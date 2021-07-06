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You may find differences between this guide and your official ballot. For example, you may see races that are outside your area. The can be due to the fact that ZIP codes or neighborhoods can be split into multiple districts. Please also note: This guide is not exhaustive. Notice something missing? Let us know here.
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FAQ
You can register to vote or check your registration status online on the California Online Voter Registration page. The last day to register to vote for the general election is October 19.
You can find more information at the Registrar of Voters Election Information site.
Here are the key dates and times for early and last-day voting:
You can find more information at the Registrar of Voters Election Information site.
Here are the key dates and times for early and last-day voting:
- October 5 Ballots go out to all active registered voters. Early in-person voting begins at Registrar of Voters office.
- October 6 Ballot drop boxes open
- October 19 Deadline to register to vote
- October 31 Vote centers open
- November 3 Election Day
The last day to register online for the General Election is October 19. If you are registering or re-registering less than 15 days before Nov. 3, you must complete same-day voter registration and request your ballot in person at your county elections office or polling location.
County election offices will begin mailing ballots to active registered voters by October 5. Just fill it out, seal it in the provided envelope and send it off to your county elections office. To ensure your ballot is postmarked by Election Day make sure to mail it at least 7 days in advance. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
If you're dropping off your ballot, it must be submitted at the drop-off locations no later than 8 p.m. when polls close on Election Day.
If you're dropping off your ballot, it must be submitted at the drop-off locations no later than 8 p.m. when polls close on Election Day.
Yes. California requires time off for voting if employees don’t have enough time outside work hours. You can take as much time as you need, but employers are only required to pay for a maximum of two hours.
Employers may require advance notice. The time off must be at the beginning or the end of your shift. Employers are required to post a notice about this 10 days before a statewide election.
Employers may require advance notice. The time off must be at the beginning or the end of your shift. Employers are required to post a notice about this 10 days before a statewide election.
If you haven’t turned it in yet, you can exchange your mail ballot for a new one at an elections office, ask an election official at the polling place for a new ballot, or vote using a provisional ballot. If you have mailed or turned in your ballot, there’s no way to fix it. Contact your county elections office for a new ballot.
Register for California’s BallotTrax tool, where you can check your ballot status and opt in to receive email or text notifications.
All California active registered voters are sent a vote-by-mail ballot roughly a month before an election. That allows local election offices time for thorough verification processes, such as signature matching and accuracy testing. This extended timeframe also accommodates people who don't have time to make it to a vote center on Election Day, providing ample opportunity to cast their ballots. Californians have had the option to vote by mail since 1979, and instances of voter fraud, including with mail-in ballots, are exceedingly rare due to stringent safety protocols. Mail-in ballots are only provided to registered Californians, and there are robust measures in place to prevent forgery, theft and fraudulent activity. In 2012 65.15% of ballots cast were mail-in ballots — 10 years later that number was 91.24%
Find more facts about the elections process on the California Secretary of State website and on the San Diego Registrar of Voters website.
Find more facts about the elections process on the California Secretary of State website and on the San Diego Registrar of Voters website.
Voters may cast their vote on and return either ballot. Destroy the unused ballot. If the voter uses the suspended ballot, the system will automatically set aside that ballot envelope. That ballot will be counted if and only if that is the only ballot returned by the voter.
"Voters are encouraged to call our office to let us know. Replacement mail ballots are typically sent when a voter moves within the county to a new residence address after the initial mailing was sent," said a San Diego Registrar of Voters representative via email.
"Voters are encouraged to call our office to let us know. Replacement mail ballots are typically sent when a voter moves within the county to a new residence address after the initial mailing was sent," said a San Diego Registrar of Voters representative via email.
Ballots in California are available in several languages other than English.
When registering to vote, you can select from the following: Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai or Vietnamese. You can register online at the Secretary of State's website.
The Voting Rights Act, enacted in 1965, requires the Registrar of Voters to provide language assistance in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese. To receive voting materials in these languages you can fill out an application.
For people that speak Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Somali, Persian or Laotian, you can request a reference ballot called a "facsimile ballot." It's a copy of the ballot translated into these languages. You can use that copy to mark your choices on an official ballot.
To request a reference ballot you can reach out to the following:
Call (800) 696-0136 (toll free), (858) 565-5800 or email rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.
Ask a poll worker at a vote center for a reference ballot. If you need help marking your ballot, you may bring someone with you to the poll to assist you.
When registering to vote, you can select from the following: Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai or Vietnamese. You can register online at the Secretary of State's website.
The Voting Rights Act, enacted in 1965, requires the Registrar of Voters to provide language assistance in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese. To receive voting materials in these languages you can fill out an application.
For people that speak Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Somali, Persian or Laotian, you can request a reference ballot called a "facsimile ballot." It's a copy of the ballot translated into these languages. You can use that copy to mark your choices on an official ballot.
To request a reference ballot you can reach out to the following:
Call (800) 696-0136 (toll free), (858) 565-5800 or email rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.
Ask a poll worker at a vote center for a reference ballot. If you need help marking your ballot, you may bring someone with you to the poll to assist you.
Political consultant Tom Shepard said campaigns use databases informed by voter rolls from the Registrar of Voters to target those who haven't voted yet with mailers, texts and phone calls.
That means, voting early can help! Campaigns track voter rolls every 24 to 36 hours, and once your ballot is cast, the mail stops. Plus, early voting means avoiding long lines and ensures your vote is counted on time.
That means, voting early can help! Campaigns track voter rolls every 24 to 36 hours, and once your ballot is cast, the mail stops. Plus, early voting means avoiding long lines and ensures your vote is counted on time.
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Important dates
|Oct
|6
Official ballot drop boxes open daily through November 3.
|Oct
|19
Voter registration deadline.
|Nov
|3
Last day to vote! Vote centers and official ballot drop boxes are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m
|Dec
|3
Deadline to certify the election.
Source: San Diego Registrar of Voters
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