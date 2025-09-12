Give Now
Arts & Culture

Día de Muertos: Join our digital ofrenda to remember those we've lost

By Marielena Castellanos / South Bay Engagement Producer
Published September 12, 2025 at 8:12 AM PDT
This Día de Muertos altar is decorated with sugar skulls, papel picado, candles and Mexican marigold flowers at the Sherman Heights Community Center, Oct. 15, 2024.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
This Día de Muertos altar is decorated with sugar skulls, papel picado, candles and Mexican marigold flowers at the Sherman Heights Community Center, Oct. 15, 2024.

Love for those we’ve lost comes more alive on Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead). And for those of us who celebrate it every year, one of our most important tasks is to create an ofrenda (altar), the temporary sacred space with cempasúchil (marigold flowers), incense, candles, papel picado (decorated tissue paper) and other traditional elements, to honor our loved ones who've passed. This time of remembrance begins in October and traditionally ends on Nov. 2.

And while many remember their departed on Day of the Dead in private, life and death are also celebrated communally in Mexico, Latin America and the United States in plazas, cemeteries and parks among other community spaces.

In that spirit, KPBS is once again offering an opportunity to come together online in a collective space to honor both the colorful cultural traditions of Día de Muertos as well as the lives of lost loved ones we wish were still here.

Join our digital community altar to connect across cultures, traditions and borders. Submit a memory or message to a loved one who's passed with a photo, video or audio to create a shared experience rooted in community and love.

Tags

Arts & Culture South BayBorderLatinxDiversity ProjectPetsFamilyFronteras DeskTijuanaSan DiegoCalifornia
Marielena Castellanos
Marielena Castellanos is the South Bay engagement producer at KPBS. She expands the station’s community engagement and outreach efforts in that region to deepen KPBS News' connection with the South Bay communities.
See stories by Marielena Castellanos

