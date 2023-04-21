Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly

Sex has a huge role in our lives; it influences politics, laws, religious practices, healthcare, and economics to say the least. It is a driving force behind many of our relationships and paramount to our sense of self. So it is no wonder that sex is a big topic of both loud and hushed conversations. Here at Everybody's Doing It, we make the listener a fly on the wall for ordinary banter about sex and sexuality to highlight important topics using the lens of real people's lives. We then follow those topics deeper into the depths of the human experience with guests who have dedicated their lives to expanding minds and advocating for sexual health. Our goal is to shrink taboos and make the unconventional less intimidating, all while making the listener feel like an expert in their own intimacy and welcome to the conversation.

