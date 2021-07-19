There have been 183 new wildfires, including eight large ones, across the U.S. since Saturday, the National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday.
-
AI is changing animation, but the real debate isn't about technology. It's about creativity, authorship and what makes art feel human. We hear from artists, researchers and philosophers wrestling with AI's role in the creative process and what it means for the future of human expression.
Get top headlines from KPBS delivered to your inbox
Need something to read with your morning cup of joe? Sign up for KPBS Headlines, which highlights the day's top news — ranging from local to international — straight to your inbox each weekday morning.
-
Affordable energy advocates rally in front of Sempra HQ after the company posts ‘strong’ quarterly earningsSempra, SDG&E’s parent company, reported $762 million in adjusted earnings for the second quarter, up from $583 million over the same period last year.
-
A new report from San Diego-based nonprofit #AfghanEvac says more than 175,000 Afghans are sitting on approvals for Special Immigrant Visas.
-
/KPBSMichael Castillo previously managed and trained campus law enforcement at the University of San Diego.
-
/KPBSPediatric e-bike injuries in the region have risen 1,770% since 2022.
-
While the Chargers are now based in Los Angeles, thousands of fans still poured into the University of San Diego’s Torero Stadium to show their support at two training camps this week.
-
/KPBSThe Creative Curriculum uses play, props and reading aloud to help kids build early reading and writing skills.
White House News
This is a critical moment for public media.
Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline. Take action now to protect the future of KPBS.
-
Matt Rutherford is sailing 10,000 nautical miles, through ice floes and gales, to try and accomplish a world first. He spoke with NPR from the cabin of his boat.
-
One Night Only manages to fail as a dystopia and as a rom-com. Meanwhile, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is a perfect tale for this moment — if you don't mind your eroticism with a side of gore.
-
The Los Angeles Queens, the New York Heights, the Boston Hunters and the San Francisco Firebells take the field in Springfield, Ill., as the Women's Pro Baseball League kicks off its inaugural season.
-
Every two years, participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, must renew their status. Approvals from the federal government now take three months on average — up from two weeks in 2025.
-
An outside animal welfare consulting firm reviewed the county’s two animal shelters. Key recommendations include improving staff support and clarifying certain shelter policies.
Playing
What it means for Chula Vista’s police chief to allege racial discrimination
Playing
In San Diego, one woman’s on a roll to pass on Black skating culture
Playing
How 'downzoning' shaped San Diego — and pushed growth into the suburbs
Playing
Glow-in-the-dark paint transforms San Ysidro pedestrian bridge
Playing
DACA recipients are losing their protected status due to lengthy administrative delays
Playing
A half-century fight to save an Emerald Hills green space for a park may soon be decided
Playing
The rising cost of youth sports is leaving some kids on the sideline
Playing
How military families manage San Diego's high cost of living
Playing
Sweetwater Union High School District holds first graduation ceremony in Tijuana
Playing
Part 2: Black San Diegans 9 times likelier to be charged with resisting an officer and nothing else
-
En este episodio de Port of Entry, grabado ante un público en vivo, conversamos con Lourdes Ayón, tijuanense, comediante, activista y cabildera, sobre cómo la comedia puede convertirse en una poderosa forma de protesta.
-
First, even with a fourth human case of West Nile virus confirmed, experts say peak mosquito season is still ahead. Next, we’ll tell you what some local community activists are rallying to support. Also, a new report shows there is a lot of progress to be made on the promises to Afghan allies. Then, the San Diego Natural History Museum has a new curator. And, some weekend event ideas for you and yours.
- San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria urges Congress to extend protected status for Haitians
- San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria urges Congress to extend protected status for Haitians
- Tijuana’s little leaguers are headed back to the Little League World Series
- UC San Diego is cutting ties with the Border Patrol after student outcry