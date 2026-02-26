Chula Vista, Catholic Charities Diocese debut Food Pantry at Library

Chula Vista city officials Thursday partnered with Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego to celebrate the informal opening of a city-operated food pantry, the first in the South Bay, officials said.

The opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at the pantry, located at the Civic Center Chula Vista Public Library.

The pantry will offer staples and other essential food items "to help address food insecurity in the Chula Vista community," according to a statement.

Mayor John McCann described the pantry as "a meaningful investment in the well-being of Chula Vista, strengthening our community by addressing food insecurity head-on, supporting families, seniors and students in times of need, and reinforcing our commitment to ensuring every resident is treated with dignity, respect and care."

Located at 365 F St., the food pantry will officially open on March 4, and operate Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m., according to the city.

Alyson Hamlin, senior Civic Center librarian, said she and other employees "see firsthand the challenges many people face every day, and food insecurity is one of them."

She added, "It affects people from many different walks of life, from families to seniors to unhoused individuals. This pantry allows us to meet people where they already are and connect them with a reliable source of support in a welcoming, trusted space."

In the summer of 2023, city officials and Feeding San Diego ran three food distribution events.

"Each distribution had a line around the block prior to distribution hours, and most of the food options ran out before the two-hour distribution was over," city officials said. "It was clear from the turnout that this was a big need, and the city began working on creating its own food pantry and pursued a partnership with Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego."

Catholic Charities Diocese's CEO Appaswamy "Vino" Pajanor said his group "is proud to expand our presence in the South Bay and deepen our commitment to families in Chula Vista launching this new food pantry" with Chula Vista.

"By operating our Emergency Food Distribution Network Plus program in a trusted community space like the library, we are meeting people where they are and ensuring that no family in our community has to face hunger alone," Pajanor added.

Residents who want to use the pantry are required to register online at https://ccdsd.org/efdn/ or call 619-323-2841.