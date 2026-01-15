Featured List
Alli Powell noticed her family was spending a lot on food, so she set a weekly budget and started meal planning.
Price of San Diego
San Diego County is known for being one of America’s most expensive regions. Locals are feeling the squeeze and looking for solutions. KPBS' new series Price of San Diego dives into the rising costs of groceries, child care, car insurance and even our beloved California burrito.