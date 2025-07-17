San Diego weekend arts events: Mall art, Marvel tunes and drag

Visual art

Art Through the Glass: 'Rewind'

Chula Vista art collective Art Through the Glass breathes new, artsy life into abandoned storefronts at the Chula Vista Center Mall, turning the windows into gallery walls. The latest exhibition, "Rewind: You Had to Be There … And Now You Are," features work by 20 artists, including Tarrah Aroonsakool, Cat Chiu Phillips, A. Roman, Carlitos Espudo, Yvette Roman, Julio Martha, Gerardo Meza, Betty Bangs, Don Masse, Joelle Cook, Karina Velasco, Leeya Appleby, Josh Masten and more.

Though the project is relatively new, organizers have already opened a few exhibitions — and each reception is also a maker fair and mini party. This weekend's reception includes Baja Soul Coffee and a variety of zine, craft and art vendors.

4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 19 | Chula Vista Center Mall, Suite 1021, 555 Broadway, Chula Vista | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Bonita Museum & Cultural Center "Possibility II," a work by Gabrielle Berens, is on view at "Access" at Bonita Museum & Cultural Center.

'Access' Reception

At the Bonita Museum, this group exhibition features printmaking, textiles, sculpture, digital work, painting and drawing by five local, emerging artists: Carolina Danu, Yena Kim, Nanzi Muro, Gabrielle Berens and Philip Brun Del Re. The artists are all current or recent graduates of arts programs, and the exhibition celebrates access to the arts — to art itself, to arts education or to materials and space. The exhibit has been on view since last week and celebrates with a community reception this Saturday.

3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 19 | Bonita Museum & Cultural Center, 4355 Bonita Road, Bonita | Free | MORE INFO

'Conversations in Dignity'

Local artists — Hugo Crosthwaite, Anthony Sigala, Cat Chiu Phillips and Shinpei Takeda with the AjA Project — were invited by the Museum of Photographic Arts to create new works of art in a variety of mediums (not just photography!) that are in conversation with works in MOPA's collection.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, through Jan. 4, 2026 | MOPA@SDMA, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free/pay what you can | MORE INFO



Music

Particle FM and Intervals: A night of ambient music and sound collage

Jake Muir, New Tongues and Atrevido will perform ambient music and sound art at Quint Gallery's 7655 Girard space in this presentation by Intervals and the excellent local internet radio station, Particle.FM . As a bonus, you can enjoy a backdrop of art while you soak in the sound — currently on view at 7655 Girard is an exhibit of three large paintings by acclaimed local artist Patricia Patterson . Each work is inspired by the Aran Islands of Ireland. RSVPs for the concert are strongly encouraged due to limited space in the gallery.

Doors at 6:30 p.m.; performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 19 | Quint Gallery, 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla | $15 suggested donation | MORE INFO

Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Concert Experience

Twenty-three films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the music therein — all packed into one show? The San Diego Symphony is up to the challenge at The Rady Shell this weekend. From "Iron Man" and "Captain America" through "Black Panther," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Doctor Strange" and more, the orchestra will perform samplings of the soundtracks to complement the visual smorgasbord projected on screen.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17 | The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown | $58-$120 | MORE INFO

San Diego International Mariachi Summit

Mariachi de América de Jesús Rodriguez de Hijar comes to San Diego to join Symphonic Mariachi Champaña Nevin, the San Diego Binational Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Folklórico Internacional on stage to celebrate and support mariachi education in the region.

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 18 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $28+ | MORE INFO

Gustavo Romero plays Sergei Rachmaninoff

This weekend, pianist Gustavo Romero continues his summer project of digging through Sergei Rachmaninoff's entire piano repertoire — alongside other works by Rachmaninoff's contemporaries. For Sunday's concert, he'll perform Rachmaninoff's "Études-Tableaux, op. 39," Stravinsky's "Firebird Suite," a series of preludes and etudes by Alexander Scriabin, Anton Rubinstein's "Rêve angélique" and Bach's "Prélude in E Minor."

