KPBS Giving Property Program

Is donating real estate easy?

Yes! Our partner has a national real estate auction platform, and a national title company partner so we can quickly vet assets and convert them to cash without KPBS ever having to own or operate the asset. Also, using the IRS Bargain Sale, KPBS can accept real estate with mortgage debt and high value assets with a portion of the equity going to the KPBS (and a portion in cash to donor). Donors don't need to pay for anything and only need to fill out a seller disclosure and sign the deed at closing. We take care of everything else!