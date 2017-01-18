Radio Schedule Changes

If I now have to listen to my favorite programs at different times or access them digitally, why should I keep donating to KPBS?

Each year, KPBS pays fees to several organizations that allow us to broadcast their programs, including Fresh Air, Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me, The World, and Marketplace. Your donation helps support the production and presentation of these programs - both on air and online. In addition, KPBS offers programming especially for our local audience. KPBS Midday Edition and The Roundtable are produced by KPBS and present local news in a balanced, thoughtful, and engaging way. Our award winning journalists cover the top local stories each day, providing context and depth unique to public radio. As a member, your support helps KPBS present valuable, trusted, and enriching content across multiple media outlets for the benefit of the entire community.

What other programming changes can I expect?

There are no additional changes to the radio schedule at this time. KPBS regularly reviews the audience ratings reports to identify opportunities to better serve our community.

Why don’t you poll your listeners before making program changes?

There are many factors considered when making a change to the schedule. Rating reports are important; audience tune in (or lack thereof) is one way of measuring a program’s success. Other factors may include program costs, broadcast rights, quality and variety of content, and larger format changes. Our Director of Programming considers many factors, as noted above, before making changes to the schedule including audience response – both quantitatively via ratings and qualitatively via comments, calls, and emails – and our assessment of the show’s content. KPBS makes its own decisions based on what we feel is in the best interest of our audience as a whole. We present content that reflects our values of excellence, quality, balance, accuracy, and diversity – values our audience expects from KPBS.

Where can I find more information about the new programs?

The Takeaway with John Hockenberry brings together perspectives and analysis through conversations with listeners, newsmakers, and journalists and features diverse voices from around the country. The show is a co-production of WNYC Radio and Public Radio International, in collaboration with The New York Times and WGBH Boston. Invisibilia is a six week series produced by NPR and hosted by Lulu Miller and Alix Spiegel. The show explores the nature of human behavior by weaving together narrative storytelling with new discoveries in brain science. Wits features today’s comedians, actors, and musicians live on stage for improv, sketch comedy, music, and conversation. Wits is hosted by John Moe and produced by American Public Media. America’s Test Kitchen is filled with clear, practical information for foodies, cooks, and novices alike. The one hour program is hosted by Chris Kimball and features call-ins and conversations with people who come to food and cooking from unique perspectives Snap Judgment is an hour of fresh, dynamic storytelling from NPR that dares listeners to see the world in a new way. Hosted by Glynn Washington, Snap Judgment explores themes, events, and lives in dramatic, thoughtful, and creative ways.

Why did Q get removed from the schedule?

When making additions to the schedule, some shows will be removed to make room for the new content. The decision to remove Q from the schedule is based on our assessment of its content and performance. Q offers audio and video podcasts as well as live and on-demand streaming via cbc.ca/q.

Why did Animal House get removed from the schedule?

Animal House is no longer in production and therefore not available for KPBS – or any station - to broadcast.

Why did Splendid Table get removed from the schedule?

The Splendid Table is a well-produced show. However, ratings reports showed a weak audience. Current and previous episodes of the The Splendid Table can be streamed at splendidtable.org. As a TV program, America’s Test Kitchen is among the highest rated lifestyle programs on PBS. We expect the radio version will serve our audience well and offer a lively, fun, and fresh approach to cooking and food.

Why did Day 6 get removed from the schedule?

When making additions to the schedule, some shows will be removed to make room for the new content. The decision to remove Day 6 from the schedule was two-fold. Although it is a quality news show, it is too Canadian-centric. Additionally, recent ratings reports revealed low audience numbers. Fans of Day 6 can stream the program or download the podcasts at http://www.cbc.ca/day6/.

Why did Fresh Air get moved?

Fresh Air was the only non-news program during KPBS’ midday schedule. Recent ratings reports have shown a steady decrease in audience for Fresh Air at its afternoon time slot, though audience for the station’s news content has been at an all-time high. Fresh Air with Terry Gross provides insightful, thoughtful conversation on a wide variety of topics including the arts, science, and culture. We consider the show and the topics covered to be vitally important to our understanding of the world. The show is a part of our weekday schedule at 8 p.m.

Why will Fresh Air air four days a week instead of five?

For the last several years, the Friday version of the program was repackaged interviews from prior broadcasts. In fact, very little of what was presented on Fridays was new content.

How can I listen to Fresh Air?

Fresh Air with Terry Gross will continue to be an important part of the KPBS Radio schedule. The new schedule will feature Fresh Air Mondays-Thursdays at 8 p.m. In addition to the 8 p.m. broadcast, the show is accessible daily via freshair.npr.org. Listeners can also subscribe to the Fresh Air podcast.

Why is KPBS FM changing its programming schedule?

KPBS is changing its radio program schedule to better meet our audience’s need for timely, relevant news during the day. Recent ratings reports reveal KPBS’ Radio audience at an all-time high. This tells us that KPBS’ news content is what our listeners expect. The move to feature more news in the middle of the day supports KPBS’ mission to be a trusted source of news and information for the greater San Diego community. The station is always on the lookout for new talent and great programs. When they become available and seem to have a future — like Snap Judgment and Wits — we want to find room for them in the schedule. Given the limited air time, some shows will have to be removed to make room for new shows. We also want to give more prominent time slots to programs that have become popular with our audience like Ask Me Another and TED Radio Hour. Overall we want to continue providing a reliable news and information service, but also bring new voices to the air when possible.

Where can I find Classical music on KPBS?

KPBS.org streams Classical Music 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The great thing about the classical music stream is you can listen all day, any day from your computer or internet-connected device.

What is a web stream and how can I get it? Do I need special equipment?

A Web stream delivers live audio through the Internet to your computer. If you have a computer with an Internet connection, you have everything you need. Just visit KPBS.org where you can listen for free.

