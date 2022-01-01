Corporate Sponsors
When you become a KPBS corporate sponsor, you will be in good company.
Become a Corporate Sponsor today!
Art
Business Services
Education - Adult
Education - Preschool to High School
Entertainment
Family Services
Financial Services
Government
Health Care
Home Improvement
Hotels/Resorts
Marketing and Media
Museums
Non-Profit
Parks & Recreation
Performing Arts
Professional Networking
Residential Care
Residential Realty
Restaurant/Catering
Retail/Specialty Store
CONTACT US
For more information on how to become a Corporate Sponsor call us at
(619) 594-5715