One Book, One San Diego 20th Chapter
For 20 years, the One Book, One San Diego program has encouraged everyone in the San Diego and the Northern Baja region to read and discuss the same book in an effort to bring our community closer together through the shared experience. The first One Book title for adults was selected in 2007, while One Book for Kids began in 2012, One Book for Teens in 2013 and One Book, Sin Fronteras (Spanish language readers) in 2015.
The One Book, One San Diego 20th Chapter will reflect on two decades of building community connections. Through the years we have tackled challenging themes together, cried together, laughed together and, most importantly, expanded our worlds together. Powerful storytelling does that. It takes us on a journey. This milestone honors the people, stories, and shared love of reading that have shaped One Book, while turning the page toward the program’s exciting future.
Join us as we celebrate the next chapter for One Book, One San Diego — reaching even more people with more books, new partnerships and fresh opportunities for individuals of all ages to come together around their shared love of books, learning, and literacy. The new titles for the One Book, One San Diego 20th Chapter will be announced at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival at the University of San Diego on Saturday, August 22, 2026.
Which of these books will be the 2026 One Book, One San Diego selections?
Our One Book, One San Diego advisory committees read and reviewed all eligible nominations and have narrowed down the list to ten finalists in each category.
While only one book in each category will be the official selections, the list of finalists was just too good not to share with you. These books represent a diverse group of voices and genres, and all are worthy of a spot on your bedside table, beach blanket or summer reading list.
- "Chain-Gang All-Stars" by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- "Martyr!" by Kaveh Akbar
- "Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert" by Bob the Drag Queen
- "The Reformatory" by Tananarive Due
- "Reap the Whirlwind" by Peter Houlahan
- "The Buffalo Hunter Hunter" by Stephen Graham Jones
- "Our Missing Hearts" by Celeste Ng
- "Mecca" by Susan Straight
- "Margo's Got Money Troubles" by Rufi Thorpe
- "Solito" by Javier Zamora
Honorable Mentions
- "The President and the Frog" by Carolina De Robertis
- "Guilty by Definition" by Susie Dent
- "Spark" by Christopher Baron
- "Danilo Was Here" by Tamika Burgess
- "A Hero's Guide to Summer Vacation" by Pablo Cartaya
- "Spare Parts (Young Readers' Edition): The True Story of Four Undocumented Teenagers, One Ugly Robot, and an Impossible Dream" by Joshua Davis and Reyna Grande
- "Xolo" by Donna Barba Higuera and Mariana Ruiz Johnson
- "Borders" by Thomas King and Natasha Donovan
- "Everything We Never Had" by Randy Ribay
- "Whale Eyes" by James Robinson and Brian Rea
- "The Cartoonists Club" by Raina Telgemeier and Scott McCloud
- "Happy Town" by Greg van Eekhout
- "Books on Bikes" by F. Isabel Campoy, Theresa Howell and Brizida Magro
- "A Change Is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke and Nikkolas Smith
- "Something, Someday" by Amanda Gorman and Christian Robinson
- "A Flicker of Hope: A Story of Migration" by Cynthia Harmony and Devon Holzwarth
- "Saturday Morning at the 'Shop" by Keenan Jones and Ken Daley
- "Desert Song" by Laekan Zea Kemp and Beatriz Gutiérrez Hernández
- "Built to Last" by Minh Lê and Dan Santat
- "Everything Grows in Jiddo's Garden" by Jenan A. Matari and Aya Ghanameh
- "Welcome Home, Esmerelda" by Daniela Ramirez and Maribel Lechuga
- "Chooch Helped" by Andrea L. Rogers and Rebecca Lee Kunz
Saturday, August 22, 2026
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
University of San Diego
Cost: Free!
One Book, One San Diego Past Selections
One Book, One San Diego is our region's premier literary program, presented in partnership between KPBS and over 80 public libraries, service organizations and educational institutions.
Year round, the community is asked to nominate titles the entire region should read together. The Advisory Committees review these nominations and ultimately select titles they believe fit the selection criteria best. Each year, one book is selected for adults, one for teens, one for kids, and one for Spanish language readers (One Book Sin Fronteras). In the fall, KPBS and our community partners host events inspired by the books featured.
Below are all of the past One Book, One San Diego titles. View the full list of One Book selections here.
