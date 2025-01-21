One Book, One San Diego 20th Chapter

For 20 years, the One Book, One San Diego program has encouraged everyone in the San Diego and the Northern Baja region to read and discuss the same book in an effort to bring our community closer together through the shared experience. The first One Book title for adults was selected in 2007, while One Book for Kids began in 2012, One Book for Teens in 2013 and One Book, Sin Fronteras (Spanish language readers) in 2015.

The One Book, One San Diego 20th Chapter will reflect on two decades of building community connections. Through the years we have tackled challenging themes together, cried together, laughed together and, most importantly, expanded our worlds together. Powerful storytelling does that. It takes us on a journey. This milestone honors the people, stories, and shared love of reading that have shaped One Book, while turning the page toward the program’s exciting future.

Join us as we celebrate the next chapter for One Book, One San Diego — reaching even more people with more books, new partnerships and fresh opportunities for individuals of all ages to come together around their shared love of books, learning, and literacy. The new titles for the One Book, One San Diego 20th Chapter will be announced at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival at the University of San Diego on Saturday, August 22, 2026.