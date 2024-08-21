Kurt Kohnen is an Emmy Award winning producer, audio engineer, and sound designer. He is currently the teacher/advisor for CHSTV, the nationally recognized broadcast journalism program at Carlsbad High School that focuses on human interest feature stories and daily live broadcasts. Mr.Kohnen is also adjunct professor of music at San Diego City College where he has specialized in music production and basic theory for nearly a decade. He previously served as audio engineer and radio production manager at KPBS for 20 years where he produced the KPBS Summer Music Series and the Parker Edison Project podcast. He earned a bachelor's degree in Communications and Media Management from San Diego State University, and an MFA in music technology from Southern Utah University.