Past One Book for Adults Selections
Past One Book for Teens Selections
Past One Book for Teens Selections
Selecciones de libros anteriores para sin fronteras
Celebrate Our 20th Chapter!
Share our milestone year with us! Discover how to get involved with One Book, One San Diego below.
Subscribe to the One Book, One San Diego email list to receive updates. (You will receive invitations and other communications from KPBS. You will be able to manage email preferences at any time.)
June 10-July 5, Theme Exhibit, Del Mar Fairgrounds (free with fair admission)
Once Upon a Fair, a celebration of stories where books are larger than life and words and artwork leap off the pages. The 2026 San Diego County Fair invites fairgoers of all ages to explore the world of books through educational exhibits, hands-on exploration, and community engagement. Visit the KPBS exhibit to explore the past 20 seasons of the One Book, One San Diego program, San Diego Book Festival, and celebrate KPBS' commitment to storytelling in San Diego for 65 years.
Sunday, August 2, 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Working Class, 4095 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
Books and Brews San Diego has been creating a community for those who drink and read things since August 2024. Hosted by Maître D of drinks and letters, Jason Perkins, Books and Brews events bring together readers around exceptional literature at some of the finest watering holes that San Diego has to offer, from breweries to cafes, to local bookstores and libraries. Join us for a very special One Book 20th Chapter event where we’ll uncover the Top 10 titles in each of the One Book categories: adults, teens, kids and Spanish language. Follow to stay in the loop, @BooksandBrewsSD.
More details coming soon
One Book, One San Diego is excited to launch a limited-run 20th Chapter commemorative library card with the San Diego Public Library!
Commemorative library cards can be picked up in-person at any of the 37 San Diego Public Library locations. Library cards are free for California residents. Make sure to bring a valid photo ID and proof of current address.
Already have a library card? You can swap it for the new One Book, One San Diego 20th Chapter commemorative version at any branch for a small replacement fee of $1. Cards are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The KPBS San Diego Book Festival is a free event for book lovers of all ages. Attendees enjoy panel discussions with award-winning authors, activities, live entertainment, exhibitors including local authors and independent booksellers, and more. Not to miss is the unveiling and announcement of the new One Book selections for adults, teens, kids and Spanish language on the festival main stage. After the announcement, stop by the One Book booth to receive a free book* (while supplies last), explore the history of the program, and tell us what you think of this year’s selections. Register for the festival today!
From August to December, the community is invited to read and discuss with us. The authors of the selected books will participate in One Book, One San Diego events during fall and winter. Additional events related to the featured books will also take place at libraries, schools, and partner organizations across San Diego. Check out the One Book event listings here.
Check out all of the selections for free through the San Diego County Library at an in-person branch, through Overdrive, or the Libby app for ebooks and audiobooks.
Or, purchase the most recent selections online from The Library Shop. The Library Shop includes two locations that are well-curated nonprofit book & gift shops catering to librarians, library lovers, literary obsessives and book nerds inside the Downtown Central Library and in Mission Hills. Proceeds support the entire San Diego Public Library System.
The One Book nomination period is open all year round! From January to March, paper forms are available at various libraries and bookstores throughout the region. The digital nomination form is available year-round on the KPBS website. The deadline for books to be reviewed for the current year is March 15.
The One Book Advisory Committees are composed of representatives from KPBS and our collaborative of partners, as well as college and high school educators, librarians, and various community representatives. Have a recommendation for someone to be considered? Email jmdean@kpbs.org.
Testimonials
"It has been my great pleasure over the last decade and a half to watch graphic novels and the comic art form be embraced by schools and libraries alike, allowing reluctant and emerging tween and teen readers to grow comfortably and confidently into lifelong fans of literature! With the amazing support of KPBS and One Book One San Diego, I've seen young students finish a book for the first time and watched as student readers who would be described as hesitant at best engage with graphic novels and comics and actively continue reading and inquiring long after they've finished the One Book selection!"
-Alonso Nunez, One Book advisory committee member and founder, Little Fish Comic Book Studio, San Diego
"I am thankful for the conversation with various community voices, having the opportunity to learn together and from one another."
-Student, Point Loma University
"The program allows students who would not naturally choose this community topic to read about issues that are relevant to a larger community. Students were able to recognize systematic racism on a different level...One student, DG, said she usually reads audible books, but she was able to go back and reference the text more accurately and retain more of the information because she was able to discuss it with others."
