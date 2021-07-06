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As local families stock up on back-to-school supplies, the Library Foundation SD urged parents to pick up a free library card.
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This weekend in the arts in San Diego: Chicano Block Party, "Amoxtlis" and "Field Notes on Memory" in Escondido; San Ysidro Archive; SummerFest; CatVideoFest; a La Jolla Playhouse WOW Experience; rediscovered lost chamber music; local Aly Rowell and more.
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Daniel Mason's new novel is a spin on Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, in which academics collide with locals — and a few seductive fairies — in the woods of Vermont.
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This month brings riveting novels about dogs, Hollywood stars, small towns and characters with bigger woes than just the sweltering summer heat and humidity.
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The author and translator of Taiwan Travelogue, the winner of the 2026 International Booker Prize, discuss identity and history amid the debate over Taiwan's colonial ties to Japan and escalating geopolitical pressure from China.
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KPBS Cinema Junkie Beth Accomando reflects on what makes Comic-Con special, from fan culture and cosplay to Hollywood activations and the comics community.
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The renowned classics scholar caused a stir when her critical review of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey went viral. Wilson explains her reaction to the film and why she's translating the poem again.
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Matt Dinniman says preserving the books’ tone, especially the relationship between Carl and Princess Donut, is his top priority as Peacock adapts the bestselling LitRPG series.
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The 2026 list includes new works from household names Douglas Stuart, Marlon James and Elizabeth Strout as well as a few debut authors.
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I'll Take the Fire is the third book in a trilogy inspired by generations of Leïla Slimani's Moroccan French family. She is also the author of the bestselling thriller The Perfect Nanny.
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