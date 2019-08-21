One Book, One San Diego is our region's premier literary program, presented in partnership between KPBS and over 80 public libraries, service organizations and educational institutions. Now in its 16th year, the purpose is to bring our community closer together through the shared experience of reading and discussing the same book.

Each year, One Book, One San Diego features one book for adults, one for teens, one for kids and one for Spanish language readers (One Book Sin Fronteras).

In the early part of the calendar year, the community is asked to nominate titles the entire community should read together. The Advisory Committees review these nominations and ultimately select titles they believe fit the selection criteria best. In the fall, KPBS and our community partners host events inspired by the books selected.

Check out the complete list of One Book, One San Diego past selections here!