-Brenda Bell Young, Educator, Crawford High School
"One Book, One San Diego brings the Oceanside community together. The One Book selections this year were important topics of fighting racism in The Sum of Us, mental health challenges in Iveliz Explains it All, and following your dreams in Nigel and the Moon. These topics produced meaningful conversations among all ages, allowing for friendly discussion and consideration of various viewpoints."
-Amy Kleman, Librarian, Oceanside Public Library
“As a college student, I really appreciate the One Book program for providing access to free books. I think there is a lot of power in engaging in community reading – I love that our community cares about diversity and social justice as evident in the titles of this year’s picks. These books have inspired me to read more and to read books that I normally wouldn’t read. Now, I can recommend these books to others!”
-Student, San Diego State University
“Victory Stand highlights the resilience and voices of youth facing systemic challenges, fostering empathy and understanding. The narrative serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of storytelling in creating awareness and inspiring social change.”
-Student, San Diego Unified School District
“I am reaching out to express appreciation on behalf of my school's teachers and students for the generous book donations that you have helped connect us with once again! The copies of The Magic Fish and The Vanishing Half donated from SDCL and KPBS have not only provided my school community with access to read these titles along with the rest of San Diego County, but they will continue to be read and enjoyed moving forward as part of both our school library and classroom literature circle collections. Teachers at my school have been demonstrating interest in teaching with graphic novels, so expanding their ability to provide more of these titles for students is greatly appreciated, particularly given the limited budgets that we have at our school to purchase new instructional materials. The donated books will be used and appreciated on a recurring basis with students for years to come!”
-Educator, West Hills High School
“Many of the women at Las Colinas who read Being Heumann appreciated the chance to learn more about the disability rights movement. One woman wrote a review saying, “I feel more knowledgeable about the disabled movement, and how constant pressure and activism sparked change that improved millions of disabled lives.” She also shared her surprise that the history of the disability rights movement is not taught in schools, reflecting, “If we want to know the full history, we have to dig for ourselves. If we don’t. we will be given meager slivers of the past - mere fragments.”
-Librarian, Santee Library, San Diego County Library
“Receiving a free book was such an amazing opportunity! I’ve always loved reading, but sometimes it’s hard to get books I’m really excited about. Having access to a new book made me feel motivated and inspired. I’m so grateful for this chance and can’t wait to dive into more stories.”
-Student, Somali Family Service of San Diego
“The “We are Water Protectors” book opened the door for conversations about environmental issues and activism. Marissa, age 10, was inspired by the book and created the “green club” at the Roberts Family Branch in Linda Vista. The “green club” is a specialty club that focuses on recycling and recycling activities. Youth completed a beautification project in their garden, used recycled items to create art and made bird feeders out of paper towel rolls. The “green club” was a great addition to our program.”
-Boys and Girls Club of Greater San Diego
"Imperial Valley has one of the lowest literacy levels in the state of California and the distribution of books is essential to build up literacy and inspire new readers... I have extended my outreach to include district librarian technicians in the past two months. KPBS donated extra copies of previous One Book, One San Diego titles and I attended a county librarian meeting where 1,048 books were distributed to 12 school district libraries. Librarians were overjoyed with the bounty and variety of books. This was a secondary activity on top of the earlier distribution. This activity expanded the network of literacy in Imperial County...We were able to provide free books to multiple grade levels of readers in the Calexico Unified School District and the extended community."
-Norma Aguilar, San Diego State University Imperial Valley Campus
“This was a wonderful, accessible way to introduce small children to Chicano history and a difficult topic. This was our first year holding bilingual storytimes at our branch, and I think the OBOSD selection (coupled with holding the program during Hispanic Heritage Month) made a particular impact on the local Latino population.”
-Librarian, Julian Library, San Diego County Library
“El beneficio es acercarnos a historias que nos permiten abrir nuestra perspectiva sobre aspectos culturales y sociales, a través de la lectura. Asimismo, nos permite abordar textos dirigidos a jóvenes en el idioma que estamos estudiando como segundo idioma.”
-Educator, CBTIS 41, Ensenada
“Este proyecto me ha permitido realizar la labor de fomento lector, con la posibilidad de llegar a públicos distintos, así como tener la posibilidad de la donación del acervo, que es lo que a veces dificulta por no tener los recursos, seguir promoviendo lo aprendido, como escuchar a niñas, niños y ser acompañamiento.”
