Border Brief
We're breaking down the complexities of immigration in the Trump era — from the mass deportation campaign to cross-border economics. In each episode of the Border Brief, Investigative Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talks to experts and dives into the data to bring you a greater understanding of one of the defining issues or our time.
How Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' could supercharge immigration enforcement
ICE data reveals the truth about immigrant detention — Here's how you can view it
Supreme Court immigration cases: A look at how the courts are responding to President Trump
Tracking deportation flights: Comparing Trump and Biden administration data
How immigration data manipulation shapes public narratives
Have a question about immigration?
Submit a question and we might answer it in an upcoming episode of The Border Brief.
