HAPPINESS (Coming Soon)

HAPPINESS Premieres Sundays, Dec. 14-28, 2025 from 8 - 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

After 20 years away, Broadway director Charlie Summers finds himself back in his childhood room, helping his mother at the local theater. The eclectic cast and crew there may lack professional skills, but certainly don’t lack passion.

HAPPINESS: Series Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - After a setback on Broadway, director Charlie Summers returns to his hometown, where he reluctantly joins the amateur musical theater society.

Photo by Andi Crown / PBS Gaye is happy that Charlie will help with the show.

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Charlie’s desperation to get back to Broadway draws him into Pizazz’s rehearsals for “The Trojan Horse.”

Photo by Andi Crown / PBS Members of Pizazz look bemused during rehearsals.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Charlie champions Gloria’s vision, despite Adrian’s resistance, unintentionally encouraging the ensemble to look to Charlie as the new director.

Photo by Andi Crown / PBS Gloria speaks to Connor.

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday Dec. 21, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Under Charlie's direction, rehearsals flourish; Mia shines; Gloria and Connor grow closer; and Jacqui’s jealousy stirs conflict.

Photo by Andi Crown / PBS Jacqui James in her dressing room.

Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Charlie’s impulsive vision disrupts Nicky’s schedule; tensions flare at Pizazz, leading to a frustrated Charlie showing his true feelings.

Photo by Andi Crown / PBS Charlie is unsure about the horse Connor has built.

Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Opening night dazzles the audience, but simmering resentment could undo all Charlie’s hard work.

PBS Adam as Achilles in "The Trojan Horse"

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.