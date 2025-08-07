Voices del Valle is a youth-led podcast spotlighting powerful coming-of-age stories from California’s Imperial Valley. Told through the eyes of local teens, each episode dives into real experiences of growing up in a rural, tight-knit, and culturally rich border community. From navigating mental health and multigenerational households to chasing dreams in sports, music, and media, these stories reveal the resilience, creativity, and identity of young people forging their own paths. Whether facing homelessness or finding purpose through podcasting, Voices del Valle captures what it truly means to come of age in el Valle — with honesty, heart, and hometown pride.