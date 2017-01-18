FAQs
Most Asked Questions
Can I listen to KPBS on smart speakers?
Yes. KPBS content is available through most smart speakers. If you use an Alexa product, you can enable the following skills to access KPBS: "San Diego News" "KPBS"
Can I listen to KPBS on Alexa Products?
Yes. KPBS has two skills in the Alexa store. You can enable "KPBS" or "San Diego News."
Why can't I comment on KPBS stories?
In 2017, KPBS moved from in-story comments, opting to engage with audiences on social media, following suit of larger news organizations such as NPR. The goal was to make stories load faster and talk with readers on larger, more diverse platforms. You can connect with KPBS on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
What is KPBS' Federal Tax ID Number?
KPBS is a not-for-profit organization under Internal Revenue Code section 501 C(3).
San Diego State University Research Foundation Federal Tax ID Number: 956042721
What is your mailing address?
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182-5400
I'd like to find out more about volunteer opportunities at KPBS. How can I do that?
There are many volunteer opportunities at KPBS. Community volunteers play a very important role at the station. Some of these opportunities include helping the station at KPBS community events, aiding with clerical duties, answering telephones during "pledge drives" and much, much more! For more information, please call the Volunteer Office at 619-594-4985.
How can I learn more about underwriting opportunities on KPBS?
Please visit our Corporate Underwriting page or call Corporate Development at (619) 594-4988.
I would like to see your financial statement for the last fiscal year. Where can I get a copy?
View the statements online, or you can call KPBS Audience Services at 619-594-6983 or 888-399-5727 and they will gladly send you a copy of our financial statement.
I’d like to learn more about KPBS station events.
KPBS holds many different events each year as well as participates in events around the San Diego community. In addition, each year we coordinate special shows featuring PBS and public radio personalities. For more information, visit our KPBS Events page periodically for upcoming events.
Does KPBS air Public Service Announcements?
KPBS is a public broadcasting station, providing both public radio and public television to San Diego County, and as such, our programming and community outreach activities are a public service to the San Diego area. KPBS does form partnerships/sponsorships with businesses and other organizations that share similar values and missions, and as part of these underwriting agreements, these partners do receive airtime. In addition to KPBS partnering and sponsorship opportunities, there are other ways to get your message out to the community:
Interviews/KPBS News and Public Affairs Programs:
If you think your business, organization or event would make an interesting news story, you can submit your ideas to our newsroom via our online contact form.
KPBS.org Events Calendar:
KPBS also has a community events calendar on KPBS.org. You can submit your own event information for inclusion at: www.kpbs.org/events/submit/
I'd like to work at KPBS. Where do I learn about job openings and how do I apply?
KPBS is a broadcast service of San Diego State University, all human resources for KPBS are managed by SDSU and the SDSU Research Foundation. SDSU Foundation provides a job hotline at 619-594-1900 which includes listings for employment opportunities at KPBS as well as San Diego State University. To speak to an associate in the Personnel Office, please call 619-594-4139. You may also visit the jobs page on the San Diego State University Foundation website.
Transmitter Move 89.5FM
What's this I hear about your radio transmitter moving?
In 2012 KPBS moved our radio transmitter from Mt. San Miguel to Mt. Soledad. The official switch came after a thorough FCC review and approval of test results.
Why is KPBS doing this?
Up until 2012, the previous location on Mt. San Miguel allowed KPBS to have a power level of 2.7kw. The 2012 move to Mt. Soledad increased power level to 26kw, which means the KPBS Radio signal has the power to penetrate buildings, dramatically increasing the number of people who can listen to KPBS inside their homes and offices. The need for this was particularly urgent during the wildfires of 2007 when we lost power and access to our radio signal because of the fires burning on Mt. San Miguel. While fires on Mt. Soledad are certainly possible, the likelihood is much less. As San Diego’s only 24 hour news and information station, KPBS must be able to broadcast during times of crisis. Having our transmitter at Mt. Soledad increases this.
How will the move impact me?
If you live in North County inland or coastal and have previously been unable to receive KPBS 89.5 FM in your home, you will likely be able to get KPBS radio now. Homes in the east county may notice a change in signal strength or loss of signal as a result of the move. However, KPBS radio can still be heard via our live stream at KPBS.org or with the free KPBS App.
