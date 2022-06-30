Other Ways To Give

Donor Advised Funds

Giving to KPBS Public Media through your Donor Advised Fund (DAF) is a simple and easy way to support the programs you love.

IRAs (Qualified Charitable Distributions or QCDs)

Contact your IRA custodian for directions on how to initiate the transfer. Here is a sample letter you can send.

Stocks (Appreciated Securities)

You may use securities to make your annual gift to KPBS, contribute a special gift, or to fund a charitable gift annuity or charitable trust.

Employer Matching Gift

Your contribution to KPBS may be doubled. Many local and national companies will match the charitable contributions of their current and retired employees.

Sustaining Member Program

Join the growing family of KPBS members who generously give monthly gifts to the station.

Planned Giving

If KPBS has made a meaningful difference in your life or that of your family, you can keep KPBS strong for future San Diegans through a planned gift. Anyone can make a planned gift and no gift is too small.

Vehicle Donation Program

Have an old vehicle taking up space in your driveway? Donate your car, truck, trailer, boat, RV, motorcycle, camper, off-road vehicle, plane, heavy equipment, farm machinery, and most other motorized vehicles to KPBS!

Corporate Sponsorship

Is your corporation interested in making a difference in San Diego? Become a KPBS Corporate Sponsor and tap the marketing power of public media.