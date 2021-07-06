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You may find differences between this guide and your official ballot. For example, you may see races that are outside your area. The can be due to the fact that ZIP codes or neighborhoods can be split into multiple districts. Please also note: This guide is not exhaustive. Notice something missing? Let us know here.

Important dates

Oct
6

Official ballot drop boxes open daily through November 3.

Oct
19

Voter registration deadline.

Nov
3

Last day to vote! Vote centers and official ballot drop boxes are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m

Dec
3

Deadline to certify the election.

Source: San Diego Registrar of Voters

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Meet the team list

The following community organizations have helped distribute KPBS election content and resources throughout San Diego County.