Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 16, 2025 at 2:45 PM PDT
Photographer Titus Brooks Heagins photographs Naomi.
Floating Stone Productions
/
APT
Photographer Titus Brooks Heagins photographs Naomi.

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS app

The film explores the work of photographer Titus Brooks Heagins and the challenging questions his photos pose about the systemic and casual exclusions and neglect of society's most vulnerable communities of color.

Always Looking: Titus Brook Heagins: Preview

Humanizing, reverent, and confrontational, Titus' photographs document the overlooked: people who – usually through some intersection of poverty, race, or gender/sexual identity – exist as outsiders.

Photographer Titus Brooks Heagins photographs Elly and Nikki.
Floating Stone Productions
/
APT
Photographer Titus Brooks Heagins photographs Elly and Nikki.

He describes his work as "confront[ing] viewers in their personal spaces to move the position of 'otherness' closer to a normative construction of self."

Photographer Titus Brooks Heagins takes a photo of Nyia and baby.
Floating Stone Productions
/
APT
Photographer Titus Brooks Heagins takes a photo of Nyia and baby.

Through verité footage following Titus into the field, plus interviews with family, colleagues, and mentees, "Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins" examines a complex, talented, passionate, and compassionate figure. It also illuminates the fortitude it takes to be an outsider documenting other marginalized people.

Titus Brooks Heagins photographs Oyantay and Alberto.
Floating Stone Productions
/
APT
Titus Brooks Heagins photographs Oyantay and Alberto.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins" is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Photographer Titus Brooks Heagins talks with Xavier.
Floating Stone Productions
/
APT
Photographer Titus Brooks Heagins talks with Xavier.

Distributed by American Public Television / Presented by PBS North Carolina. Floating Stone Productions is an independent film company that focuses on telling stories about contemporary artists that are often overlooked.

Photographer Titus Brooks Heagins talks with Nomi.
Floating Stone Productions
/
APT
Photographer Titus Brooks Heagins talks with Nomi.

For more information about Titus Brooks Heagins’ work, please visit https://titusbrooksheagins.art/

