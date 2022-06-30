Give Now
Limited time opportunity! The 2-Zipper Fanny Pack w/ Bottle Holder.
Everybody who joins, renews or upgrades to the KPBS Directors Club will automatically receive this new Directors Club benefit!

Convenient for all your travels, this fanny pack features a main compartment with zippered closure, inside pocket, front zippered pocket, water bottle holder with an adjustable top cinch closure, breathable mesh backing, and an adjustable waist strap. It also converts from a waist pack to a cross-body bag and comes in heather gray with the KPBS Directors Club logo in white.

*Water bottle not included.

About

The KPBS Directors Club is KPBS’ way of recognizing our members who want to increase their financial support while engaging with KPBS in deeper ways. For those of our members who want to be in the know about KPBS’ inner workings, the Directors Club is that opportunity. KPBS Directors Club members will have special opportunities for an inside glimpse of the people who make public media a trusted source of news and information. Please consider being a part of this special club.

Join Now!

Giving Levels

$50 to $99 per month (or $600 to $1,199 per year)
Want even more opportunities? Consider becoming a member of the KPBS Producers Club!

Learn More

Directors Club Member Benefits

Special Insider Opportunities
A quarterly KPBS Insider video conference call and other opportunities to connect with key individuals at KPBS for an inside look at station news, programs, future plans, and more. Invitations to virtual events, including a New Members Reception with KPBS on-air personalities. More insider opportunities to come!

KPBS Passport
All members contributing ($5 or more per month ($60 or more per year) get extended access to an on-demand library of public television programming with KPBS Passport. Visit kpbs.org/passport for more information. Please be sure to provide your email address on the reply form so that we can send your KPBS Passport activation code. If you already have KPBS Passport, just renew to keep this member benefit active.

Learn More About Passport

Your Contribution Supports

  • Informative, entertaining, intelligent programs on KPBS Television
  • In-depth news and information on KPBS Radio
  • Educational children’s programs you can trust
  • KPBS.org with news reports and story archives, podcasts, video on-demand, and special features, such as online voter guides
  • Community Outreach projects that extend the value of KPBS’ programming through free screenings, workshops, and resources on kindergarten preparation, literacy, and other topics
KPBS Insider | Travel with Rick Steves

This event is in the past.
Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 6 PM
Virtual
Free
Join KPBS Directors Club and Producers Club members in an exclusive, virtual event with public media's favorite travel expert Rick Steves. Learn what you need to know about travel during a pandemic; hear behind-the-scenes stories from Rick’s TV and radio programs; and ask your questions.About Rick StevesRick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. But above all else, Rick considers himself a teacher. He taught his first travel class at his college campus in the mid-1970s — and now, more than 40 years later, he still measures his success not by dollars earned, but by trips impacted.Rick is the founder and owner of Rick Steves' Europe, a travel business with a tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. Each year, the company contributes to a portfolio of climate-smart nonprofits, essentially paying a self-imposed carbon tax. He also works closely with several advocacy groups and has been instrumental in the legalization of marijuana in states across the US.Rick spends about four months a year in Europe, researching guidebooks, fine-tuning his tour program, filming his TV show, and making new discoveries for travelers. To recharge, he plays piano, relaxes at his family cabin in the Cascade mountains, and spends time with his son Andy and daughter Jackie. He lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school.
PRODUCERS CLUB

Producers Club ($1,200 & above per year) members enjoy many special benefits, including By-Invitation-Only events with on-air personalities, advance notice of upcoming projects and programs of special interest, and more.

Learn more about Producers Club

CONTACT US

If you have questions regarding your membership contact Member Services by calling 619-594-6983 or filling out this form

Toll-free: (888) 399-5727

TAX ID

KPBS is a not-for-profit organization under Internal Revenue Code section 501 C(3). San Diego State University Research Foundation Federal Tax ID Number: 956042721

Other Ways To Give

Donor Advised Funds
Giving to KPBS Public Media through your Donor Advised Fund (DAF) is a simple and easy way to support the programs you love.

IRAs (Qualified Charitable Distributions or QCDs)
Contact your IRA custodian for directions on how to initiate the transfer. Here is a sample letter you can send.

Stocks (Appreciated Securities)
You may use securities to make your annual gift to KPBS, contribute a special gift, or to fund a charitable gift annuity or charitable trust.

Employer Matching Gift
Your contribution to KPBS may be doubled. Many local and national companies will match the charitable contributions of their current and retired employees.

Sustaining Member Program
Join the growing family of KPBS members who generously give monthly gifts to the station.

Planned Giving
If KPBS has made a meaningful difference in your life or that of your family, you can keep KPBS strong for future San Diegans through a planned gift. Anyone can make a planned gift and no gift is too small.

Vehicle Donation Program
Have an old vehicle taking up space in your driveway? Donate your car, truck, trailer, boat, RV, motorcycle, camper, off-road vehicle, plane, heavy equipment, farm machinery, and most other motorized vehicles to KPBS!

Corporate Sponsorship
Is your corporation interested in making a difference in San Diego? Become a KPBS Corporate Sponsor and tap the marketing power of public media.