How can I hear KPBS now?
If you are in the East County and experience some loss of the KPBS radio signal, there are a few things you can try to get the KPBS back into your home:
Download the free KPBS App to your iPhone, iPad, Android phone, or tablet. Learn more about KPBS On The Go.
Listen via our site. Many of our programs can also be downloaded as a podcast.
Radios with built in antennas may experience improved reception by adding a wire to the back, plugging into an extension cord, or even repositioning the radio itself towards the new transmitter. You might also need to simply readjust your antenna(s). Point the antenna in the direction of the new location (Mt. Soledad). Some clock radios that don’t have an attached antenna may receive the signal better just by turning the radio itself. Some listeners have reported an improvement by switching to a radio with a telescopic antenna. If you’re already using this type, try fully extending the antenna or repositioning. Choose a new radio with an external antenna connector. Models Such as the Sangean WR-11 have this type of connector as do other manufacturers.
Obtain an Internet radio. Many are available at your preferred electronic retailer such as Fry’s or Radio Shack. These devices do not require a computer but do require wireless internet connection. Most come in a variety of styles (modern to classic) and size (from pocket sized to table top). With the wi fi, these radios are portable, so listeners can take them from room to room as long as the internet connection is not compromised.
You may continue to receive 89.5 FM in your car. Car antennas are stronger and can better receive the transmitted signal.
I live in East County and now I can't get KPBS on my radio. Why?
The move to Mt. Soledad in 2012 greatly increased KPBS’ reach in the region, ensuring that hundreds of thousands of people will be able to access KPBS Radio. Unfortunately, some homes may no longer receive the over-the-air signal due to surrounding terrain and typography. KPBS Engineering has made great efforts to strengthen the signal’s reach in impacted areas. Listeners who are continuing to experience a weaker signal or the loss of the signal all together are encouraged to experiment with the recommended tactics/tips if they have not already done so. Audience data shows us that radio listeners do more than 47% of their listening away from the home, which can include at-work, in the car, and other locations (gym, shopping, recreation, etc). In addition, more than 27% of KPBS listeners listen to the radio online. While listeners in East County may experience some signal loss, we anticipate the impact to be confined to at-home listening. The move does not diminish KPBS’ dedication to providing exceptional news coverage. Our award winning news team is prepared to bring the important stories from all over the region. KPBS continues to welcome your feedback and experience. We are committed to assisting listeners with the recommended tactics when possible. Affected listeners are encouraged to also provide the impacted location’s address or cross streets. This data can be used if/when new technology becomes available to boost our transmission and signal’s strength.
I live in La Jolla and listen to KPBS at 89.1 FM. Does the 2012 transmitter move affect me?
If you live or work in La Jolla, you can access the signal directly at 89.5 FM.
KPBS Channel Options
How do I access KPBS 2, KPBS Create, and KPBS Kids?
For people without cable, all services are available via free, terrestrial television broadcast. All you need is an antenna. You may need to re-scan the channels on your TV in order to get the new channels over the air. Over-the-air channel designations are: KPBS – Channel 15.1 KPBS 2 – Channel 15.2 KPBS Create – Channel 15.3 KPBS Kids – Channel 15.4 KPBS-TV will continue as is, with no changes to its line- up or scheduled offerings at: Cox Cable at 1011 Spectrum at 1221 Cox Cable has assigned the new KPBS channel options beginning January 18, 2017: KPBS-2: Cox 811 KPBS Create: Cox 816 KPBS Kids: Cox 809 Spectrum has assigned the new KPBS channel options beginning February 14, 2017: KPBS 2 – 1277 KPBS Create – 1275 KPBS Kids - 1276
What is the KPBS 2 channel?
KPBS 2 offers award-winning and original nonfiction content that connects viewers to today's news headlines, scientific advances, historic revelations, natural wonders, and personal stories along with exclusive dramas and encore presentations of the best that PBS has to offer. Series presented on KPBS 2 include “American ReFramed,” “Independent Lens,” “POV,” “Secrets of the Dead,” and “American Masters,” among others. The primetime line-up will be locally scheduled and will feature the best of KPBS original content including “KPBS Evening Edition,” “KPBS Spectrum,” “the Roundtable,” and selections from KPBS Explore.
Will KPBS provide a program guide or listing for these new channel options?
