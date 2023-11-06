Search Query
Data Visualization Projects
Living
As dog euthanasias spike in San Diego County shelters, former employees say the system is broken
Quality of Life
Gloria's ADU proposal would block housing in San Diego's whitest, wealthiest neighborhoods
Public Safety
Timeline: 50 years of plane crashes in San Diego neighborhoods
Public Safety
San Diego’s highest paid city employees? Cops racking up overtime and earning over $400,000
Local
Make the tough choices to balance the budget
Quality of Life
Where San Diego's housing is and isn't being built
Quality of Life
San Diego area credit unions lean into 'good guy' image while charging millions in overdraft fees
Public Safety
Where are you most likely to get a parking ticket in San Diego?
San Diego is now less blue
More news
Living
SDFC’s Right to Dream Academy opens for local elite youth soccer players
Local
City says Barrio Logan scrap metal recycler is violating law, creating a public nuisance
Quality of Life
California shrank prisons with sentencing changes. A new study shows how that’s working
Border & Immigration
San Diego judge orders former Afghan interpreter released from ICE detention