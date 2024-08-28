Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

A blue, pink and white graphic reading "Free Jane" is overlaid on an undated photo of Jane Dorotik.
Free Jane

Episode 4: Bad science

 August 28, 2024 at 9:03 AM PDT
By KPBS Public Media
Ways To Subscribe
A blue, pink and white graphic reading "Free Jane" is overlaid on an undated photo of Jane Dorotik.
Tony Zuniga
/
KPBS
A blue, pink and white graphic reading "Free Jane" is overlaid on an undated photo of Jane Dorotik.
Jane Dorotik’s luck had finally begun to change. While she was still in prison for her husband’s murder, she was able to get the attention of lawyers with the Innocence Project.

Jane Dorotik’s luck had finally begun to change. While she was still in prison for her husband’s murder, she was able to get the attention of lawyers with the Innocence Project. They reviewed her case and found much of the evidence and scientific analysis used in court appeared faulty. This episode details how Jane’s lawyers reviewed her case, and how things began to change once they got additional DNA analysis.

Free Jane