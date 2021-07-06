What do I do if I receive a duplicate ballot?

Voters may cast their vote on and return either ballot. Destroy the unused ballot. If the voter uses the suspended ballot, the system will automatically set aside that ballot envelope. That ballot will be counted if and only if that is the only ballot returned by the voter.



"Voters are encouraged to call our office to let us know. Replacement mail ballots are typically sent when a voter moves within the county to a new residence address after the initial mailing was sent," said a San Diego Registrar of Voters representative via email.