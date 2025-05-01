Give Now
We're breaking down the complexities of immigration in the Trump era — from the mass deportation campaign to cross-border economics. In each episode of the Border Brief, Investigative Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talks to experts and dives into the data to bring you a greater understanding of one of the defining issues or our time.

How Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' could supercharge immigration enforcement
ICE data reveals the truth about immigrant detention — Here's how you can view it
Supreme Court immigration cases: A look at how the courts are responding to President Trump
Tracking deportation flights: Comparing Trump and Biden administration data
How immigration data manipulation shapes public narratives
Twelve-year-old center-back Thiago Terrazas gets ready to be introduced as part of San Diego FC's new Right to Dream Academy team, Sept. 26, 2025.
SDFC’s Right to Dream Academy opens for local elite youth soccer players
Have a question about immigration?
Submit a question and we might answer it in an upcoming episode of The Border Brief.

