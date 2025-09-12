Día de Muertos: Join our digital ofrenda to remember those we've lost

Love for those we’ve lost comes more alive on Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead). And for those of us who celebrate it every year, one of our most important tasks is to create an ofrenda (altar), the temporary sacred space with cempasúchil (marigold flowers), incense, candles, papel picado (decorated tissue paper) and other traditional elements, to honor our loved ones who've passed. This time of remembrance begins in October and traditionally ends on Nov. 2.

Learn more about the holiday The most known Día de Muertos celebratory dates are Nov. 1 and Nov 2. But remembering lost pets is also gaining visibility and is observed on Oct. 27. Then Oct. 28 is designated for souls who suffered an accident, a tragedy or a violent death; Oct. 30 and 31 are dedicated to children who died and were not baptized; Nov. 1 is for the deaths of young children, and also known as All Saints’ Day; and Nov. 2 is All Souls’ Day for all adults.

And while many remember their departed on Day of the Dead in private, life and death are also celebrated communally in Mexico, Latin America and the United States in plazas, cemeteries and parks among other community spaces.

In that spirit, KPBS is once again offering an opportunity to come together online in a collective space to honor both the colorful cultural traditions of Día de Muertos as well as the lives of lost loved ones we wish were still here.

Join our digital community altar to connect across cultures, traditions and borders. Submit a memory or message to a loved one who's passed with a photo, video or audio to create a shared experience rooted in community and love.