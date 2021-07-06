Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Voter Hub Logo
Follow us on social media

Guía electoral en español

Primary Election vote center and ballot drop-off locations close at 8 p.m. on June 7. Live results become available starting at 8:05 p.m.

Ballot Guide

Election News

Ballot Tracker

Live Results

Election News
2022 Primary Election Live Blog Voter Hub
Local
Election live blog: Local and statewide updates from California's primary election
KPBS Staff
Live election updates are added as they become available.
IMG_4846.JPG
Bennett Lacy
Local
Local and statewide updates from California's primary election
Emilyn Mohebbi
Andrew Bracken
Harrison Patiño
Jade Hindmon
Megan Burke
Nathan Fletcher San Diego County Supervisor.jpg
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
Local
Fletcher, Reichert to square off in county supervisor runoff
City News Service
Load More