Step back in time with these vintage Comic-Con photos
From Jack Kirby to Mr. T, longtime Comic-Con organizer Jackie Estrada shares rare archive photos capturing the spirit of the early conventions.
The 26th annual Comic-Con took place in 1993. (Courtesy of Jackie Estrada)
Artists' Alley at the 1992 Comic-Con teems with life as fans meet with artists. (Courtesy of Jackie Estrada)
Cartoonist Matt Groening attends Comic-Con in the 1990s. (Courtesy of Jackie Estrada)
Attendees explore Halls A and B in this photo taken from the mezzanine level at the 1992 Comic-Con. (Courtesy of Jackie Estrada.)
Comic book artist Jack Kirby displays his work at the 1992 Comic-Con. (Courtesy of Jackie Estrada)
Wrestler and actor Mr. T, also known as Laurence Tureaud, meets fans at the Now Comics booth at the 1992 Comic-Con. (Courtesy of Jackie Estrada)
Cartoonists Batton Lash (left) and Will Eisner (right) check out a comic book at the 1994 Comic-Con. (Courtesy of Jackie Estrada)
Artist Frank Frazetta at San Diego Comic-Con in this undated photo from the 1990s. (Courtesy of Jackie Estrada)
Jackie Estrada, administrator of the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, is pictured with the awards' namesake, Will Eisner. Undated photo. (Jackie Estrada)