Yes. All channel program information is accessible at http://www.kpbs.org/tv.
Does KPBS have other TV channels?
Additional channel options from KPBS include: KPBS Create and KPBS Kids. All three channels are available as of January 18, 2017.
I have Spectrum, Dish, DirecTV, or U-verse TV. How can I find the new channels on those TV services?
On Spectrum, the KPBS channels are located at 1221 (for KPBS), 1277 (for KPBS 2), 1275 (for KPBS Create), and 1276 (for KPBS Kids). If you are a customer of Direct TV, Dish or AT&T, KPBS' multicast channels are not currently available via these carriers. However, no public TV multicast channels are being carried by these providers anywhere in the U.S. - so its not just San Diego. If you have access to an antenna, this is one way you can receive KPBS' additional channels. With an antenna you can view KPBS' primary channel on 15, KPBS-2 on 15.2, Create on 15.3 and KPBS Kids on 15.4. Moving forward, KPBS will continue to work with our public television leadership to encourage these non-cable television providers to offer public media multicast channels in all US markets.
What is the Create channel?
Create TV is public television’s most-watched lifestyle channel, seen annually by 46 million viewers. KPBS Create presents the best educational and entertaining public television series— from America’s Test Kitchen to Rick Steves’ Europe to This Old House. On the weekends, KPBS Create will air themed marathons featuring 12 hand-picked episodes centered on a specific holiday, host, or event.
What is the KPBS Kids channel?
The KPBS Kids channel supports the station’s mission to provide curriculum based entertainment through its broadcast and digital platforms. KPBS Kids will present educational children’s shows 24 hours a day, making it easy for San Diego area children to watch their favorite series during primetime and other non-school hours when viewing among families is high. Programs aired on KPBS Kids include popular favorites such as “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Odd Squad,” “Wild Kratts,” and “Dinosaur Train;” PBS Kids’ newest series “Splash and Bubbles,” “Nature Cat,” and “Ready Jet Go!” will also be featured.
KPBS Passport Members-Only Video Benefit
What is KPBS Passport?
KPBS Passport is a member benefit provided in collaboration with PBS that gives eligible donors and supporters extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programming online. The KPBS Passport library currently offers members more than 1,000 episodes to watch, with new PBS programs being added weekly. The library features episodes from popular programs like American Experience, American Masters, Antiques Roadshow, Nature, NOVA, and Masterpiece — including all six seasons of Downton Abbey. In addition to these signature series, the library is full of public television’s acclaimed arts, science, history, and lifestyle programs; including How We Got to Now, Earth a New Wild, Austin City Limits, and a rotating selection of films from Ken Burns — currently Jazz and Unforgivable Blackness The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson are available.Learn more about KPBS Passport.
How do I activate my KPBS Passport account?
You should have received an email from PBS with your activation code. If you can't find it, you can have it re-sent by entering the email address associated with your membership at www.pbs.org/passport/lookup/.Once you get the email: If you already have a PBS.org account with which you've saved videos to your watchlist, you'll be asked to activate the benefit on that account. If not, you'll be prompted to create a new account. You can log in to the PBS account with your Google/Gmail account, Facebook account, or your email.Learn more from PBS' FAQ about the activation process.
How do I log in to view KPBS Passport videos?
Once you've activated the KPBS Passport benefit on your PBS account, you can go to video.kpbs.org and log in to your PBS account. You can also use the same account to view videos on pbs.org, your AppleTV, and iOS devices (more coming soon). See PBS' FAQ to find out how to tell if your Passport member benefit is activated.
Can I use my kpbs.org account to log in to KPBS Passport?
Unfortunately, the account systems are currently not connected, so you will need to set up a separate PBS account to access KPBS Passport videos.
KPBS Podcasts
What is a podcast?
A podcast is an on-demand show broken down into episodes you can enjoy on a computer, mobile phone, or tablet. Think of it as radio that you can listen to on-demand over the internet on your own schedule.
How do I listen to a KPBS podcast from my computer?
- Go to your internet browser and go to www.kpbs.org/podcasts
- Click on a KPBS podcast.
- Choose an episode you want to listen to and click the play button.
What if I have an Android phone or tablet?
Use the Google Podcast app.
- Go to Google Play and download the Google Podcast app.
- Open the Google Podcast app.
