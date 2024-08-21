Public Matters

Share your thoughts

The November 2024 presidential election will likely be one of the most consequential in the history of the United States.

The latest Gallup poll suggests it could be a high turnout year. Seventy-one percent of Americans say they have given “quite a lot” of thought to the upcoming presidential election. That's on track with 2020, and higher than in previous presidential election years.

Americans who identify with either of the major political parties are highly engaged this year, with 84% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans saying they have given the presidential election a lot of thought. Independents were less likely to be thinking about the election, at 61%.

KPBS is looking to talk to voters about whether they are planning to vote this November, and if so, how they're making their voting decisions.