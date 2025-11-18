Why It Matters: 3 possible tax measures to look out for on next year’s ballot

A lot is at stake in next year’s midterm elections, including control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

Local elected officials are currently deciding what could be on the ballot next year for county residents. At least three different tax measures that would hit voters’ wallets may be moving forward.



1. Vacation rental tax

San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo‑Rivera is proposing an annual tax of up to $5,000 per bedroom for vacant second homes and short-term rentals. He wants it on the June primary ballot, just seven months from now.

Supporters think it will be easier to pass in June partially because the general election ballot in November could have at least two other tax measures.



2. City sales tax

A coalition of labor unions in the city of San Diego is pushing to place a one-cent sales tax measure on the ballot to pay for infrastructure repairs, wildfire prevention, water-pipe and sewer upgrades. The money would also keep libraries, recreation centers and city services fully staffed.

Voters narrowly rejected the same measure in 2024. The polling is not going well for this latest version, and it could compete with a third proposal.



3. County revenue tax

The three Democrats on the County Board of Supervisors have launched a study to determine whether to ask voters for a new tax measure in 2026.

They set up closed-door sub-committees at the county so they could use county funds to conduct the research. They have not announced what kind of tax they will pursue.

Opponents argue that the cost of living is already too high and worry about adding another tax burden on lower- and middle-income residents.

San Diego is likely to hear a lot more about these three proposals in the coming months.