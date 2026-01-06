Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Del Mar pushes back, requests meeting with AG's office over stalled housing development

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published January 6, 2026 at 6:24 PM PST
Del Mar city officials want to meet with California’s attorney general over a stalled cliffside housing project. This comes after the Attorney General’s Office accused the city of acting in bad faith in its handling of the development. KPBS North County reporter Alexander Nguyen has the story.

The city of Del Mar is asking for a meeting with California's Attorney General Rob Bonta in response to his letter accusing it of acting in bad faith about a proposed cliffside housing development that would overlook the city's dog beach.

Developers of the Seaside Ridge project are proposing to build a 259-unit apartment complex on a 6.9-acre lot, including 85 units designated as affordable. The city said the bluff is currently zoned for one house per acre.

The developer maintains that the project qualifies for a builder's remedy, which, among other things, would make it easier to rezone the property.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Del Mar's response to A.G.'s letter
Download attachment
To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader.

Any zoning changes would need the approval of the California Coastal Commission, according to Del Mar City Councilmember Terry Gaasterland, the city's housing liaison.

The city said the builder's remedy does not apply, and a letter Bonta sent the city in December misrepresents the issue.

"So what the Attorney General's letter was about was, 'Hey, why are these zoning changes not happening? '" Gaasterland said.

Del Mar has consistently maintained that the Seaside Ridge project's application was incomplete because it was missing key elements, including the rezoning application and the coastal development permit. Meeting in person could resolve miscommunication, Gaasterland said.

"So when there are gaps of knowledge on either side, and people need time to ask questions, it can be a whole lot more efficient than trying to go back and forth with letters and paper," she said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The city is also accusing the property developer of interfering with its negotiations with the Del Mar Fairgrounds to build affordable housing there. Darren Pudgil, spokesperson for Seaside Ridge, disputes that.

"We support affordable housing at the fairgrounds and have suggested that they complete their once-in-a-generation master planning effort, which is in process and includes a county-wide public input process, before they approve and site any housing — or any other use — on this property," he said in a statement.

Seaside Ridge filed a lawsuit challenging Del Mar's decision not to move forward with the application process over what it deemed an incomplete proposal.

Gaasterland said the city is looking to work with Bonta's office to help "them understand what we are doing and why and how, and hearing from them what else more they think we may be needing to do.”

A spokesperson from Bonta's office acknowledged that it has received Del Mar's response but declined to comment.

Tags

Politics HousingNorth County
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News