- Search for “KPBS.”
- Scroll down to see “Show results.”
- Choose a KPBS podcast.
- Select the “subscribe” button at the top or select an episode to play and start listening.
What if I have an iPhone or iPad?
Use the Apple Podcast app.
- Select the Apple Podcast app icon.
-Select the search 🔎 icon and type in “KPBS.”
- Select “See All.”
- Choose a KPBS podcast.
- Select “subscribe” or select an episode to play and start listening.
Logging in to KPBS.org
How do I create a KPBS.org account?
The only people who need to create a KPBS.org account are those who are submitting events to our community event calendar.
If you are looking for the KPBS Passport members-only video, you'll need a separate PBS account using the same email address you provided when you became a member. See our KPBS Passport FAQ for more information.
If you're trying to update your membership credit card information, please contact our Audience Services team at (888) 399-5727 or send them a message online and they'll call you to update your membership information.
What is an acceptable username?
Your username can consist of any combination of letters and numbers. Please do not use spaces or punctuation. E-mail addresses will not work as usernames. Usernames are case sensitive, i.e., if you registered as JDoe, then you can not log in as jdoe.
I already created an account for the KPBS membership site myKPBS. Why doesn't that login work?
Because we are using two different systems for myKPBS and the comments on our news site, you will need to create a separate account for the news site. You are welcome to use the same username and password, but please be aware that changing one does not change the other.
I can't remember my KPBS.org password.
Please go to kpbs.org/accounts/password/reset/ and the email address associated with your KPBS.org account. We'll send you an email with a link to reset your password.
Membership
Why was I not sent the myKPBS Savers Club benefits I normally receive?
In order to explore benefits that can better serve our members, we have discontinued myKPBS SaversClub, effective July 2016. Members who have previously received these benefits can access the Savers Club websites until July 2017. KPBS is now offering KPBS Passport as an exclusive member benefit. The KPBS Passport platform allows members to view content on-demand. KPBS passport is more in line with KPBS’ mission to provide our community with educational and engaging content.
How can I update my credit card information for my membership?
Please contact our Audience Services team at (888) 399-5727 or send them a message online and they'll call you to update your membership information. If your sustaining membership donation has been interrupted due to a lapsed credit card, you can submit an updated donation at www.kpbs.org/sustainerupdate.
How many times per year do you have membership campaigns?
KPBS holds three major television membership campaigns each year during the months of August, December and March. We also program short weekend or mini-membership campaigns on KPBS TV at other times during the year. We also hold three radio membership campaigns each year during the months of October, February and April. As a member-supported organization, on-air membership campaigns are the single most effective way to gain new members – while our audience is viewing and listening.
How can I become a member of KPBS?
There are many ways you can become a member of the KPBS family. You may call Audience Services at 888-399-5727 to join by telephone using a credit card. You may also join online with a credit card. If you would like to send a check, please mail it to: KPBS Membership Dept., 5200 Campanile Drive, San Diego, CA 92182 and include a note with your name, address, phone number and desired membership level. Please write "New Membership" on your check.
Why am I getting duplicate mailings or information about new membership when I'm already a member?
KPBS regularly rents names from list brokers to solicit, via mail, potential new members. We also trade mailing lists from time to time with other arts and charitable organizations. Before sending mail solicitations we run a computerized merge/purge process. This process compares our list of member names to the list of names we rent and it purges any duplicate names that are found between the two lists. Sometimes a name or address is different enough on the two lists ("John Smith" vs. "John M. Smith" or "1234 Cass Street" vs. 1234 Kass Street) that an existing member’s name slips through and is mailed a new member appeal. Another cause of duplicate mailings is when a member has more than one account set up in our computer database. Duplicate accounts are sometimes generated during our on air membership campaigns when a member calls in and uses a different variation in the spelling of his/her name. If you believe that you have two or more accounts set up for your membership, please alert KPBS Member Services at 888-399-5727 or via our online contact form
I'd like to purchase a membership to KPBS as a gift for a friend or family member, how can I do this?
Please call Member Services at 888-399-5727 or via our online contact form for details.
Does KPBS send a tax acknowledgment letter for members to submit with their tax returns?
