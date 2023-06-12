One Book, One San Diego Past Top 10 Finalists

One Book for Adult Finalists 2024

“Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman (2019)*

“One Two Three: A Novel,” Laurie Frankel (2021)

“Small Mercies,” Dennis Lehane (2024)

“I Take My Coffee Black,” Tyler Merritt (2021)

“Know My Name,” Chanel Miller (2020)**

“True Biz,” Sara Novic (2022)

“She Who Became the Sun (The Radiant Emperor Duology, 1),” Shelley Parker-Chan (2021)

“Drunk on All Your Strange New Words,” Eddie Robson (2022)

“Lady Tan's Circle of Women,” Lisa See (2023)

“The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead (2019)*

One Book for Teen Finalists 2024

“Flamer,” Mike Curato (2020)

“The Mona Lisa Vanishes: A Legendary Painter, a Shocking Heist, and the Birth of a Global Celebrity,” Nicholas Day (2023)

“Banned Book Club," Hyun Sook Kim and Ryan Estrada (2020)

“Borders," Thomas King (2022)

“Mexikid," Pedro Martín (2023)

“Family Style," Thien Pham (2023)

“The Hills of Estrella Roja," Ashley Robin Franklin (2023)

“Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice," Tommie Smith & Derrick Barnes (2022)**

“Just Another Story," Ernesto Saade (2024)

“The Fire," the Water and Maudie Mcginn," Sally J. Pla (2023)

One Book for Kids Finalists 2024

“Barrio Rising," María Dolores Águila, illustrated, Magdalena Mora (2024)**

“Yoshi, Sea Turtle Genius," Lynne Cox, illustrated,Richard Jones (2023)

“A Day With No Words," Tiffany Hammond, illustrated, Tiffany Hammond (2023)

“Not Yet: The Story of an Unstoppable Skater," Zahra Lari, illustrated, Sara Afageeh (2024)

“To The Other Side," Erika Meza (2023)

“Growing an Artist," John Parra (2022)

“Home Is Calling: The Journey of the Monarch Butterfly," Katherine Pryor, illustrated, Ellie Peterson (2023)

“The Library Bus," Bahram Rahman, illustrated, Gabrielle Grimaldi (2020)

“Tokyo Night Parade," J.P. Takahashi, illustrated, Minako Tomigahara (2023)

“Papa's Magical Water Jug Clock," Jesus Trejo, illustrator, Eliza Kinkz (2023)

One Book for Adult Finalists 2023

"Your House Will Pay," Steph Cha (2019)

"Olga Dies Dreaming," Xochitl Gonzalez (2022)

"A Ballad of Love and Glory," Reyna Grande (2022)

"The Sweetness of Water," Nathan Harris (2021)

"The Librarian of Burned Books," Brianna Labuskes (2023)

"Deacon King Kong," James McBride (2020)

"The Sum of Us," Heather McGhee (2021)**

"A Song for a New Day," Sarah Pinsker (2019)*

"Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America," R. Eric Thomas (2020)

"Solito," Javier Zamora (2022)

One Book for Teen Finalists 2023

"Play the Game," Charlene Allen (2023)

"Iveliz Explains It All," Andrea Beatriz Arango (2022)**

"A Snake Falls to Earth," Darcie Little Badger (2021)

"The Silence That Binds Us," Joanna Ho (2022)

"The Lost Dreamer," Lizz Huerta (2022)

"Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants," Robin Wall Kimmerer (2022)

"Go With the Flow," Karen Schneemann and Lily Williams (2020)

"I Must Betray You," Ruta Sepetys (2022)

"Cemetery Boys," Aiden Thomas (2020)

"Dear America, The Story of an Undocumented Citizen (Young Readers' Edition)," Jose Antonio Vargas (2019)*

One Book for Kids Finalists 2023

"Dear Earth... From Your Friends in Room 5," Erin Dealey (2020)

"Nigel and the Moon," Antwan Eady (2022)**

"My Pet Feet," Josh Funk (2022)

"A Day with No Words," Tiffany Hammond (2023)

"Room for Everyone," Naaz Khan (2021)

"Stuntboy, in the Meantime," Jason Reynolds (2021)

"I Can Write the World," Joshunda Sanders (2019)*

"Our Little Kitchen," Jillian Tamaki (2020)

"A Land of Books," Duncan Tonatiuh (2022)

"Love Is Loud," Sandra Neil Wallace (2023)

One Book for Adult Finalists 2022

“The Beekeeper of Aleppo,” Christy Lefteri (2019)*

“Broken (in the best possible way),” Jenny Lawson (2021)

“Call Us What We Carry,” Amanda Gorman (2021)

"Deacon King Kong," James McBride (2020)

“Hollywood Park: A Memoir,” Mikel Jollett (2020)

“Infinite Country,” Patricia Engel (2021)

“Interior Chinatown,” Charles Yu (2020)

“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann (2017)*

“The Overstory,” Richard Powers (2018)*

“The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (2020)**

One Book for Teen Finalists 2022

“The Blackbird Girls,” Anne Blankman (2019)*

“Clap When You Land,” Elizabeth Acevedo (2020)

“Concrete Rose,” Angie Thomas (2021)

“The First Rule of Punk,” Celia C. Pérez (2017)*

“Flying Lessons & Other Stories,” edited, Ellen Oh (2017)*

“Harbor Me,” Jacqueline Woodson (2018)*

“The Last Cuentista,” Donna Barba Higuera (2021)

“Long Way Down,” Jason Reynolds (2017)*

“The Magic Fish,” Trung Le Nguyen (2020)**

“One of the Good Ones,” Maika Moulite, Maritza Moulite (2021)

One Book for Kids Finalists 2022

“The Day You Begin,” Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated, Rafael López (2018)*

“Just Help! How to Build a Better World,” Sonia Sotomayor, illustrated, Angela Dominguez (2022)

“Let the Children March,” Monica Clark-Robinson, illustrated, Frank Morrison (2018)*

“Milo Imagines the World,” Matt de la Peña, illustrated, Christian Robinson (2021)

“Mr. Watson's Chickens,” Jarrett Dapier, illustrated, Andrea Tsurumi (2021)

“Once Upon a Forest,” Pam Fong (2022)

“Our Little Kitchen,” Jillian Tamaki (2020)

“Our World is a Family: Our Community Can Change the World,” Miry Whitehill, Jennifer “Jackson, illustrated, Nomar Perez (2022)

“Room for Everyone,” Naaz H. Khan, illustrated, Mercè López (2021)

“We Are Water Protectors,” Carole Lindstrom, illustrated, Michaela Goade (2020)**

*Published 2019 or before (For the 2025 nominations, books must be published in 2020 or later.)

**Selected as a One Book, One San Diego title

