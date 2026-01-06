Del Mar pushes back, requests meeting with AG's office over stalled housing development

The city of Del Mar is asking for a meeting with California's Attorney General Rob Bonta in response to his letter accusing it of acting in bad faith about a proposed cliffside housing development that would overlook the city's dog beach.

Developers of the Seaside Ridge project are proposing to build a 259-unit apartment complex on a 6.9-acre lot, including 85 units designated as affordable. The city said the bluff is currently zoned for one house per acre.

The developer maintains that the project qualifies for a builder's remedy, which, among other things, would make it easier to rezone the property.

Any zoning changes would need the approval of the California Coastal Commission, according to Del Mar City Councilmember Terry Gaasterland, the city's housing liaison.

The city said the builder's remedy does not apply, and a letter Bonta sent the city in December misrepresents the issue.

"So what the Attorney General's letter was about was, 'Hey, why are these zoning changes not happening? '" Gaasterland said.

Del Mar has consistently maintained that the Seaside Ridge project's application was incomplete because it was missing key elements, including the rezoning application and the coastal development permit. Meeting in person could resolve miscommunication, Gaasterland said.

"So when there are gaps of knowledge on either side, and people need time to ask questions, it can be a whole lot more efficient than trying to go back and forth with letters and paper," she said.

The city is also accusing the property developer of interfering with its negotiations with the Del Mar Fairgrounds to build affordable housing there. Darren Pudgil, spokesperson for Seaside Ridge, disputes that.

"We support affordable housing at the fairgrounds and have suggested that they complete their once-in-a-generation master planning effort, which is in process and includes a county-wide public input process, before they approve and site any housing — or any other use — on this property," he said in a statement.

Seaside Ridge filed a lawsuit challenging Del Mar's decision not to move forward with the application process over what it deemed an incomplete proposal.

Gaasterland said the city is looking to work with Bonta's office to help "them understand what we are doing and why and how, and hearing from them what else more they think we may be needing to do.”

A spokesperson from Bonta's office acknowledged that it has received Del Mar's response but declined to comment.