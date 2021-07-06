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KPBS Evening Edition

A dog from a San Diego County animal shelter sits on the concrete on Oct. 16, 2024. Forty adults with special needs volunteer at the county shelter five days a week. They perform tasks such as laundry, making treats, walking the dogs, and helping them with socialization.
KPBS series: San Diego animal shelters in crisis
Animal rescue organizations across San Diego County are over capacity, but you can help.
Launch
Woman smiling at camera wearing black suit coat.
ABOUT MAYA
Maya Trabulsi anchors KPBS Evening Edition, a nightly news program that explores everything from politics to policy and environment to education.

KPBS Evening Edition will give you the information you need to understand what’s happening — and why — in your local community.

KPBS Evening Edition delivers accurate, in-depth analysis that includes the diverse voices of San Diego and our region.

The show airs Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Channel 1011 on Cox Cable and Channel 1221 on Time Warner Cable.
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