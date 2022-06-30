Convenient for all your travels, this fanny pack features a main compartment with zippered closure, inside pocket, front zippered pocket, water bottle holder with an adjustable top cinch closure, breathable mesh backing, and an adjustable waist strap. It also converts from a waist pack to a cross-body bag and comes in heather gray with the KPBS Directors Club logo in white.
*Water bottle not included.
About
The KPBS Directors Club is KPBS’ way of recognizing our members who want to increase their financial support while engaging with KPBS in deeper ways. For those of our members who want to be in the know about KPBS’ inner workings, the Directors Club is that opportunity. KPBS Directors Club members will have special opportunities for an inside glimpse of the people who make public media a trusted source of news and information. Please consider being a part of this special club.
Giving Levels
$50 to $99 per month (or $600 to $1,199 per year)
Want even more opportunities? Consider becoming a member of the KPBS Producers Club!
Directors Club Member Benefits
Special Insider Opportunities
A quarterly KPBS Insider video conference call and other opportunities to connect with key individuals at KPBS for an inside look at station news, programs, future plans, and more. Invitations to virtual events, including a New Members Reception with KPBS on-air personalities. More insider opportunities to come!
KPBS Passport
All members contributing ($5 or more per month ($60 or more per year) get extended access to an on-demand library of public television programming with KPBS Passport. Visit kpbs.org/passport for more information. Please be sure to provide your email address on the reply form so that we can send your KPBS Passport activation code. If you already have KPBS Passport, just renew to keep this member benefit active.
Your Contribution Supports
- Informative, entertaining, intelligent programs on KPBS Television
- In-depth news and information on KPBS Radio
- Educational children’s programs you can trust
- KPBS.org with news reports and story archives, podcasts, video on-demand, and special features, such as online voter guides
- Community Outreach projects that extend the value of KPBS’ programming through free screenings, workshops, and resources on kindergarten preparation, literacy, and other topics
KPBS Insider | Travel with Rick Steves
PRODUCERS CLUB
Producers Club ($1,200 & above per year) members enjoy many special benefits, including By-Invitation-Only events with on-air personalities, advance notice of upcoming projects and programs of special interest, and more.
CONTACT US
If you have questions regarding your membership contact Member Services by calling 619-594-6983 or filling out this form
Toll-free: (888) 399-5727
TAX ID
KPBS is a not-for-profit organization under Internal Revenue Code section 501 C(3). San Diego State University Research Foundation Federal Tax ID Number: 956042721
Other Ways To Give
Donor Advised Funds
Giving to KPBS Public Media through your Donor Advised Fund (DAF) is a simple and easy way to support the programs you love.
IRAs (Qualified Charitable Distributions or QCDs)
Contact your IRA custodian for directions on how to initiate the transfer. Here is a sample letter you can send.
Stocks (Appreciated Securities)
You may use securities to make your annual gift to KPBS, contribute a special gift, or to fund a charitable gift annuity or charitable trust.
Employer Matching Gift
Your contribution to KPBS may be doubled. Many local and national companies will match the charitable contributions of their current and retired employees.
Sustaining Member Program
Join the growing family of KPBS members who generously give monthly gifts to the station.
Planned Giving
If KPBS has made a meaningful difference in your life or that of your family, you can keep KPBS strong for future San Diegans through a planned gift. Anyone can make a planned gift and no gift is too small.
Vehicle Donation Program
Have an old vehicle taking up space in your driveway? Donate your car, truck, trailer, boat, RV, motorcycle, camper, off-road vehicle, plane, heavy equipment, farm machinery, and most other motorized vehicles to KPBS!
Corporate Sponsorship
Is your corporation interested in making a difference in San Diego? Become a KPBS Corporate Sponsor and tap the marketing power of public media.