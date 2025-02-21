Give Now
Soccer a la Frontera

Soccer a la Frontera

From the streets to stadiums

Soccer a la Frontera is a five-part video series that tells the story of soccer’s cultural growth over the last five plus decades in the San Diego-Tijuana region.

Athletes play futsal at a court in Chicano Park in San Diego's Barrio Logan neighborhood on Jan. 15, 2025.
1 of 13
Athletes play futsal at a court in Chicano Park in San Diego's Barrio Logan neighborhood on Jan. 15, 2025.
Jacob Aere
Former San Diego Sockers star forward Juli Vee signs a print of his artwork on Jan. 27, 2025. Vee played for the Sockers in the late 1970s through the 80s.
2 of 13
Former San Diego Sockers star forward Juli Vee signs a print of his artwork on Jan. 27, 2025. Vee played for the Sockers in the late 1970s through the 80s.
Roland Lizarondo
Former pro soccer player Shannon MacMillan sits down for an interview at Wave FC headquarters on Jan. 28, 2025. MacMillan is the Wave's vice president of community relations.
3 of 13
Former pro soccer player Shannon MacMillan sits down for an interview at Wave FC headquarters on Jan. 28, 2025. MacMillan is the Wave's vice president of community relations.
Roland Lizarondo
The San Diego Wave FC supporters section during an NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium.
4 of 13
The San Diego Wave FC supporters section during an NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium.
Bennett Lacy
Soccer fans watch an NWSL match featuring San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium.
5 of 13
Soccer fans watch an NWSL match featuring San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium.
Bennett Lacy
Xolos fans celebrate their team's first league championship in Tijuana.
6 of 13
Xolos fans celebrate their team's first league championship in Tijuana.
Brooke Binkowski
Fans attend a brand reveal event for San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley
7 of 13
Fans attend a brand reveal event for San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley
Bennett Lacy
San Diego FC founding partner Manny Machado speaks during a brand reveal event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley
8 of 13
San Diego FC founding partner Manny Machado speaks during a brand reveal event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley
Bennett Lacy
An empty Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico is shown on Jan. 27, 2025.
9 of 13
An empty Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico is shown on Jan. 27, 2025.
Roland Lizarondo
San Diego FC players practice at the team's training facility in El Cajon on Jan. 13, 2025.
10 of 13
San Diego FC players practice at the team's training facility in El Cajon on Jan. 13, 2025.
Jacob Aere
San Diego FC winger Emmanuel Boateng talks to the press on Jan. 18, 2025.
11 of 13
San Diego FC winger Emmanuel Boateng talks to the press on Jan. 18, 2025.
Jacob Aere
Club Tijuana midfielder and San Diego-native Joe Corona sits down for an interview in Tijuana on Jan. 27, 2025.
12 of 13
Club Tijuana midfielder and San Diego-native Joe Corona sits down for an interview in Tijuana on Jan. 27, 2025.
Roland Lizarondo
San Diego Wave FC forward Melanie Barcenas poses for a portrait in San Diego on Feb. 7, 2025
13 of 13
San Diego Wave FC forward Melanie Barcenas poses for a portrait in San Diego on Feb. 7, 2025
Charlotte Radulovich