For each one-time gift (paid all at once) KPBS sends an acknowledgement letter/tax receipt within a few weeks after the contribution is made. Members who make more than one such donation during the calendar year should hold on to each acknowledgement letter as we will not automatically mail a separate tax receipt with all of those donations combined. For Sustaining Members and installment-payments only, KPBS mails tax receipts as a courtesy to our members at the beginning of each calendar year, acknowledging the total amount contributed during the previous calendar year. We make every effort to send these by January 31. If you need a receipt at any other time, please contact Member Services at 888-399-5727 or via our online contact form.
How long does it take to receive premiums ordered during a pledge drive?
It generally takes 6-8 weeks to receive your gift(s).
Where do I find my member number?
Your membership identification number can be found on the return form enclosed with your renewal notice, above your name and mailing address. It can also be obtained by emailing KPBS Member Services at members@kpbs.org or via our online form.
I'm a senior citizen or a student, do you have a special membership rate for me?
The rate of membership for students and senior citizens is $25 yearly.
Why do you send me renewal notices months before my membership is set to expire?
Most non-profit and commercial organizations mail early renewal notices to their members or subscribers. Renewing early helps avoid lapses in membership and other possible complications.
Personal checks
Should be made payable to "KPBS" and mailed to:
KPBS
5200 Campanile Dr
San Diego, CA 92182
PBS Apps
Can I watch KPBS' local TV shows on the PBS iPhone app?
Yes, you can watch our local programs on the PBS iPhone app.
Here's how:
1. Download the PBS iPhone app
2. Once installed, open the app and click “TV Schedules” at the bottom of the screen
3. Enter the zip code where you watch KPBS on TV
4. Select your Cable Provider
5. Select KPBS as your station
6. Click on the “Programs” icon
7. Pick your show and enjoy watching KPBS on your iPhone
Can I watch KPBS' local TV shows on the PBS iPad app?
Yes, you can watch our local programs on the PBS iPad app.
Here's how:
1. Download the PBS application for iPad
2. Once installed, open the app and click “Select Station” or the “Gear” icon
3. Enter the zip code where you watch KPBS on TV
4. Select your Cable Provider
5. Select KPBS as your station
6. Click on the “Programs” icon (looks like a small stack of cards)
7. Pick your show and enjoy watching KPBS on your iPad
Mobile Access
Does KPBS have a mobile application?
Yes. In 2017, KPBS developed a mobile listening app that also features news articles. You can find an iPhone version in the iTunes store. And the Android version on Google Play. Note: We developed a mobile application in 2011 that was retired in 2014. If you already have the app installed on your phone, it may continue to work, but we will no longer be updating the old app. We recommend downloading the latest app.
Why does the radio stream cut in and out sometimes?
To listen to live radio streams on a mobile device, a strong wireless data signal is required. Data is constantly being sent to the device in real-time and a temporary loss in connectivity will cause the stream to be interrupted. For best results, use Wi-Fi when streaming.
How do I listen to the Classical San Diego on my smartphone?
Just click on the Listen button on our website and select the Classical San Diego tab from the player page.
Does KPBS.org have a special site that is optimized for mobile devices?
We have revamped our main website to be optimized for both mobile and tablet devices. You don't have to go to a separate website to view our content.
Newsletters
Why am I receiving the TV Highlights newsletter the day after a program aired?
It's possible that the email got held back by your service provider due to network delays or spam filters. Some email services – including Yahoo and Gmail – automatically prioritize your email inbox based on a number of factors, including who's in your contacts list and which emails you read most regularly. If you add newsletters@kpbs.org to your contacts list, you may begin to see our newsletters appear in your inbox in a more timely manner. You can download and open our vCard (file name: kpbs.vcf) to automatically add us to your address book.
Here are some Help articles from email service providers that you may find helpful:
Yahoo! Mail: An email was wrongly filtered as spam
Yahoo! Mail: Not receiving emails
Earthlink: How to Unblock a Blocked Email Address in SpamBlocker
Gmail: Legitimate mail is marked as spam
I don't want a daily newsletter. Can I get it weekly instead?
Most of our newsletters are daily, but we do have a weekly "Most Popular" newsletter, which is sent every Friday at noon. Find it at kpbs.org/alerts.
I signed up for a newsletter, but I haven't seen it yet. Where is it?
