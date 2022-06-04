Marvel's superhero gets a new exhibit and inducted into the Comic-Con Museum's Character Hall of Fame in July.
-
San Diego weekend arts events: Queer Mvmnt Fest, 'New Native Narratives,' a tribute to Thelonious Monk and moreThis weekend in the arts: Disco Riot's LGBTQ+ dance festival; "New Native Narratives" and Guillermo Echeveste at The Front; new Park Social activations; Gilbert Castellanos at The Shell; "Freestyle Love Supreme" at The Old Globe; and Pride performances at SDMA.
-
San Diego rapper and hip-hop artist Ric Scales reflects on the songs that shaped him — with picks from Stevie Wonder, The Roots, Parliament, A Tribe Called Quest and Nas.
-
This episode discusses the works of Black sci-fi author QJ Zephyr and Canadian graphic novelist Francois Vigneault. Plus, we check in with Chicago’s Philmore Greene for insights on his track "TIME" featuring Skyzoo.
-
Cinema Junkie is on a season break but serves up this Bonus Podcast on the bold visionaries behind "Mad God" and "Neptune Frost." Host Beth Accomando speaks with stop motion effects genius Phil Tippett about the 30-year journey to bringing his magnum opus "Mad God" to the screen. Then she talks with poet Saul Williams and Rwandan filmmaker Anisia Uzeyman who created the Afrofuturist musical "Neptune Frost."
-
Movie choices offer unconventional biopic or effective horror.
-
Shudder will stream the showcase of seven short films through July 19.
-
Summer is officially here, and so are the kids camps that start when school lets out for the season.
-
Cheech Marin's new Chicano art museum in Riverside opens with a major, three-decade retrospective of the surreal, mixed-media works of San Diego/Tijuana artists Einar and Jamex de la Torre.
MORE ARTS & CULTURE
-
A new book examines the legacy of white resistance to the Brown v. Topeka Board of Education decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1954.
-
'Mad God' and 'Neptune Frost' will be held over for second week at Digital Gym Cinema.
-
This weekend in the arts: San Diego Dance Theater's Live Arts Fest; SDMA+ San Diego Shakespeare Society; Roustabout's production of "Iron"; Gill Sotu leads a Juneteenth production at the Globe; Space 4 Art open studios; and Mainly Mozart.
Editor's Events Picks
- Visual Arts
- Editor's Picks
- KPBS Arts Calendar
- Museums
- Arts
- Exhibits
'Carmen Argote: Filtration System for a Process-based Practice'
Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10 AM
Ongoing until October 23, 2022
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego: Downtown
Free – $10
- Visual Arts
- KPBS Arts Calendar
- Editor's Picks
'Nuevas Narrativas Nativas / New Native Narratives' exhibition
Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 6 PM
Ongoing until August 27, 2022
The Front Arte & Cultura
Free
- Visual Arts
- Arts
- KPBS Arts Calendar
- Editor's Picks
- Heritage & Cultural
'The Buses Are Coming' Exhibition
Friday, June 17, 2022 at 12 PM
Ongoing until September 7, 2022
Quartyard
- Music
- Outdoor Concerts
- Arts
- Editor's Picks
- KPBS Arts Calendar
Spreckels Organ Summer Festival: Women in Music
Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Ongoing until September 5, 2022
Spreckels Organ Pavilion
Free
- Arts
- KPBS Arts Calendar
- Painting
- Exhibits
- Animals
- Visual Arts
- Editor's Picks
Charlene Mosley: 'Pollinators' and 'minis 2022'
Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 5 PM
Ongoing until July 3, 2022
Sparks Gallery
Free
- Theater
- Arts
- KPBS Arts Calendar
- Editor's Picks
'LEMPICKA: A New Musical' at La Jolla Playhouse
This event is in the past.
Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Ongoing until June 28, 2022
La Jolla Playhouse
$25 to $95
- Visual Arts
- KPBS Arts Calendar
- Editor's Picks
- Exhibits
- Arts
Aaron Glasson: 'Primordial Refuge'
Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 12 PM
Ongoing until July 31, 2022
Institute of Contemporary Art North
Free
- KPBS Arts Calendar
- Editor's Picks
- Visual Arts
- Arts
'PROUD+' Art Exhibition
Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 12 PM
Ongoing until July 30, 2022
The Studio Door
Free
- Arts
- Visual Arts
- Storytelling
- Food
- KPBS Arts Calendar
- Editor's Picks
Park Social: Paletas Mobile Lab
Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10 AM
Kennedy Neighborhood Park
Free
- Arts
- Exhibits
- Heritage & Cultural
- Family
- KPBS Arts Calendar
- Editor's Picks
La Jolla Historical Society Presents 'Voices from the Rez'
Friday, June 3, 2022 at 6 PM
Ongoing until September 4, 2022
La Jolla Historical Society
Free
- Arts
- Classical
- Family
- Festivals
- Jazz
- Music
- KPBS Arts Calendar
La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest 2022
Friday, July 29, 2022 at 12 PM
Ongoing until August 26, 2022
The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
$30 – $130
- Arts
- Theater
- KPBS Arts Calendar
- Editor's Picks
'Here There Are Blueberries'
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Ongoing until August 21, 2022
La Jolla Playhouse
$25-$62
Stay informed about San Diego's vibrant arts scene with the KPBS Arts & Culture page and newsletter.
Together with the KPBS/Arts Calendar, you'll find news, reviews, events, profiles and other arts and culture stories.
Together with the KPBS/Arts Calendar, you'll find news, reviews, events, profiles and other arts and culture stories.
KPBS/Arts
Sign up for our KPBS/Arts newsletters!
A collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.