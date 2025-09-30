Give Now
One Small Step

KPBS presents One Small Step in partnership with StoryCorps. This initiative brings strangers with different beliefs and backgrounds together for a conversation - not about politics - but to get to know each other as people. Together with StoryCorps, we’ll be matching participants and recording conversations. Take One Small Step towards each other and be part of the solution. To apply for an opportunity to be matched for a conversation, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The One Small Step 1:1 Conversations bring two strangers with different beliefs and backgrounds together to record a 50-minute conversation — not to debate politics — simply to get to know each other as people. Rooted in contact theory, the goal of One Small Step is to reduce affective polarization by making these kinds of conversations across the divide normal again. KPBS is one of the stations selected nationally to host One Small Step 1:1 Conversations. Together with StoryCorps, KPBS will be matching participants and recording 1:1 conversations. To sign up for an opportunity to be matched for a 1:1 conversation click here. For participants in the KPBS region (San Diego County and Imperial County), the 1:1 conversation will take place either in person or virtually with a One Small Step-trained facilitator on hand to help guide the experience.

The KPBS One Small Step Experience events will bring together a group of people in facilitated conversations about select topics affecting our region.

