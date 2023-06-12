Welcome to KPBS Help & Support
Welcome to the KPBS Help & Support Center. Here, you'll find comprehensive guides, FAQs, and resources to answer all your queries about our programs, services, and more. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a long-time fan, our goal is to ensure you have the best experience with KPBS.
Helpful Information
Yes. KPBS content is available through most smart speakers. If you use an Alexa product, you can enable the following skills to access KPBS: "San Diego News" "KPBS"
Yes. KPBS has two skills in the Alexa store. You can enable "KPBS" or "San Diego News."
KPBS Channel Options
For people without cable, all services are available via free, terrestrial television broadcast. All you need is an antenna. You may need to re-scan the channels on your TV in order to get the new channels over the air. Over-the-air channel designations are: KPBS – Channel 15.1, KPBS 2 – Channel 15.2, KPBS Create – Channel 15.3, and KPBS Kids – Channel 15.4. KPBS-TV can also be viewed on Cox Cable at 1011, KPBS 2 – Cox 811, KPBS Create – Cox 816, and KPBS Kids – Cox 809. You will find these same channels on Spectrum Cable, KPBS-TV – 1221, KPBS 2 – 1277, KPBS Create – 1275 KPBS, and KPBS Kids – 1276.
If you are a customer of Direct TV, Dish or AT&T, KPBS' multicast channels are not currently available via these carriers. However, no public TV multicast channels are being carried by these providers anywhere in the U.S. - so its not just San Diego. If you have access to an antenna, this is one way you can receive KPBS' additional channels. With an antenna you can view KPBS' primary channel on 15, KPBS-2 on 15.2, Create on 15.3 and KPBS Kids on 15.4. Moving forward, KPBS will continue to work with our public television leadership to encourage these non-cable television providers to offer public media multicast channels in all US markets.
KPBS Passport Members-Only Video Benefit
You should have received an email from PBS with your activation code. If you can't find it, you can have it re-sent by entering the email address associated with your membership at https://www.pbs.org/passport/lookup/. Once you get the email, click on the link provided to activate Passport. You can activate Passport with a PBS account, Google/Gmail account, Facebook account, or with your Apple ID.
Once you've activated the KPBS Passport benefit,, you can go to https://video.kpbs.org/, click Sign In and log in to Passport. You can also use the same Passport login information to view videos on the PBS website, Roku, Apple TV 4 (October 2015 or newer), Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV, Samsung TV (2017 or newer), or other similar devices.
KPBS Podcasts
- Go to your internet browser and go to www.kpbs.org/podcasts
- Click on a KPBS podcast.
- Choose an episode you want to listen to and click the play button.
- Or download and use the NPR or KPBS app. to access KPBS podcasts.
- Go to Google Play and download the Google Podcast app.
- Open the Google Podcast app.
- Search for “KPBS.”
- Scroll down to see “Show results.”
- Choose a KPBS podcast.
- Select the “subscribe” button at the top or select an episode to play and start listening.
- Or download and use the NPR or KPBS app. to access KPBS podcasts.
Use the Apple Podcast app.
- Select the Apple Podcast app icon.
- Select the search 🔎 icon and type in “KPBS.”
- Select “See All.”
- Choose a KPBS podcast.
- Select “subscribe” or select an episode to play and start listening.
- Or download and use the NPR or KPBS app. to access KPBS podcasts.
PBS Apps
Yes, you can watch our local programs on the PBS iPhone app.
Here's how:
1. Download the PBS iPhone app
2. Once installed, open the app and click “TV Schedules” at the bottom of the screen
3. Enter the zip code where you watch KPBS on TV
4. Select your Cable Provider
5. Select KPBS as your station
6. Click on the “Programs” icon
7. Pick your show and enjoy watching KPBS on your iPhone
Mobile Access
Just click on the Listen button on our website and select the Classical San Diego tab from the player page.
Radio Reading Service Update
You may access our content through smart speakers as well as the website kpbs.org. You must have a print or reading impairment to use the service available streaming online.
In 2017, KPBS moved from in-story comments, opting to engage with audiences on social media, following suit of larger news organizations such as NPR. The goal was to make stories load faster and talk with readers on larger, more diverse platforms. You can connect with KPBS on Facebook,, Instagram and TikTok.
KPBS is a not-for-profit organization under Internal Revenue Code section 501 C(3).
San Diego State University Research Foundation Federal Tax ID Number: 956042721
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182-5400
There are many volunteer opportunities at KPBS. Community volunteers play a very important role at the station. Some of these opportunities include helping the station at KPBS community events, aiding with clerical duties, answering telephones during "pledge drives" and much, much more! For more information, please call the Volunteer Office at 619-594-4985.
View the statements online, or you can call KPBS Audience Services at 619-594-6983 or 888-399-5727 and they will gladly send you a copy of our financial statement.
You can view our financial statements at https://www.kpbs.org/fcc-financial-and-other-reports.
KPBS holds many different events each year as well as participates in events around the San Diego community. In addition, each year we coordinate special shows featuring PBS and public radio personalities. For more information, visit our KPBS Events page periodically for upcoming events.
KPBS does not air Public Service Announcements. We are a public broadcasting station and as such, our programming and community outreach activities are a public service to the San Diego area.
KPBS is a broadcast service of San Diego State University, all human resources for KPBS are managed by SDSU and the SDSU Research Foundation. SDSU Foundation provides a job hotline at 619-594-1900 which includes listings for employment opportunities at KPBS as well as San Diego State University. To speak to an associate in the Personnel Office, please call 619-594-4139. You may also visit the jobs page on the San Diego State University Foundation website.
If you are not able to find this information, please check your Passport Status or email KPBS Audience and Member Services for assistance: members@kpbs.org
Phone Numbers
Audience And Member Services
- (619) 594-6983
- Toll-free: (888) 399-5727
- 9AM to 4PM Monday-Friday
Program Comments Line
Radio Response Line
"KPBS Midday Edition" Call-in Number
Mailing Address
- KPBS Public Media
- 5200 Campanile Drive
- San Diego, CA 92182
- (619) 594-1515