the South was more resistant to the struggle for black equality. No place was more violent. Drawing on newly discovered archival audio and groundbreaking research on the civil rights era, "State of Siege" brings to light the extraordinary tactics whites in Mississippi used to battle integration and the lasting impact of that battle in American politics today.
A special hour-long edition of "Witness History" from the BBC World Service, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African-American experience. Told by people who were there, we hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing, and inspiring. Segments include: NASA's pioneering black women, When Nelson Mandela went to Detroit, African Americans and the "Three Strikes Law", The last survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and Ann Lowe - African American Fashion Designer.
How does family legacy contribute to culture? In the season 1 finale, host Parker Edison talks with his brother about their family legacy. Then he sits down with underground hip-hop royalty Masta Ace about how family influenced his music.
