KPBS Evening Edition

Animal rescue organizations across San Diego County are over capacity, but you can help.
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Meet The Nat's curator of invertebrate zoology and some of his amazing specimens.
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Michael Castillo previously managed and trained campus law enforcement at the University of San Diego.
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The guidelines require any battery storage facility to have a fire suppression system, an explosion control system and a 100-foot setback.
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Viral social media videos of cliff jumpers are drawing people to the coast. Last month, two people jumping and climbing the cliffs were critically injured.
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Too often, people experiencing homelessness do not seek care at clinics because they feel judged.
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The fusion industry is expected to bring more than 40,000 jobs and pump more than $125 billion into California’s economy over the next decade.
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The new Trump administration tactic, which is to drastically reduce notice given to people with hearing dates, is leading to a lot more deportations because people aren't showing up for court.
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The former Chargers linebacker’s death is bringing renewed attention to a disease that researchers still struggle to diagnose during life.
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San Diego City crews will continue clearing homeless encampments along a 5-mile stretch of freeways near downtown, but now they’ll also remove graffiti, clear weeds and debris, and trim trees.
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COVID-19 cases began to rise in San Diego County last week. At the same time, a newly available drug could help protect some people at higher risk of severe illness.
Maya Trabulsi anchors KPBS Evening Edition, a nightly news program that explores everything from politics to policy and environment to education.
KPBS Evening Edition will give you the information you need to understand what’s happening — and why — in your local community.
KPBS Evening Edition delivers accurate, in-depth analysis that includes the diverse voices of San Diego and our region.
The show airs Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Channel 1011 on Cox Cable and Channel 1221 on Time Warner Cable.
KPBS Evening Edition will give you the information you need to understand what’s happening — and why — in your local community.
KPBS Evening Edition delivers accurate, in-depth analysis that includes the diverse voices of San Diego and our region.
The show airs Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Channel 1011 on Cox Cable and Channel 1221 on Time Warner Cable.
- Lawsuit over voter ID initiative language is a California tradition
- New Logan Heights Elks Lodge murals depict African American, Chicano music icons and community leaders
- High surf, hot temperatures could mean another busy weekend for San Diego lifeguards
- UCSD researchers discover flaw in KARR anti-theft system affecting millions of SoCal drivers
- Mayor Todd Gloria rejects councilmember's proposal to reopen Mission Bay bathrooms