Generally speaking, you should receive your first daily newsletter the next business day after you sign up. Please add newsletters@kpbs.org to your address book so that your email program recognizes our confirmation email as legitimate. You can download and open our vCard (file name: kpbs.vcf) to automatically add us to your address book.If you do not see the newsletter, please check your junk or spam folders.
How do I unsubscribe from a newsletter?
Locate any KPBS newsletter in your inbox. At the very bottom, you can click "unsubscribe from this list" or "update subscription preferences."
Radio Reading Service Update
Why did you change the schedule?
Much has changed since we began offering the Radio Reading Service in 1975. This is particularly true of the past five years in media content delivery to the sight- and print-impaired community. Smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Home, podcasts, websites coded to work with specialized devices, and cell phone apps have revolutionized the accessibility of content. It is opening a world of news and information wider than ever before and it is exciting. Our RRS listeners are turning to these higher-tech solutions at a quick rate. Reliance upon and requests for the RRS specialized radios have heavily diminished. We believe we can support our RRS listeners find content directly from the source rather than use us as a pass-through.
Where can I hear the LA Times and San Diego Union-Tribune?
The LA Times is available on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/latimes The San Diego Union-Tribune is available as an Alexa skill.
Do I need a radio to listen to KPBS’ content?
You do not need a specialized RRS radio to listen to KPBS content. You may access our content through smart speakers as well as the website kpbs.org.
What KPBS content is accessible?
KPBS creates digital content that is available to all people. Our websites can be accessed via a variety of devices, such as screen readers for the sight- and print-impaired or devices that can be controlled with a mouth, chin or head for people who don't have use of their hands. Our staff is trained by the California State University system to meet strict requirements for accessibility, and often surpass expectations set by the state to ensure the best possible user experience.
Who do I contact regarding a donation to the Radio Reading Service?
We are currently not accepting donations for the RRS. If you previously made a donation and want to check on its status, please contact (888) 399-5727.
Is there a cost to access the Radio Reading Service?
There is no cost to access the Radio Reading Service.
How do I contact the Reading Service?
Call 619-594-8170. Our Mailing address:
KPBS Reading Service,
5200 Campanile Dr., San Diego, CA 92182.
Radio Schedule Changes
If I now have to listen to my favorite programs at different times or access them digitally, why should I keep donating to KPBS?
Each year, KPBS pays fees to several organizations that allow us to broadcast their programs, including Fresh Air, Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me, The World, and Marketplace. Your donation helps support the production and presentation of these programs - both on air and online. In addition, KPBS offers programming especially for our local audience. KPBS Midday Edition and The Roundtable are produced by KPBS and present local news in a balanced, thoughtful, and engaging way. Our award winning journalists cover the top local stories each day, providing context and depth unique to public radio. As a member, your support helps KPBS present valuable, trusted, and enriching content across multiple media outlets for the benefit of the entire community.
What other programming changes can I expect?
There are no additional changes to the radio schedule at this time. KPBS regularly reviews the audience ratings reports to identify opportunities to better serve our community.
Why don’t you poll your listeners before making program changes?
There are many factors considered when making a change to the schedule. Rating reports are important; audience tune in (or lack thereof) is one way of measuring a program’s success. Other factors may include program costs, broadcast rights, quality and variety of content, and larger format changes. Our Director of Programming considers many factors, as noted above, before making changes to the schedule including audience response – both quantitatively via ratings and qualitatively via comments, calls, and emails – and our assessment of the show’s content. KPBS makes its own decisions based on what we feel is in the best interest of our audience as a whole. We present content that reflects our values of excellence, quality, balance, accuracy, and diversity – values our audience expects from KPBS.
Where can I find more information about the new programs?
The Takeaway with John Hockenberry brings together perspectives and analysis through conversations with listeners, newsmakers, and journalists and features diverse voices from around the country. The show is a co-production of WNYC Radio and Public Radio International, in collaboration with The New York Times and WGBH Boston. Invisibilia is a six week series produced by NPR and hosted by Lulu Miller and Alix Spiegel. The show explores the nature of human behavior by weaving together narrative storytelling with new discoveries in brain science. Wits features today’s comedians, actors, and musicians live on stage for improv, sketch comedy, music, and conversation. Wits is hosted by John Moe and produced by American Public Media. America’s Test Kitchen is filled with clear, practical information for foodies, cooks, and novices alike. The one hour program is hosted by Chris Kimball and features call-ins and conversations with people who come to food and cooking from unique perspectives Snap Judgment is an hour of fresh, dynamic storytelling from NPR that dares listeners to see the world in a new way. Hosted by Glynn Washington, Snap Judgment explores themes, events, and lives in dramatic, thoughtful, and creative ways.
