How To Stream KPBS Passport on Any Device

Learn how to stream your favorite KPBS Passport shows on your devices. Our step-by-step tutorial videos shows you how to set up and activate your KPBS Passport account and how to set up on Android, Fire TV, Samsung, Roku, Apple TV, and Vizio Devices.



Before activating KPBS Passport on any device, you must activate it from the email you received from PBS. The first step is to find the activation link that can be found in the "Thank You" page or email. It may take a few days to receive the email from PBS, so be patient. If you do not find the email, check your spam folder or Thank you page. If you still cannot find the email, you can contact 1-855-876-5727, M-F 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. (EST) for support.



Once you have created an account by activating the email link, you will be able to log in to your favorite streaming devices. To start streaming KPBS Passport shows on a computer website browser, sign in or register via Google, Facebook, Apple, or PBS account. Our step-by-step tutorial videos located below will show you how to set up your KPBS Passport account on Android, Fire TV, Samsung, Roku, Apple TV, and Vizio Devices. View these tutorial videos to set up and start streaming exclusive KPBS Passport content today!

