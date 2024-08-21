Give Now
Public Matters

You are part of something bigger. A neighborhood, a community, a county, a state, a country.
All of these places are made stronger when we engage with each other in conversation and participate in local decision-making.
But where and how to start? Introducing Public Matters.
KPBS Voter Hub
KPBS' Voter Hub and Guía Electoral (en español) aims to help voters get information on all the races and measures on the ballot. For November's General Election, we'll again have explainers, an interactive virtual ballot guide, resources on how to vote and where, and of course all the latest news.
View KPBS Voter Hub
Politifest
Politifest is Voice of San Diego's annual public affairs summit. Discussions and debates at the event will focus on the upcoming elections and ballot measures, as well as some of the most pressing issues in the region.
Explore Politifest
Documenters
The San Diego Documenters, an independently funded program of the nonprofit newsroom inewsource, is putting the "public" back in public meetings. The program trains and pays San Diegans to document community meetings and keep watch over local government.
Explore Documenters

The November 2024 presidential election will likely be one of the most consequential in the history of the United States.

The latest Gallup poll suggests it could be a high turnout year. Seventy-one percent of Americans say they have given “quite a lot” of thought to the upcoming presidential election. That's on track with 2020, and higher than in previous presidential election years.

Americans who identify with either of the major political parties are highly engaged this year, with 84% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans saying they have given the presidential election a lot of thought. Independents were less likely to be thinking about the election, at 61%.

KPBS is looking to talk to voters about whether they are planning to vote this November, and if so, how they're making their voting decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Public Matters is a joint initiative of KPBS, inewsource and Voice of San Diego to provide content, conversation and events ensuring all San Diegans understand their opportunity to participate in local decision-making and that we are made stronger when we engage with each other in conversation. Public Matters is generously funded by Irwin and Joan Jacobs.

Who We Are

Public Matters is an initiative of KPBS, inewsource and Voice of San Diego.

These three independent, non-profit journalism organizations are sharing content, conversation, and events that ensure all San Diegans understand their opportunity to participate in the democratic process and that it means more than voting in an election.

At its core, it is about reminding us that we have a shared humanity, and together we are empowered to make positive change.

Public Matters will lead up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026.