Why did Q get removed from the schedule?
When making additions to the schedule, some shows will be removed to make room for the new content. The decision to remove Q from the schedule is based on our assessment of its content and performance. Q offers audio and video podcasts as well as live and on-demand streaming via cbc.ca/q.
Why did Animal House get removed from the schedule?
Animal House is no longer in production and therefore not available for KPBS – or any station - to broadcast.
Why did Splendid Table get removed from the schedule?
The Splendid Table is a well-produced show. However, ratings reports showed a weak audience. Current and previous episodes of the The Splendid Table can be streamed at splendidtable.org. As a TV program, America’s Test Kitchen is among the highest rated lifestyle programs on PBS. We expect the radio version will serve our audience well and offer a lively, fun, and fresh approach to cooking and food.
Why did Day 6 get removed from the schedule?
When making additions to the schedule, some shows will be removed to make room for the new content. The decision to remove Day 6 from the schedule was two-fold. Although it is a quality news show, it is too Canadian-centric. Additionally, recent ratings reports revealed low audience numbers. Fans of Day 6 can stream the program or download the podcasts at http://www.cbc.ca/day6/.
Why did Fresh Air get moved?
Fresh Air was the only non-news program during KPBS’ midday schedule. Recent ratings reports have shown a steady decrease in audience for Fresh Air at its afternoon time slot, though audience for the station’s news content has been at an all-time high. Fresh Air with Terry Gross provides insightful, thoughtful conversation on a wide variety of topics including the arts, science, and culture. We consider the show and the topics covered to be vitally important to our understanding of the world. The show is a part of our weekday schedule at 8 p.m.
Why will Fresh Air air four days a week instead of five?
For the last several years, the Friday version of the program was repackaged interviews from prior broadcasts. In fact, very little of what was presented on Fridays was new content.
How can I listen to Fresh Air?
Fresh Air with Terry Gross will continue to be an important part of the KPBS Radio schedule. The new schedule will feature Fresh Air Mondays-Thursdays at 8 p.m. In addition to the 8 p.m. broadcast, the show is accessible daily via freshair.npr.org. Listeners can also subscribe to the Fresh Air podcast.
Why is KPBS FM changing its programming schedule?
KPBS is changing its radio program schedule to better meet our audience’s need for timely, relevant news during the day. Recent ratings reports reveal KPBS’ Radio audience at an all-time high. This tells us that KPBS’ news content is what our listeners expect. The move to feature more news in the middle of the day supports KPBS’ mission to be a trusted source of news and information for the greater San Diego community. The station is always on the lookout for new talent and great programs. When they become available and seem to have a future — like Snap Judgment and Wits — we want to find room for them in the schedule. Given the limited air time, some shows will have to be removed to make room for new shows. We also want to give more prominent time slots to programs that have become popular with our audience like Ask Me Another and TED Radio Hour. Overall we want to continue providing a reliable news and information service, but also bring new voices to the air when possible.
Where can I find Classical music on KPBS?
KPBS.org streams Classical Music 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The great thing about the classical music stream is you can listen all day, any day from your computer or internet-connected device.
What is a web stream and how can I get it? Do I need special equipment?
A Web stream delivers live audio through the Internet to your computer. If you have a computer with an Internet connection, you have everything you need. Just visit KPBS.org where you can listen for free.
TV Rescan
How do I rescan?
Rescanning only takes a few minutes.
- Select "scan" or "autotune" from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.
- You can usually find instructions by pressing the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on your television or digital antenna remote control.
- Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes just a few minutes.
- This may require viewers who use an antenna to watch TV to rescan more than once – each time a local station changes frequencies.
If you haven’t rescanned your TV recently, you may discover TV channels you didn’t know you were missing.
For additional assistance, contact the FCC’s consumer hotline at 1-888-225-5322. Once connected, select your preferred language and then press prompt number 6. This is a government call center not affiliated with KPBS.
What does "rescan" mean?
Rescanning is when your TV finds all the available channels in your area.
