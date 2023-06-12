One Book, One San Diego Past Top 10 Finalists
One Book for Adult Finalists 2024
- “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman (2019)*
- “One Two Three: A Novel,” Laurie Frankel (2021)
- “Small Mercies,” Dennis Lehane (2024)
- “I Take My Coffee Black,” Tyler Merritt (2021)
- “Know My Name,” Chanel Miller (2020)**
- “True Biz,” Sara Novic (2022)
- “She Who Became the Sun (The Radiant Emperor Duology, 1),” Shelley Parker-Chan (2021)
- “Drunk on All Your Strange New Words,” Eddie Robson (2022)
- “Lady Tan's Circle of Women,” Lisa See (2023)
- “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead (2019)*
One Book for Teen Finalists 2024
- “Flamer,” Mike Curato (2020)
- “The Mona Lisa Vanishes: A Legendary Painter, a Shocking Heist, and the Birth of a Global Celebrity,” Nicholas Day (2023)
- “Banned Book Club," Hyun Sook Kim and Ryan Estrada (2020)
- “Borders," Thomas King (2022)
- “Mexikid," Pedro Martín (2023)
- “Family Style," Thien Pham (2023)
- “The Hills of Estrella Roja," Ashley Robin Franklin (2023)
- “Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice," Tommie Smith & Derrick Barnes (2022)**
- “Just Another Story," Ernesto Saade (2024)
- “The Fire," the Water and Maudie Mcginn," Sally J. Pla (2023)
One Book for Kids Finalists 2024
- “Barrio Rising," María Dolores Águila, illustrated, Magdalena Mora (2024)**
- “Yoshi, Sea Turtle Genius," Lynne Cox, illustrated,Richard Jones (2023)
- “A Day With No Words," Tiffany Hammond, illustrated, Tiffany Hammond (2023)
- “Not Yet: The Story of an Unstoppable Skater," Zahra Lari, illustrated, Sara Afageeh (2024)
- “To The Other Side," Erika Meza (2023)
- “Growing an Artist," John Parra (2022)
- “Home Is Calling: The Journey of the Monarch Butterfly," Katherine Pryor, illustrated, Ellie Peterson (2023)
- “The Library Bus," Bahram Rahman, illustrated, Gabrielle Grimaldi (2020)
- “Tokyo Night Parade," J.P. Takahashi, illustrated, Minako Tomigahara (2023)
- “Papa's Magical Water Jug Clock," Jesus Trejo, illustrator, Eliza Kinkz (2023)
One Book for Adult Finalists 2023
- "Your House Will Pay," Steph Cha (2019)
- "Olga Dies Dreaming," Xochitl Gonzalez (2022)
- "A Ballad of Love and Glory," Reyna Grande (2022)
- "The Sweetness of Water," Nathan Harris (2021)
- "The Librarian of Burned Books," Brianna Labuskes (2023)
- "Deacon King Kong," James McBride (2020)
- "The Sum of Us," Heather McGhee (2021)**
- "A Song for a New Day," Sarah Pinsker (2019)*
- "Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America," R. Eric Thomas (2020)
- "Solito," Javier Zamora (2022)
One Book for Teen Finalists 2023
- "Play the Game," Charlene Allen (2023)
- "Iveliz Explains It All," Andrea Beatriz Arango (2022)**
- "A Snake Falls to Earth," Darcie Little Badger (2021)
- "The Silence That Binds Us," Joanna Ho (2022)
- "The Lost Dreamer," Lizz Huerta (2022)
- "Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants," Robin Wall Kimmerer (2022)
- "Go With the Flow," Karen Schneemann and Lily Williams (2020)
- "I Must Betray You," Ruta Sepetys (2022)
- "Cemetery Boys," Aiden Thomas (2020)
- "Dear America, The Story of an Undocumented Citizen (Young Readers' Edition)," Jose Antonio Vargas (2019)*
One Book for Kids Finalists 2023
- "Dear Earth... From Your Friends in Room 5," Erin Dealey (2020)
- "Nigel and the Moon," Antwan Eady (2022)**
- "My Pet Feet," Josh Funk (2022)
- "A Day with No Words," Tiffany Hammond (2023)
- "Room for Everyone," Naaz Khan (2021)
- "Stuntboy, in the Meantime," Jason Reynolds (2021)
- "I Can Write the World," Joshunda Sanders (2019)*
- "Our Little Kitchen," Jillian Tamaki (2020)
- "A Land of Books," Duncan Tonatiuh (2022)
- "Love Is Loud," Sandra Neil Wallace (2023)
One Book for Adult Finalists 2022
- “The Beekeeper of Aleppo,” Christy Lefteri (2019)*
- “Broken (in the best possible way),” Jenny Lawson (2021)
- “Call Us What We Carry,” Amanda Gorman (2021)
- "Deacon King Kong," James McBride (2020)
- “Hollywood Park: A Memoir,” Mikel Jollett (2020)
- “Infinite Country,” Patricia Engel (2021)
- “Interior Chinatown,” Charles Yu (2020)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann (2017)*
- “The Overstory,” Richard Powers (2018)*
- “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (2020)**
One Book for Teen Finalists 2022
- “The Blackbird Girls,” Anne Blankman (2019)*
- “Clap When You Land,” Elizabeth Acevedo (2020)
- “Concrete Rose,” Angie Thomas (2021)
- “The First Rule of Punk,” Celia C. Pérez (2017)*
- “Flying Lessons & Other Stories,” edited, Ellen Oh (2017)*
- “Harbor Me,” Jacqueline Woodson (2018)*
- “The Last Cuentista,” Donna Barba Higuera (2021)
- “Long Way Down,” Jason Reynolds (2017)*
- “The Magic Fish,” Trung Le Nguyen (2020)**
- “One of the Good Ones,” Maika Moulite, Maritza Moulite (2021)
One Book for Kids Finalists 2022
- “The Day You Begin,” Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated, Rafael López (2018)*
- “Just Help! How to Build a Better World,” Sonia Sotomayor, illustrated, Angela Dominguez (2022)
- “Let the Children March,” Monica Clark-Robinson, illustrated, Frank Morrison (2018)*
- “Milo Imagines the World,” Matt de la Peña, illustrated, Christian Robinson (2021)
- “Mr. Watson's Chickens,” Jarrett Dapier, illustrated, Andrea Tsurumi (2021)
- “Once Upon a Forest,” Pam Fong (2022)
- “Our Little Kitchen,” Jillian Tamaki (2020)
- “Our World is a Family: Our Community Can Change the World,” Miry Whitehill, Jennifer “Jackson, illustrated, Nomar Perez (2022)
- “Room for Everyone,” Naaz H. Khan, illustrated, Mercè López (2021)
- “We Are Water Protectors,” Carole Lindstrom, illustrated, Michaela Goade (2020)**
*Published 2019 or before (For the 2025 nominations, books must be published in 2020 or later.)
**Selected as a One Book, One San Diego title