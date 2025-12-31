Give Now
Get up to speed fast on the new California laws that might change your life in 2026

By  CalMatters Staff
Published December 31, 2025 at 3:49 PM PST
The Assembly floor at the state Capitol on June 30, 2025.
Miguel Gutierrez Jr.
/
CalMatters
The Assembly floor at the state Capitol on June 30, 2025.

Most of the hundreds of new California laws that are set to take effect on the first day of the new year won’t change your life. They’re adjustments to existing laws and directions to state agencies to follow up on past priorities.

But some of them might have a profound effect on you or a loved one.

Know someone who’s struggling to conceive? One new law requires more insurers to cover in vitro fertilization.

How about someone who’s thinking about what to do after high school? Another new law compels more California State University campuses to offer automatic admission to seniors who meet their requirements.

Some new California laws are meant to confront some of the major questions of the moment, including how to regulate artificial intelligence and whether the state’s Democratic leaders can contest the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement.

In all, lawmakers passed 917 bills in 2025 and Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed 123 of them. Most of the ones he signed take effect on Jan. 1.

CalMatters reporters describe some of the noteworthy new laws in the stories listed below. We’ll update this list as we publish more stories over the next few days.

Quality of Life LawCalifornia

