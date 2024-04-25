We take our responsibility to the public very seriously - it has fueled us for 65 years and we want to be here for San Diegans for years to come.
KPBS is here for you and with you.
KPBS is an essential, front-line, public service accountable to you. Our goal is to empower San Diegans to make informed decisions to build, celebrate and grow as individuals, families and communities. We do this by providing trusted, balanced and insightful news, and educational and entertaining stories and events that reflect the voices and aspirations unique to our region.
Local Content & Service Report
The Local Content and Service Report is an annual snapshot of our impact to the San Diego region during the most recent, completed fiscal year - July 2023 to June 2024.
Support Public Media
We need community support now more than ever. Here are a few ways you can get involved in protecting the programs and services you care about.
Connect with Protect My Public Media to learn more about the threats to public media funding in the U.S. federal budget and how you can help.
Share your public media moment story with us. Fill out this brief form and let us know what public media means to you.
We believe in truth, accountability and trust. Do you?
Support our mission today with a tax-deductible donation.