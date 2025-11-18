Give Now
HAPPINESS (Coming Soon)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 18, 2025 at 2:51 PM PST
Charlie in his childhood bedroom.
Photo by Andi Crown
/
PBS
Charlie in his childhood bedroom.

HAPPINESS Premieres Sundays, Dec. 14-28, 2025 from 8 - 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

After 20 years away, Broadway director Charlie Summers finds himself back in his childhood room, helping his mother at the local theater. The eclectic cast and crew there may lack professional skills, but certainly don’t lack passion.

HAPPINESS: Series Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - After a setback on Broadway, director Charlie Summers returns to his hometown, where he reluctantly joins the amateur musical theater society.

Gaye is happy that Charlie will help with the show.
Photo by Andi Crown
/
PBS
Gaye is happy that Charlie will help with the show.

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Charlie’s desperation to get back to Broadway draws him into Pizazz’s rehearsals for “The Trojan Horse.”

Members of Pizazz look bemused during rehearsals.
Photo by Andi Crown
/
PBS
Members of Pizazz look bemused during rehearsals.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Charlie champions Gloria’s vision, despite Adrian’s resistance, unintentionally encouraging the ensemble to look to Charlie as the new director.

Gloria speaks to Connor.
Photo by Andi Crown
/
PBS
Gloria speaks to Connor.

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday Dec. 21, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Under Charlie's direction, rehearsals flourish; Mia shines; Gloria and Connor grow closer; and Jacqui’s jealousy stirs conflict.

Jacqui James in her dressing room.
Photo by Andi Crown
/
PBS
Jacqui James in her dressing room.

Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Charlie’s impulsive vision disrupts Nicky’s schedule; tensions flare at Pizazz, leading to a frustrated Charlie showing his true feelings.

Charlie is unsure about the horse Connor has built.
Photo by Andi Crown
/
PBS
Charlie is unsure about the horse Connor has built.

Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Opening night dazzles the audience, but simmering resentment could undo all Charlie’s hard work.

Adam as Achilles in "The Trojan Horse"
PBS
Adam as Achilles in "The Trojan Horse"

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Mikaere as Odysseus in the final show.
PBS
Mikaere as Odysseus in the final show.

