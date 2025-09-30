Go toanchor-linkbar-container
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The One Small Step 1:1 Conversations bring two strangers with different beliefs and backgrounds together to record a 50-minute conversation — not to debate politics — simply to get to know each other as people. Rooted in contact theory, the goal of One Small Step is to reduce affective polarization by making these kinds of conversations across the divide normal again. KPBS is one of the stations selected nationally to host One Small Step 1:1 Conversations. Together with StoryCorps, KPBS will be matching participants and recording 1:1 conversations. To sign up for an opportunity to be matched for a 1:1 conversation click here. For participants in the KPBS region (San Diego County and Imperial County), the 1:1 conversation will take place either in person or virtually with a One Small Step-trained facilitator on hand to help guide the experience.
The KPBS One Small Step Experience events will bring together a group of people in facilitated conversations about select topics affecting our region.
One Small Step (OSS) brings strangers with different beliefs and backgrounds together to record a 50-minute conversation — not to debate politics — simply to get to know each other as people. KPBS is one of the stations selected nationally to host One Small Step. Together with StoryCorps, KPBS will be matching participants and recording conversations. To sign up for an opportunity to be matched for a conversation click here.
Research shows a decrease in trust in our systems of government and a growing lack of civil dialogue. KPBS’ One Small Step is part of the Public Matters initiative which strives to expand the culture of civic engagement in our community through increased public conversation and increased coverage of issues that matter to our region, specifically within communities that are often left on the fringes of political power.
To sign up for an opportunity to be matched for a conversation click here. It will take you to our matching questionnaire — it only takes 10 minutes to complete the form and then we’ll begin the process of finding a conversation partner for you. You’ll have differences for sure, but also some things in common.
A representative from KPBS will reach out to you by phone and/or email to schedule a conversation if there is a match for you. You can decide if you would like to participate in the conversation.
For participants in the KPBS region (San Diego County and Imperial County), the conversation will take place either in person or virtually with a One Small Step-trained facilitator on hand to help guide the experience.
An audio recording of your conversation will be uploaded to the Library of Congress and to the StoryCorps Archive if you choose to sign a release. You and your conversation partner can decide together if you want to make your conversation public or private. If you choose to make your conversation public, KPBS and/or StoryCorps may decide to use snippets from your conversation in short animations that are shared by StoryCorps broadly through social media, on our website, and partners’ digital outlets. KPBS may decide to use audio, video clips and/or photographs of your conversation on its media platforms (radio, broadcast television, website, digital platforms, social media, printed materials, presentations) if you choose to sign a KPBS release form. Showcasing participants having these kinds of conversations across the divide helps others feel more hopeful and more willing to engage people with different beliefs. Learn more about StoryCorps privacy/visibility settings on the Archive. Learn more about KPBS privacy/visibility settings here.
Your privacy matters. Your data helps StoryCorps match you with the right partner so you have a meaningful conversation, but we are careful to limit the amount of information we share on your behalf. What we share will vary according to which experience you sign up for. Read the information on your matching questionnaire carefully and verify that you are comfortable with what information is shared with potential conversation partners (this includes a short biography you provide about yourself). We encourage you to be thoughtful about sharing any personally identifiable information publicly. Read more in our privacy policy.
StoryCorps piloted the One Small Step (OSS) initiative in 2017 and launched it in 2021. For more than 20 years StoryCorps’ tested and trusted methods have encouraged meaningful conversations and sharing individual stories that empower everyday people to bridge divides. OSS is one of StoryCorps’ most important initiatives. It builds on StoryCorps’ legacy and is integral to our mission: StoryCorps helps us believe in each other by illuminating the humanity and possibility in us all — one story at a time. KPBS is one of the stations selected nationally to host One Small Step. Together with StoryCorps, KPBS will be matching participants and recording conversations. To sign up for an opportunity to be matched for a conversation click here.
KPBS is currently seeking community partners from a range of political backgrounds who can help us make One Small Step as successful as possible in our region. If you are interested in leveraging the power of your organization or resources to help raise awareness of One Small Step locally, please email onesmallstep@kpbs.org.
We appreciate your interest in supporting KPBS’s One Small Step and/or Public Matters initiative. For further information on making a donation:
- Individual Giving: Jared Blakeley - jblakeley@kpbs.org
- Corporate Sponsorship: Terry Woods - twoods01@kpbs.org
- Grant Support: Trisha Richter - trichter@kpbs.org
Join our email list to receive the latest news and updates about our work and invitations to special events such as One Small Step Experiences events (the Experiences are facilitated conversations in group settings) and Public Matters.
You are part of something bigger. A neighborhood, a community, a county, a state, a country. All of these places are made stronger when we engage with each other in conversation and participate in local decision-making. But where and how to start? Introducing Public Matters.