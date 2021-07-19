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This undated photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, shows the Widemouth 2 wildfire burning near Richfield, Utah.
U.S. Forest Service/Fishlake National Forest
/
AP
National
Crews battle wildfires in western U.S. and Canada
Chandelis Duster
There have been 183 new wildfires, including eight large ones, across the U.S. since Saturday, the National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday.
Netherlands' Demi Vollering celebrates on the podium after winning the Women's Tour de France cycling race in Nice, France, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.
Philippe Magoni
/
AP
International
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France for the 2nd time
The Associated Press
President Donald Trump listens as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
International
Netanyahu rejects Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, demands Hamas disarm first
Rebecca Rosman

Featured Podcast
  • What makes art human? Inside animation's AI reckoning
    AI is changing animation, but the real debate isn't about technology. It's about creativity, authorship and what makes art feel human. We hear from artists, researchers and philosophers wrestling with AI's role in the creative process and what it means for the future of human expression.
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Trash flows on a plot of land near a section of the Tijuana River following days of heavy rains and flooding in San Ysidro on Feb. 2, 2024.
  1. Fierce floods or wild waves? How San Diego is preparing for a winter of extreme weather under El Niño
  2. Women’s sports are No. 1 at this new bar in North Park
  3. 50 Yorkies, huskies surrendered to overflowing San Diego Humane Society
  4. San Diego-based USS Fort Worth decommissions after 14 years of service
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Arts & Culture
TV Highlights
A scene from Anthony Davis's "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X."
  1. GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
  2. Great Scenic Railway Journeys 30th Anniversary Special
  3. Visions Of Italy: Southern Style
  4. Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears
  5. EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA
Community Events
Investigations
Health
A paramedic waits with a patient in his ambulance outside the Conrad Prebys Emergency Room at Scripps Mercy Hospital in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday January 7, 2022.
  1. Medicaid cuts stand to hit everyone (yes, even you). Here’s why
  2. A new vaccine could vanquish a major cause of deadly diarrheal disease
  3. Kalshi and Polymarket bets on clinical trials criticized as 'ghastly'
  4. Everyone's talking about hormone therapy for menopause. Should I be on it?
Evening Edition
A portrait of Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy hangs in the lobby of the Chula Vista Police Department headquarters in Chula Vista, California on July 21, 2026. Playing
What it means for Chula Vista’s police chief to allege racial discrimination
Stacie Watkins speaks with KPBS at Liberty Station on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Playing
In San Diego, one woman’s on a roll to pass on Black skating culture
A duplex sits on a street in Mission Hills, where most properties are zoned for single-family homes, July 24, 2026. Playing
How 'downzoning' shaped San Diego — and pushed growth into the suburbs
A footbridge spans from Willow Road in San Ysidro across Interstate 5 on July 17, 2026. Caltrans recently collaborated with local nonprofit art space BLK Box Gallery to design a colorful, glow-in-the-dark mural dedicated to the community the bridge serves. Playing
Glow-in-the-dark paint transforms San Ysidro pedestrian bridge
A San Diego criminal justice paralegal, who is having to reapply for her job because of delays in renewing her Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status, stands for a portrait at the KPBS offices in San Diego, California on June 9, 2026. Playing
DACA recipients are losing their protected status due to lengthy administrative delays
A view from the radio towers property is shown in this undated drone footage. Playing
A half-century fight to save an Emerald Hills green space for a park may soon be decided
Kids from City Heights Youth Soccer running drills at Memorial Community Park, May 13, 2026. Playing
The rising cost of youth sports is leaving some kids on the sideline
A green sign in front of a home in the Liberty Station military housing community that says: "Liberty Military Housing" and has directional arrows pointing toward the Child Development Center, Preserves, Historical District and District Office. Playing
How military families manage San Diego's high cost of living
Family members cheer for students from the Sweetwater Union High School District at a graduation ceremony at Centro de Enseñanza Técnica y Superior in Tijuana on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Playing
Sweetwater Union High School District holds first graduation ceremony in Tijuana
Playing
Part 2: Black San Diegans 9 times likelier to be charged with resisting an officer and nothing else
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Podcasts
  • Port of Entry Cover Art
    The art of protest: Cómo la comedia desafía fronteras
    En este episodio de Port of Entry, grabado ante un público en vivo, conversamos con Lourdes Ayón, tijuanense, comediante, activista y cabildera, sobre cómo la comedia puede convertirse en una poderosa forma de protesta.
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  • San Diego News Now Cover Art
    The county has now confirmed a fourth human case of West Nile virus
    First, even with a fourth human case of West Nile virus confirmed, experts say peak mosquito season is still ahead. Next, we’ll tell you what some local community activists are rallying to support. Also, a new report shows there is a lot of progress to be made on the promises to Afghan allies. Then, the San Diego Natural History Museum has a new curator. And, some weekend event ideas for you and yours.
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Immigration
People hold Haitian flags and signs during a rally in support of immigrants living in the United States with temporary protected status, or TPS, Thursday, July 9, 2026, in San Diego.
  1. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria urges Congress to extend protected status for Haitians
  2. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria urges Congress to extend protected status for Haitians
  3. Tijuana’s little leaguers are headed back to the Little League World Series
  4. UC San Diego is cutting ties with the Border Patrol after student outcry
Education
Politics
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