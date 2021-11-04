Roland LizarondoVideo Journalist
Roland Lizarondo is a former KPBS staff member.
MORE STORIES BY THIS AUTHOR
-
California is on the verge of having a license plate dedicated specifically to female veterans. Advocates say it would be more than just symbolism.
-
The Pentagon released a new report showing San Diego County is one of the top areas in the nation for defense spending.
MORE STORIES FEATURING WORK BY THIS AUTHOR
-
The trapped man was provided with electrolytes, hot packs and blankets to keep him warm overnight.
-
The department’s Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties visited camps in San Ysidro and Jacumba this month and spoke with migrants, humanitarian workers and Customs and Border Protection leaders.
-
The San Marcos Creek Project has reached a major milestone. The Via Vera Cruz bridge is open, which will help traffic flows and local businesses just ahead of the stormy weather and holidays.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- Resources to cope with San Diego's cost of living
- Gavin Newsom advierte que fuerzas oscuras amenazan a California
- San Diego County expands rental subsidy program for older adults
- Huge increase in homeless hospital admissions raises recuperative care shortage concerns
- Encinitas considers future of empty lot on Quail Gardens Drive