Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins
Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app
The film explores the work of photographer Titus Brooks Heagins and the challenging questions his photos pose about the systemic and casual exclusions and neglect of society's most vulnerable communities of color.
Humanizing, reverent, and confrontational, Titus' photographs document the overlooked: people who – usually through some intersection of poverty, race, or gender/sexual identity – exist as outsiders.
He describes his work as "confront[ing] viewers in their personal spaces to move the position of 'otherness' closer to a normative construction of self."
Through verité footage following Titus into the field, plus interviews with family, colleagues, and mentees, "Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins" examines a complex, talented, passionate, and compassionate figure. It also illuminates the fortitude it takes to be an outsider documenting other marginalized people.
Watch On Your Schedule: "Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins" is available to stream with the PBS app.
Distributed by American Public Television / Presented by PBS North Carolina. Floating Stone Productions is an independent film company that focuses on telling stories about contemporary artists that are often overlooked.
For more information about Titus Brooks Heagins’ work, please visit https://titusbrooksheagins.art/