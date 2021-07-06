Primary Election vote center and ballot drop-off locations close at 8 p.m. on June 7. Live results become available starting at 8:05 p.m.
Martinez topped the seven-candidate field in Tuesday's election to secure a spot on the runoff in the race to succeed longtime sheriff's department head Bill Gore, who retired earlier this year.
Councilwomen Jen Campbell, Monica Montgomery Steppe and Vivian Moreno will defend their seats in November.
U.S. House battles took shape in heavily Democratic California that could tip the balance of power in Congress, while Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi was forced into a runoff after a congressional ethics watchdog raised questions about his campaign spending.
It was unclear how many votes still need to be tallied in the race.
Fletcher's role in heading much of the county's pandemic response was expected to be a key issue in the District 4 election.
He was trailed by the GOP’s endorsed candidate, Nathan Hochman, with 17%.