4 p.m. Sunday, July 20 | Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla | $50-$55 | MORE INFO

Theater

TeenVersionary

In conjunction with San Diego Pride each year, Diversionary Theatre hosts a collaborative youth theater program where LGBTQ+ teenagers and allies come together to work on a new play, focusing on the experience of queer youth. The performances are free, though reservations are recommended as seating is limited in Diversionary's Black Box space.

5:30 p.m. Friday, July 18; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 19-20 | Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd. #101, University Heights | Free | MORE INFO

'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder'

Robert Freedman and Steven Lutvak's 2014 Tony-winning musical, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" is on stage in an already-extended production at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Directed by Noelle Marion, the musical follows Lord Montague "Monty" D'Ysquith Navarro, Ninth Earl of Highhurst, a distinguished-yet-thwarted man, as he attempts to secure an inheritance.

Through Aug. 17 | North Coast Rep, 907 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach | $64.50+ | MORE INFO

Riot Productions Priya Richards as Gretel in Riot Productions' "Gretel: The Musical" (2025).

'Gretel: The Musical'

Riot Productions, a new local theater company, presents a production of Jenn Hartman Luck, Susan Zedar and Jason Tremblay's "Gretel: The Musical," which centers Gretel's story in the classic folk tale. Directed by B.J. Robinson, the production stars Sarah LeClair and Priya Richards alongside live musicians. This first weekend of performances takes place at New Village Arts; next weekend's shows are at Scripps Ranch Theatre . Check out KPBS reporter Beth Accomando's preview here .

7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, July 20-21 | New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad | $15-$18 | MORE INFO

Books

Chris Baron: 'Spark'

Feiwel & Friends / Macmillan The cover of Chris Baron's middle-grade novel-in-verse, "Spark."

Local author Chris Baron has a new middle grade book out, "Spark," which follows two 8th graders, Finn and Marisol (nicknamed Rabbit) as they navigate a wildfire's impact on their small rural town — and their families, friendship and the animals and forests they love. Baron's "novel in verse" style is always a delight, and in "Spark," his writing feels essential, charged and packed with emotion and resonance. Baron will discuss the book with Colorado writer Megan E. Freeman. Check out my interview with Baron about "Spark" here.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17 | Warwick's, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla | Free-$19.99 (includes a copy of the book) | MORE INFO

Books Through Bars Book Packing Event

This local, volunteer-run prison book program meets regularly to mail books to incarcerated individuals across the country. Book packing events involve opening requests and letters, selecting books and writing a note to send back. You can also bring books to donate to the Books Through Bars library. Check out my feature on the group here .

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 19 | Groundwork Books, 9350 Eucalyptus Grove Lane, UC San Diego | Free | MORE INFO

Family and Festivals

MallART Workshops: Animal Within: Piñatas for the Inner Child

Taught by piñata artist Lerida Armendariz, this Art Through the Glass workshop provides everything you need to craft a unique animal-shaped piñata inspired by your own inner animal.

10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 19 | Chula Vista Center Mall, Suite 1021, 555 Broadway, Chula Vista | Free | MORE INFO

San Diego Pride Parade

The San Diego Pride Parade meanders through Hillcrest this weekend along a 1.5-mile route featuring floats, performances and organizations honoring the LGBTQ+ community — including a contingent from KPBS. The route begins at Richmond and University Avenues and ends in Balboa Park, at Sixth Avenue and Quince Street.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 19 | University and Sixth Avenues, Hillcrest | Free | MORE INFO

The Old Globe's AXIS: Pride

Co-hosted by Laura Zee as Daddy Ghanoush and Chichi Fuera, this incarnation of AXIS — the Old Globe's community arts engagement program — celebrates drag, music and theater from the LGBTQ+ community. Highlights include performances by Horasio Potasio (from "Drag Race México"), interactive workshops, signature food and drink and more.