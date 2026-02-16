Museum a Month

John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.



John studied broadcast journalism at Pepperdine University, having fallen in love with the medium after a high school internship at WMAQ TV in Chicago. Over the years, he has worked in Reno, Los Angeles, and San Diego. He has worked as a reporter for San Diego’s Channel 10 and a weekend reporter/anchor at San Diego’s CW6.



John loves being at KPBS because he’s given the support and the resources needed to do the kind of thorough, fair reporting the KPBS audience relies on.