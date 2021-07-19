Give Now
Artillery shells sit on the ground ground next to destroyed Russian military vehicles on a field not far of southern city Mykolaiv on Sunday.
Genya Savilov
/
AFP via Getty Images
International
Russia-Ukraine war: What happened this weekend (June 11-12)
NPR Staff
A roundup of key developments and the latest in-depth coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Jeremiah Zagar speaks onstage during Netflix's <em>Hustle</em> Philadelphia special screening on June 7 in Philadelphia.
Lisa Lake
/
Getty Images for Netflix
National
'Hustle' is Jeremiah Zagar's love letter to basketball fans in Philadelphia
Cheryl W. Thompson
Migrants gathered at the Border Transit Comprehensive Care Center are given documents by an official, center, that allow them to legally travel through Mexico.
Marco Ugarte
/
AP
International
Mexico issues nearly 7,000 temporary documents and transit visas to migrants
The Associated Press
Local News
Voter Hub - Promo E specs
Get ready to vote
Explore a comprehensive ballot guide, polling and ballot drop-off locators, live results on election night as well as reporting on candidates and issues.
Launch
