Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Corporate Sponsorship

Corporate Sponsors

When you become a KPBS corporate sponsor, you will be in good company.


CTA promo - Corporate Sponsors.png
Are you ready to reach a bigger audience?
Become a Corporate Sponsor today!
Start your campaign
Art
Automotive
Biotechnology
Business Services
Education - Adult
Education - Preschool to High School
Entertainment
Family Services
Financial Services
Government
Health Care
Home Improvement
Hotels/Resorts
Legal
Marketing and Media
Museums
Non-Profit
Parks & Recreation
Performing Arts
Professional Networking
Residential Care
Residential Realty
Restaurant/Catering
Retail/Specialty Store
Services
Travel

CONTACT US

For more information on how to become a Corporate Sponsor call us at

(619) 594-5715