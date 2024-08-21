Share your thoughts
The November 2024 presidential election will likely be one of the most consequential in the history of the United States.
The latest Gallup poll suggests it could be a high turnout year. Seventy-one percent of Americans say they have given “quite a lot” of thought to the upcoming presidential election. That's on track with 2020, and higher than in previous presidential election years.
Americans who identify with either of the major political parties are highly engaged this year, with 84% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans saying they have given the presidential election a lot of thought. Independents were less likely to be thinking about the election, at 61%.
KPBS is looking to talk to voters about whether they are planning to vote this November, and if so, how they're making their voting decisions.
_
-
The new trash fee will be the first one San Diego trash customers have had to pay, and officials say they’ll have a chance to shape it.
-
KPBS is looking to talk to voters about whether they are planning to vote this November, and if so, how they're making their voting decisions.
-
He spoke to KPBS about why he thinks former President Donald Trump is a danger to democracy.
-
Three delegates said they want to hear Kamala Harris focus on bread-and-butter issues and reproductive rights in her speech to the convention Thursday.
Who We Are
Public Matters is an initiative of KPBS, inewsource and Voice of San Diego.
These three independent, non-profit journalism organizations are sharing content, conversation, and events that ensure all San Diegans understand their opportunity to participate in the democratic process and that it means more than voting in an election.
At its core, it is about reminding us that we have a shared humanity, and together we are empowered to make positive change.
Public Matters will lead up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026.