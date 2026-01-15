Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Price of San Diego

Price of San Diego

Price of San Diego logo

Featured List
Alli Powell, who documents her grocery shopping trips on her Instagram account called Grocery Getting Girl, prepares to shop at the Food 4 Less in Santee on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
Economy
A San Diego mom’s guide to sticking with a grocery budget
Katie Anastas
Alli Powell noticed her family was spending a lot on food, so she set a weekly budget and started meal planning.
Photo of San Diego skyline on Feb. 21, 2021
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Economy
The death of the affordable restaurant meal in San Diego County
Jacob Aere
People fill up at a Chevron station in San Diego on Dec. 7, 2022.
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
Living
From groceries to gas: Tell us how you're cutting back to afford San Diego
Riley Arthur
Have any questions?
Tell us a time when you had to cut back on spending to afford living in San Diego.

_
Meet The team

Price of San Diego

San Diego County is known for being one of America’s most expensive regions. Locals are feeling the squeeze and looking for solutions. KPBS' new series Price of San Diego dives into the rising costs of groceries, child care, car insurance and even our beloved California burrito.