LATEST IN ARTS & CULTURE
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KPBS
While the Chargers are now based in Los Angeles, thousands of fans still poured into the University of San Diego’s Torero Stadium to show their support at two training camps this week.
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Sign painter and content creator Koy Sun argues that choosing the slower path — whether through art, storytelling or supporting local businesses — can be a powerful way to challenge the status quo.
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KPBS Midday EditionThe book reveals a history of San Diego rooted in activism; we revisit a conversation with the authors. Then, hear about an award-winning solo show at the La Jolla Playhouse and other weekend arts events.
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One Night Only manages to fail as a dystopia and as a rom-com. Meanwhile, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is a perfect tale for this moment — if you don't mind your eroticism with a side of gore.
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The internationally known chef, writer, and television star died in 2018. Tony, starring Dominic Sessa, tells just a splinter of Bourdain's life — the mid-1970s summer when he was 19.
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K-pop conquered the world — now Chile's young creatives are remixing the movement and making it their own.
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Jim James of My Morning Jacket and Jeff Tweedy of Wilco are two artists who've dipped their toes into the Grateful Dead extended universe through a singular experience: by sharing the stage with Bob Weir.
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Meet The Nat's curator of invertebrate zoology and some of his amazing specimens.
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Julia Masli's one-woman, part clown, part social experiment but 100% Wow show has only six more performances.
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This weekend in the arts in San Diego: Chicano Block Party, "Amoxtlis" and "Field Notes on Memory" in Escondido; San Ysidro Archive; SummerFest; CatVideoFest; a La Jolla Playhouse WOW Experience; rediscovered lost chamber music; local Aly Rowell and more.
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There is so much good music and dance in San Diego this weekend, including St. Vincent with the symphony; aja monet x Future is Color; local indie artist Julianna Zachariou; chamber music at SummerFest; The Rosin Box Project's cutting-edge contemporary ballet; outdoor dance in Encinitas — plus picks for visual art, theater and film.
MORE ARTS & CULTURE
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Vollering, who first won the competition in 2023, finished the stage more than a minute ahead of Spaniard Paula Blasi Cairol and 2024 champion Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney.
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The Los Angeles Queens, the New York Heights, the Boston Hunters and the San Francisco Firebells take the field in Springfield, Ill., as the Women's Pro Baseball League kicks off its inaugural season.
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As local families stock up on back-to-school supplies, the Library Foundation SD urged parents to pick up a free library card.
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California craft liquor deliveries could end Jan. 1. Distillers say powerful alcohol companies, the wine industry and Teamsters killed a possible extension of deliveries.
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The singer, who had a viral hit last year with "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," filled his follow-up album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, with dive bar jukebox melodies and live instrumentation.
Latest Arts Events
CityFest 2026
Sunday, August 9, 2026 from 12 PM to 11 PM
Hillcrest
Free
Encinitas Arts Alive Banner Live Summer Auction
Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 1:30 PM
Encinitas Community and Senior Center
Free
Lost and Found
Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 3 PM
The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
FNGRS CRSSD x Cross Pollination Present: Lane 8 & Friends
Sunday, August 9, 2026 from 3 PM to 10 PM
Waterfront Park
$84.99-$150
Drip Current Performs Free Concert at Civita Park
Sunday, August 9, 2026 from 6 PM to 7:30 PM
Civita Park Amphitheater
Free
O.A.R 'Three Decades Tour' with Gavin DeGraw & Lisa Loeb
Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 6:30 PM
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
From $28.55
Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company
Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 7 PM
Epstein Family Amphitheater
$35–80
Gipsy Kings Featuring Nicolas Reyes
Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 7:30 PM
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
$53.50-$175.50
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Together with the KPBS/Arts Calendar, you'll find news, reviews, events, profiles and other arts and culture stories.
Together with the KPBS/Arts Calendar, you'll find news, reviews, events, profiles and other arts and culture stories.
KPBS/Arts Newsletter
Get the inside scoop on arts and culture in San Diego!
San Diego's creative scene is thriving in unexpected ways. Musicians are crowdfunding their careers. Tea culture is evolving. A painter's lost dreams spark a bold new vision. The city's last alt-weekly falls, but its rebellious spirit fights on. And in a rare conversation, the city's outgoing and incoming poets laureate dig into the power of words. The Finest brings you the artists, advocates and disruptors redefining culture in San Diego.