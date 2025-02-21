From the streets to stadiums
Soccer a la Frontera is a five-part video series that tells the story of soccer’s cultural growth over the last five plus decades in the San Diego-Tijuana region.
Explore the origin story of soccer in the San Diego-Tijuana border region.
The beginning of professional soccer in San Diego began with a bang and bust. But then it moved indoors.
Professional women's soccer in San Diego didn't begin with Wave FC. In fact it began over three decades earlier with a humble squad.
From Mexico’s deep rooted fútbol culture to the professional Liga MX team Xolos de Tijuana, the city’s influence is deeply intertwined with San Diego’s passion for soccer.
The Chargers leaving San Diego left the city hungry for sports. Professional soccer came in and seized an opportunity.
Athletes play futsal at a court in Chicano Park in San Diego's Barrio Logan neighborhood on Jan. 15, 2025.
Former San Diego Sockers star forward Juli Vee signs a print of his artwork on Jan. 27, 2025. Vee played for the Sockers in the late 1970s through the 80s.
Former pro soccer player Shannon MacMillan sits down for an interview at Wave FC headquarters on Jan. 28, 2025. MacMillan is the Wave's vice president of community relations.
Roland Lizarondo
The San Diego Wave FC supporters section during an NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium.
Bennett Lacy
Soccer fans watch an NWSL match featuring San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium.
Bennett Lacy
Xolos fans celebrate their team's first league championship in Tijuana.
Brooke Binkowski
Fans attend a brand reveal event for San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley
Bennett Lacy
San Diego FC founding partner Manny Machado speaks during a brand reveal event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley
Bennett Lacy
San Diego FC players practice at the team's training facility in El Cajon on Jan. 13, 2025.
Club Tijuana midfielder and San Diego-native Joe Corona sits down for an interview in Tijuana on Jan. 27, 2025.
San Diego Wave FC forward Melanie Barcenas poses for a portrait in San Diego on Feb. 7, 2025