-Manuela Cantú Mendívil, Jugamos a Leer
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We sit down with the authors of the children, teen and adult selections for 2025 One Book, One San Diego.
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One Book, One San Diego has announced the selections for the 2025 region-wide read: “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride has been chosen for adult readers; “Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam” by Thien Pham for teens and tweens; and “The Interpreter” by Olivia Abtahi and illustrated by Monica Arnaldo for children.
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One Book, One San Diego has announced the selections for the 2024 region-wide read: “Know My Name: A Memoir,” by Chanel Miller has been chosen for adult readers; “Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice,” by Tommie Smith and Derrick Barnes and illustrated by Dawud Anyabwile for teens and tweens; and “Barrio Rising: The Protest that Built Chicano Park,” by María Dolores Águila and illustrated by Magdalena Mora for children.
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One Book, One San Diego is our region's premier literary program, presented in partnership between KPBS and over 80 public libraries, service organizations and educational institutions. Now in its 18th year, the purpose is to bring our community closer together through the shared experience of reading and discussing the same book.
One Book is a partnership between KPBS, the San Diego Public Library and the San Diego County Library, and the following organizations:
- San Diego Public Library
- San Diego County Library
- Asociación de Bibliotecarios de Baja California
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego
- Burbank Elementary School
- Cajon Valley Union School District
- CETYS Universidad
- Coronado Public Library
- Crawford High School
- Donovan Correctional Facility
- Escondido Public Library
- The Friends of the San Diego Public Library
- Girl Scouts San Diego
- Grossmont Union High School District
- Hillsdale Middle School
- Juvenile Court Book Club
- LIBROS, San Diego/Imperial County Chapter of REFORMA
- Linda Vista Elementary School
- Little Fish Comic Book Studio
- Madison High School
- Marston Middle School
- Morse High School
- National City Public Library
- Oceanside Public Library
- Our Lady's School
- Point Loma Nazarene University’s Ryan Library
- The Princess Project
- San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum
- San Diego City College
- San Diego Council on Literacy
- San Diego County Office of Education
- San Diego Diplomacy Council
- San Diego Public Library Foundation
- San Diego Refugee Tutoring
- San Diego State University Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Center
- San Diego State University Imperial Valley Campus Library
- San Diego State University Imperial Valley Student Accommodation Services Center
- San Diego State University’s Love Library
- San Diego Unified School District
- Somali Family Service of San Diego
- Spreckels Elementary PTA DEI Committee
- Standley Middle School
- T.R.A.C.E. Alternative School
- UC San Diego Library
- University of San Diego’s Copley Library
- Wilson Middle School
- Words Alive
- Worldview Project
Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)
Find answers to the most common questions about the One Book, One San Diego program below.
What is One Book, One San Diego?
One Book, One San Diego is a community reading program. It is a partnership between KPBS, San Diego Public Library, the San Diego County Library, and a long list of other community partners found below. The purpose of the program is to bring together our community and encourage residents to join together in the shared experience of reading and discussing the same book. The program also encourages participation in related events, discussions of the ideas raised in the featured books, and examination of how these ideas connect with our daily lives and local communities. Each year, One Book, One San Diego features one book for adults, one for teens, one for kids and one for Spanish language readers (One Book Sin Fronteras).
What is One Book for Kids?
One Book for Kids is a companion program to One Book, One San Diego that is just for kids! The Children's and Young Adult Advisory Committee reviews community nominations and ultimately selects a title they believe fits the selection criteria best. In the fall, KPBS and our community partners host events inspired by the book for kids and families.
What is One Book for Teens?
One Book for Teens is a companion program to One Book, One San Diego, that is just for tweens and teens! The Children's and Young Adult Advisory Committee reviews community nominations and ultimately selects a title they believe fits the selection criteria best. In the fall, KPBS and our community partners host events inspired by the book for teens, tweens, and their families.
How are the books chosen?
The process for selecting the One Book titles is designed for maximum community participation. Residents of San Diego and Imperial County and Baja California are invited to nominate books through paper and online nominations. The One Book Advisory Committees review all book nominations and select titles they believe will best meet the One Book criteria and goals of the program.