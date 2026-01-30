Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

February is Museum Month in San Diego County, with half off 70-plus museums

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:34 PM PST
Taking the whole family to a museum can be a bit pricey, but not in the month of February. Museum Month begins on Sunday. KPBS reporter John Carroll says it’s a chance for you and three others to get half off admission to more than 70 museums and cultural institutions throughout the county.

Taking the whole family to a museum can be a bit pricey, but not in February. It all comes down to a colorful card that can be worth some big bucks during February. It’s the 37th annual Museum Month.

“This is where we offer a half-off admission to all of our museums," interim executive director of the San Diego Museum Council Tom Felkner said. "We really encourage people to come out, have fun, bring your friends and family, and enjoy the day visiting as many museums as you can.”

From the California Surf Museum in Oceanside, to the Warner/Carillo Ranch House in the East County, right down to the Tijuana Estuary — there are a lots of choices.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Museum Month printed passes are shown at Balboa Park on Jan. 28, 2026.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Museum Month printed passes are shown at Balboa Park on Jan. 28, 2026.

“You just need to get a printed pass. They're free from any of almost 90 libraries throughout the county," Felkner said. "You can go to the county, city, and the Geisel Library at UC San Diego. So there's plenty of places to pick it up.”

San Diegans can also download a pass to their mobile devices for most museums, but a few accept only the printed pass, such as the San Diego Museum of Art. And when it comes to this grande dame of museums, there’s a very good reason to visit this month.

The entrance atrium at the San Diego Museum of Art is shown from above on Jan. 28, 2026.
John Carroll
/
KPBS
The entrance atrium at the San Diego Museum of Art is shown from above on Jan. 28, 2026.

“We are at a pivotal moment for the San Diego Museum of Art,” said Erika Ulring, the museum’s associate director of marketing and communications.

Standing in the museum’s atrium, Ulring said the museum opened its doors for the first time on Feb. 28, 1926.

“At that time, it was largely modern and contemporary art," she said. "There were local collectors, and it has grown significantly. We now have over 35,000 works in the permanent collection. We welcome traveling exhibitions from all over the world, as well as send our works of art as traveling exhibitions to other museums.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Entering through the museum’s south-facing doors takes visitors to a hallway/gallery, a little section of the museum that’s always free. On its walls now is a retrospective of the museum’s last 100 years.

A photographic retrospective of the San Diego Museum of Art's first 100 years is shown at the museum on Jan. 28, 2026.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
A photographic retrospective of the San Diego Museum of Art's first 100 years is shown at the museum on Jan. 28, 2026.

Ulring described it as “showing the history of the museum with archival photographs.”

And if anyone ever wondered what the museum’s stunning facade might look like if it were reimagined, there is currently an exhibit called Local Visions.

A sign on a wall showcasing "Local Visions" is shown at the San Diego Museum of Art on Jan. 28, 2026.
John Carroll
/
KPBS
A sign on a wall showcasing "Local Visions" is shown at the San Diego Museum of Art on Jan. 28, 2026.

“We had multiple, almost 100 artists submit their portfolios, and we ultimately chose 10 artists," Ulring said. "They created works of art that reimagined our iconic façade outside and showcase what they dream of the museum.”

One of the works reimagining the San Diego Museum of Art's front facade is shown as part of the Local Visions exhibition on January 28, 2026.
John Carroll
One of the works reimagining the San Diego Museum of Art's front facade is shown as part of the Local Visions exhibition on January 28, 2026.

Architectural purists needn’t worry. These works of art will stay in the realm of dreams; the museum’s facade is not changing.

Of course, there is plenty more to see across the museum’s 20 galleries, and much more to see outside its walls, outside the 18 museums and cultural institutions in Balboa Park, and dozens more all across the county — and all at half off through Saturday, Feb. 28.

Tags

Arts & Culture TourismSan Diego
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News