Arts & Culture

Spidey photo opp.jpg
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
Local
Spider-Man swings into Comic-Con Museum
Beth Accomando
Marvel's superhero gets a new exhibit and inducted into the Comic-Con Museum's Character Hall of Fame in July.
Kenya+(Robinson)-Anna-Harsanyi-web.jpg
Anna Harsanyi
Arts & Culture
Groundbreaking artist Kenya (Robinson) leading 'Counter Surveillance' curriculum for at-risk local youth
Julia Dixon Evans
kachadoorian-grow-from-stress-web.jpg
Amanda Kachadoorian
Local
San Diego weekend arts events: OMA auction, 'Sauced,' Lora Mathis, 'Black Panther' and more
Julia Dixon Evans
  • PEP s2 ep9 pic2.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Bookwork
    Parker Edison / KPBS Public Media
    This episode discusses the works of Black sci-fi author QJ Zephyr and Canadian graphic novelist Francois Vigneault. Plus, we check in with Chicago’s Philmore Greene for insights on his track "TIME" featuring Skyzoo.
  • Mad God new.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Bonus Episode: Bold Visionaries
    Beth Accomando
    Cinema Junkie is on a season break but serves up this Bonus Podcast on the bold visionaries behind "Mad God" and "Neptune Frost." Host Beth Accomando speaks with stop motion effects genius Phil Tippett about the 30-year journey to bringing his magnum opus "Mad God" to the screen. Then she talks with poet Saul Williams and Rwandan filmmaker Anisia Uzeyman who created the Afrofuturist musical "Neptune Frost."
Editor's Events Picks
Promotional photo for Carmen Argote: Filtration System for a Process-based Practice
  • Visual Arts
  • Editor's Picks
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Museums
  • Arts
  • Exhibits

'Carmen Argote: Filtration System for a Process-based Practice'

Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10 AM
Ongoing until October 23, 2022
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego: Downtown
Free – $10
nuevas narrativas nativas.jpg
  • Visual Arts
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks

'Nuevas Narrativas Nativas / New Native Narratives' exhibition

Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 6 PM
Ongoing until August 27, 2022
The Front Arte & Cultura
Free
freedom-riders-sdaamfa-cal.jpg
  • Visual Arts
  • Arts
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks
  • Heritage & Cultural

'The Buses Are Coming' Exhibition

Friday, June 17, 2022 at 12 PM
Ongoing until September 7, 2022
Quartyard
Spreckles Organ Pavilion (2).jpg
  • Music
  • Outdoor Concerts
  • Arts
  • Editor's Picks
  • KPBS Arts Calendar

Spreckels Organ Summer Festival: Women in Music

Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Ongoing until September 5, 2022
Spreckels Organ Pavilion
Free
Screen Shot 2022-03-10 at 3.41.35 PM.png
  • Arts
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Painting
  • Exhibits
  • Animals
  • Visual Arts
  • Editor's Picks

Charlene Mosley: 'Pollinators' and 'minis 2022'

Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 5 PM
Ongoing until July 3, 2022
Sparks Gallery
Free
Lempicka-Newsletter P2.jpg
  • Theater
  • Arts
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks

'LEMPICKA: A New Musical' at La Jolla Playhouse

This event is in the past.
Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Ongoing until June 28, 2022
La Jolla Playhouse
$25 to $95
Poster for Aaron Glasson's "Primordial Refuge"
  • Visual Arts
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks
  • Exhibits
  • Arts

Aaron Glasson: 'Primordial Refuge'

Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 12 PM
Ongoing until July 31, 2022
Institute of Contemporary Art North
Free
01C5AB3F-E1A0-4823-A432-BE7E6B76E4FA.jpeg
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks
  • Visual Arts
  • Arts

'PROUD+' Art Exhibition

Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 12 PM
Ongoing until July 30, 2022
The Studio Door
Free
park-social-paletas-mario mesquita.jpeg
  • Arts
  • Visual Arts
  • Storytelling
  • Food
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks

Park Social: Paletas Mobile Lab

Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10 AM
Kennedy Neighborhood Park
Free
voicesfromtherez.jpeg
  • Arts
  • Exhibits
  • Heritage & Cultural
  • Family
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks

La Jolla Historical Society Presents 'Voices from the Rez'

Friday, June 3, 2022 at 6 PM
Ongoing until September 4, 2022
La Jolla Historical Society
Free
ljms2022musicfest.jpeg
  • Arts
  • Classical
  • Family
  • Festivals
  • Jazz
  • Music
  • KPBS Arts Calendar

La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest 2022

Friday, July 29, 2022 at 12 PM
Ongoing until August 26, 2022
The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
$30 – $130
here-there-are-blueberries-poster-fb.jpg
  • Arts
  • Theater
  • KPBS Arts Calendar
  • Editor's Picks

'Here There Are Blueberries'

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Ongoing until August 21, 2022
La Jolla Playhouse
$25-$62
ABOUT
Stay informed about San Diego's vibrant arts scene with the KPBS Arts & Culture page and newsletter.

Together with the KPBS/Arts Calendar, you'll find news, reviews, events, profiles and other arts and culture stories.
KPBS/Arts
Ken Kramer's About San Diego Show
Ken Kramer's About San Diego
A collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.
