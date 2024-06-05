Contact Us
Contact Us
Have a question, comment or idea? We're here to help. Find a quick answer below, send us a message or reach the right team directly.
Need help with Passport, donations, thank-you gifts or your membership?
Or call (619) 594-6983 · Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Send us a message
Need answers fast?
Find what you need here
1. Open up the Alexa app
2. Click on More+
3. Select Skills & Games
4. In the Search Alexa Skills box, enter KPBS and click Search
5. Select the KPBS skill with your preferred activation phrases and then click Enable to Use or LAUNCH.
Once the skill is enabled, you can use your selected skill phrases to play KPBS. For example:
"Alexa, open KPBS"
"Alexa ask KPBS to play Live"
"Alexa, open San Diego News"
"OK Google, play KPBS"
To listen to a KPBS podcast, say:
"OK Google, play <name of program> podcast."
For example, "OK Google, play Cinema Junkie podcast".
San Diego State University Research Foundation Federal Tax ID Number: 956042721
San Diego, CA 92182-5400
You can view our financial statements at https://www.kpbs.org/fcc-financial-and-other-reports.
Members & General
Audience & Member Services
(619) 594-6983, option 5
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
members@kpbs.org
General
(619) 594-1515
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Closed Captioning
Learn More
(619) 594-8905
Producing for KPBS
Learn More
Content Submission Form
News & Programs
KPBS Newsroom
(619) 594-6397
news@kpbs.org
Program Comments Line
(619) 594-5424
Radio Response Line
(619) 594-8151
Have a tip for the KPBS Newsroom or Investigations team?
Learn More
investigations@kpbs.org
Location
KPBS Public Media
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182
(619) 594-1515
Visiting KPBS
Visitors check in at the front lobby. Guest parking requires a permit, which you can pick up from our receptionists when you arrive.
Printer-friendly directions and map
Directions to KPBS