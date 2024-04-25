Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KPBS is an essential, front-line, public service accountable to you. Our goal is to empower San Diegans to make informed decisions to build, celebrate and grow as individuals, families and communities. We do this by providing trusted, balanced and insightful news, and educational and entertaining stories and events that reflect the voices and aspirations unique to our region.

We take our responsibility to the public very seriously - it has fueled us for 65 years and we want to be here for San Diegans for years to come.
I love KPBS Graphic Banner

KPBS is here for you and with you.

KPBS is an essential, front-line, public service accountable to you. Our goal is to empower San Diegans to make informed decisions to build, celebrate and grow as individuals, families and communities. We do this by providing trusted, balanced and insightful news, and educational and entertaining stories and events that reflect the voices and aspirations unique to our region.

We take our responsibility to the public very seriously - it has fueled us for 65 years and we want to be here for San Diegans for years to come.

Infographic showing Public media is one of America’s best investments at $1.60 per person per year.
Infographic showing PBS Kids is watched by millions of children
Infographic showing 95% of KPBS members believe a free press is a pillar of democracy
Infographic showing 9,191 people attended KPBS events in the last year
Infographic showing 8,300 books distributed by One Book, One San Diego
Infographic showing 2 million+ people read, watch and listen to KPBS
Infographic showing KPBS has the second largest news team in San Diego
Infographic showing Non-commercial and Free for all Americans

Infographic showing Chart Graph of audited revenues and direct support - FY24
Community Supported Public Media
KPBS’ annual budget includes federal support, membership and philanthropy and corporate underwriting. We rely on all these sources to provide you with the trusted news and programming you rely on.
Learn More

Local Content & Service Report

The Local Content and Service Report is an annual snapshot of our impact to the San Diego region during the most recent, completed fiscal year - July 2023 to June 2024.

In this Sept. 28, 2021 file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.
KPBS Makes an Impact: Reporting leads to Congressional action
In late 2023, KPBS’ investigative journalists looked into overdraft fees charged by credit unions in San Diego County. The reporting led KPBS journalists to one specific credit union that services Marines in San Diego and has a particularly onerous overdraft fee system in which members could be charged up to $100 in fees in a single day. The coverage sparked calls for reform at both the state and federal levels. Senators and members of Congress launched an investigation and later passage of a federal law requiring more disclosure of fees.
Read More

Support Public Media

We need community support now more than ever. Here are a few ways you can get involved in protecting the programs and services you care about.

infographic for Connect with Protect My Public Media to learn more about funding for public media in the U.S. federal budget, how you can help

Connect with Protect My Public Media to learn more about the threats to public media funding in the U.S. federal budget and how you can help.

Image to support the text "Share your public media moment story with us. Fill out this brief form and let us know what public media means to you."

Share your public media moment story with us. Fill out this brief form and let us know what public media means to you.

We believe in truth, accountability and trust. Do you?

Support our mission today with a tax-deductible donation.

Subscribe
There’s a lot going on around us to make us think, help us dream and keep us connected. Sign up for the KPBS in Five newsletter and every other week we’ll send you five things from KPBS that you can read in five minutes.