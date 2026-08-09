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Arts & Culture

LATEST IN ARTS & CULTURE
A large crowd of Chargers fans pack the bleacher seats at USD's Torero Stadium, Aug. 5, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Arts & Culture
Football fans revel in nostalgia as Chargers return to San Diego for training camp
Jacob Aere
While the Chargers are now based in Los Angeles, thousands of fans still poured into the University of San Diego’s Torero Stadium to show their support at two training camps this week.
The logo for CatVideoFest 2026 is shown on the screen at the Digital Gym Cinema in downtown San Diego on Aug. 6, 2026.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
Arts & Culture
Fabulous felines hit the big screen in San Diego
John Carroll
Hirving "Chucky" Lozano poses with his new San Diego FC jersey during an introductory news conference for the new MLS soccer team Thursday, June 13, 2024, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
Arts & Culture
LA Galaxy acquire Mexican star Chucky Lozano after his lengthy standoff with San Diego FC
Greg Beacham
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Latest Arts Events
CityFest

CityFest 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 from 12 PM to 11 PM
Hillcrest
Free
Encinitas Arts Alive Banner Live Summer Auction

Encinitas Arts Alive Banner Live Summer Auction

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 1:30 PM
Encinitas Community and Senior Center
Free
Lost and Found

Lost and Found

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 3 PM
The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
FNGRS CRSSD x Cross Pollination Present: Lane 8 and Friends

FNGRS CRSSD x Cross Pollination Present: Lane 8 & Friends

Sunday, August 9, 2026 from 3 PM to 10 PM
Waterfront Park
$84.99-$150
Drip Current

Drip Current Performs Free Concert at Civita Park

Sunday, August 9, 2026 from 6 PM to 7:30 PM
Civita Park Amphitheater
Free
O.A.R

O.A.R 'Three Decades Tour' with Gavin DeGraw & Lisa Loeb

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 6:30 PM
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
From $28.55
Siudy Garrido

Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 7 PM
Epstein Family Amphitheater
$35–80
Gipsy Kings Featuring Nicolas Reyes

Gipsy Kings Featuring Nicolas Reyes

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 7:30 PM
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
$53.50-$175.50
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Stay informed about San Diego's vibrant arts scene with the KPBS Arts & Culture page and newsletter.

Together with the KPBS/Arts Calendar, you'll find news, reviews, events, profiles and other arts and culture stories.
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Get the inside scoop on arts and culture in San Diego!
San Diego's creative scene is thriving in unexpected ways. Musicians are crowdfunding their careers. Tea culture is evolving. A painter's lost dreams spark a bold new vision. The city's last alt-weekly falls, but its rebellious spirit fights on. And in a rare conversation, the city's outgoing and incoming poets laureate dig into the power of words. The Finest brings you the artists, advocates and disruptors redefining culture in San Diego.
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