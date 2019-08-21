Give Now
What will the 2022 One Book, One San Diego titles be?

One Book, One San Diego is our region's premier literary program, presented in partnership between KPBS and over 80 public libraries, service organizations and educational institutions. Now in its 16th year, the purpose is to bring our community closer together through the shared experience of reading and discussing the same book.

Each year, One Book, One San Diego features one book for adults, one for teens, one for kids and one for Spanish language readers (One Book Sin Fronteras).

In the early part of the calendar year, the community is asked to nominate titles the entire community should read together. The Advisory Committees review these nominations and ultimately select titles they believe fit the selection criteria best. In the fall, KPBS and our community partners host events inspired by the books selected.

Check out the complete list of One Book, One San Diego past selections here!

2022 One Book, One San Diego
The 2022 One Book, One San Diego nomination period has closed. Stay tuned for the big announcement of the books selected at the Union-Tribune Festival of Books on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Thanks for your continued support of One Book, One San Diego!
One Book, One San Diego FAQ
One Book, One San Diego promises to be an exciting program in 2022. This page answers common questions about the program.
PREVIOUS FINAL SELECTIONS
One Book is funded by the Linden Root Dickinson Foundation.
One Book for Kids is funded by the Dr. Seuss Fund at the San Diego Foundation and the Payne Family Foundation.
One Book for Teens is funded by the Seth Sprague Educational and Charitable Foundation.

One Book is a partnership between KPBS, the San Diego Public Library and the San Diego County Library, and the following organizations:

