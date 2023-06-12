Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

KPBS Giving Property Program

Donating real estate to KPBS is a great way to support our mission. Our Giving Property program takes any property type (land, homes, commercial) in any location. If you have a real estate asset and would like to donate it, please give us a call at 844-277-HOME (4633)
KPBS Giving Property Program Graphic of a picture of road and homes

Donate in Four Easy Steps

  1. Contact Us: Fill out our online donation form or call us at 844-277-HOME (4663)
  2. We Evaluate It: We will perform an evaluation of the property.
  3. Sale: Identify the best sale method for the property.
  4. Closing and Get A Tax Write-Off! Based on the evaluation, you may get a tax write-off while supporting the KPBS mission and programming you love. We'll send you a tax receipt.
Donation Form

Frequently Asked Question (FAQ)