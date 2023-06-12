Give Now
One Book, One San Diego Past Top 10 Finalists

One Book for Adult Finalists 2024

  • “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman (2019)*
  • “One Two Three: A Novel,” Laurie Frankel (2021)
  • “Small Mercies,” Dennis Lehane (2024)
  • “I Take My Coffee Black,” Tyler Merritt (2021)
  • “Know My Name,” Chanel Miller (2020)**
  • “True Biz,” Sara Novic (2022)
  • “She Who Became the Sun (The Radiant Emperor Duology, 1),” Shelley Parker-Chan (2021)
  • “Drunk on All Your Strange New Words,” Eddie Robson (2022)
  • “Lady Tan's Circle of Women,” Lisa See (2023)
  • “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead (2019)*

One Book for Teen Finalists 2024

  • “Flamer,” Mike Curato (2020)
  • “The Mona Lisa Vanishes: A Legendary Painter, a Shocking Heist, and the Birth of a Global Celebrity,” Nicholas Day (2023)
  • “Banned Book Club," Hyun Sook Kim and Ryan Estrada (2020)
  • “Borders," Thomas King (2022)
  • “Mexikid," Pedro Martín (2023)
  • “Family Style," Thien Pham (2023)
  • “The Hills of Estrella Roja," Ashley Robin Franklin (2023)
  • “Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice," Tommie Smith & Derrick Barnes (2022)**
  • “Just Another Story," Ernesto Saade (2024)
  • “The Fire," the Water and Maudie Mcginn," Sally J. Pla (2023)

One Book for Kids Finalists 2024

  • “Barrio Rising," María Dolores Águila, illustrated, Magdalena Mora (2024)**
  • “Yoshi, Sea Turtle Genius," Lynne Cox, illustrated,Richard Jones (2023)
  • “A Day With No Words," Tiffany Hammond, illustrated, Tiffany Hammond (2023)
  • “Not Yet: The Story of an Unstoppable Skater," Zahra Lari, illustrated, Sara Afageeh (2024)
  • “To The Other Side," Erika Meza (2023)
  • “Growing an Artist," John Parra (2022)
  • “Home Is Calling: The Journey of the Monarch Butterfly," Katherine Pryor, illustrated, Ellie Peterson (2023)
  • “The Library Bus," Bahram Rahman, illustrated, Gabrielle Grimaldi (2020)
  • “Tokyo Night Parade," J.P. Takahashi, illustrated, Minako Tomigahara (2023)
  • “Papa's Magical Water Jug Clock," Jesus Trejo, illustrator, Eliza Kinkz (2023)

One Book for Adult Finalists 2023

  • "Your House Will Pay," Steph Cha (2019)
  • "Olga Dies Dreaming," Xochitl Gonzalez (2022)
  • "A Ballad of Love and Glory," Reyna Grande (2022)
  • "The Sweetness of Water," Nathan Harris (2021)
  • "The Librarian of Burned Books," Brianna Labuskes (2023)
  • "Deacon King Kong," James McBride (2020)
  • "The Sum of Us," Heather McGhee (2021)**
  • "A Song for a New Day," Sarah Pinsker (2019)*
  • "Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America," R. Eric Thomas (2020)
  • "Solito," Javier Zamora (2022)

One Book for Teen Finalists 2023

  • "Play the Game," Charlene Allen (2023)
  • "Iveliz Explains It All," Andrea Beatriz Arango (2022)** 
  • "A Snake Falls to Earth," Darcie Little Badger (2021)
  • "The Silence That Binds Us," Joanna Ho (2022)
  • "The Lost Dreamer," Lizz Huerta (2022)
  • "Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants," Robin Wall Kimmerer (2022)
  • "Go With the Flow," Karen Schneemann and Lily Williams (2020)
  • "I Must Betray You," Ruta Sepetys (2022)
  • "Cemetery Boys," Aiden Thomas (2020)
  • "Dear America, The Story of an Undocumented Citizen (Young Readers' Edition)," Jose Antonio Vargas (2019)*

One Book for Kids Finalists 2023

  • "Dear Earth... From Your Friends in Room 5," Erin Dealey (2020)
  • "Nigel and the Moon," Antwan Eady (2022)**
  • "My Pet Feet," Josh Funk (2022)
  • "A Day with No Words," Tiffany Hammond (2023)
  • "Room for Everyone," Naaz Khan (2021)
  • "Stuntboy, in the Meantime," Jason Reynolds (2021)
  • "I Can Write the World," Joshunda Sanders (2019)*
  • "Our Little Kitchen," Jillian Tamaki (2020)
  • "A Land of Books," Duncan Tonatiuh (2022)
  • "Love Is Loud," Sandra Neil Wallace (2023)

One Book for Adult Finalists 2022

  • “The Beekeeper of Aleppo,” Christy Lefteri (2019)*
  • “Broken (in the best possible way),” Jenny Lawson (2021)
  • “Call Us What We Carry,” Amanda Gorman (2021)
  • "Deacon King Kong," James McBride (2020)
  • “Hollywood Park: A Memoir,” Mikel Jollett (2020)
  • “Infinite Country,” Patricia Engel (2021)
  • “Interior Chinatown,” Charles Yu (2020)
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann (2017)*
  • “The Overstory,” Richard Powers (2018)*
  • “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (2020)**

One Book for Teen Finalists 2022

  • “The Blackbird Girls,” Anne Blankman (2019)*
  • “Clap When You Land,” Elizabeth Acevedo (2020)
  • “Concrete Rose,” Angie Thomas (2021)
  • “The First Rule of Punk,” Celia C. Pérez (2017)*
  • “Flying Lessons & Other Stories,” edited, Ellen Oh (2017)*
  • “Harbor Me,” Jacqueline Woodson (2018)*
  • “The Last Cuentista,” Donna Barba Higuera  (2021)
  • “Long Way Down,” Jason Reynolds (2017)*
  • “The Magic Fish,” Trung Le Nguyen (2020)**
  • “One of the Good Ones,” Maika Moulite, Maritza Moulite (2021)

One Book for Kids Finalists 2022

  • “The Day You Begin,” Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated, Rafael López (2018)*
  • “Just Help! How to Build a Better World,” Sonia Sotomayor, illustrated, Angela Dominguez (2022)
  • “Let the Children March,” Monica Clark-Robinson, illustrated, Frank Morrison (2018)*
  • “Milo Imagines the World,” Matt de la Peña, illustrated, Christian Robinson (2021)
  • “Mr. Watson's Chickens,” Jarrett Dapier, illustrated, Andrea Tsurumi (2021)
  • “Once Upon a Forest,” Pam Fong (2022)
  • “Our Little Kitchen,” Jillian Tamaki (2020)
  • “Our World is a Family: Our Community Can Change the World,” Miry Whitehill, Jennifer “Jackson, illustrated, Nomar Perez (2022)
  • “Room for Everyone,” Naaz H. Khan, illustrated, Mercè López (2021)
  • “We Are Water Protectors,” Carole Lindstrom, illustrated, Michaela Goade (2020)**

*Published 2019 or before (For the 2025 nominations, books must be published in 2020 or later.)

**Selected as a One Book, One San Diego title