One San Diego family’s detention story

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS ORDERING THE CALIFORNIA DMV TO CANCEL THE COMMERCIAL DRIVERS LICENSES OF ROUGHLY 13 THOUSAND TRUCK DRIVERS WHO ARE IN THE U-S WITHOUT LEGAL STATUS

THE RECENT NEWS LEAVES DRIVERS CURRENTLY IN THE U-S UNDER A WORK VISA, REFUGEE OR ASYLUM STATUS, UNABLE TO CONTINUE WORKING

A RECENT COURT RULING ALLOWED FOR AFFECTED INDIVIDUALS TO SUBMIT A NEW LICENSE APPLICATION BUT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS NOW BLOCKING THE D-M-V FROM PROCESSING THOSE APPLICATIONS AS WELL

D-M-V DIRECTOR STEVE GORDON SAID THAT THE FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION IS USING IT’S WAR ON IMMIGRATION TO REMOVE QUALIFIED, HARD-WORKING COMMERCIAL DRIVERS WHO MEET LANGUAGE AND SAFETY RULES FROM THE WORKFORCE

TWO SAN DIEGO COUNTY PARKS ARE NOMINEES FOR THE BEST OF CALIFORNIA'S STATE PARKS, POLL

ITS THE SECOND YEAR THAT THE POLL'S BEEN PUT ON BY CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS FOUNDATION

CARLSBAD STATE BEACH AND ANZA [ANNE-ZUH] BORREGO DESERT STATE PARK ARE BOTH NOMINEES

ANZA-BORREGO IS UP FOR BEST WILDFLOWERS, BEST CAMPING AND BEST HIKING WHILE CARLSBAD STATE BEACH IS A NOMINEE FOR BEST BEACH

AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR THE FOUNDATION SAYS THE POLL IS A FUN WAY TO SHARE WHAT YOU LOVE ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE PARK

YOU CAN FIND THE POLL AT CAL PARKS DOT ORG SLASH VOTE BEST OF 26

TODAY IS THE START OF A SHORT LIVED HEAT WAVE

A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT STARTING AT 10 A-M TODAY AND ENDS AT 8 P-M TOMORROW

FORECASTERS SAY A HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM COMBINED WITH WINDS OUT OF THE EAST WILL BRING WIDESPREAD HEAT ALONG WITH IT, OVER THE NEXT TWO DAYS

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS COASTAL TEMPERATURES ARE LIKELY TO REACH THE LOW 80'S AND LAND IN THE 90'S ACROSS OUR INLAND VALLEYS

N-W-S SAYS THIS WEEKEND WILL STILL BE UNUSUALLY WARM

FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR, BUT NOT SWELTERING

ICE AGENTS HAVE ARRESTED THOUSANDS OF SAN DIEGANS SINCE PRESIDENT TRUMP LAUNCHED HIS MASS DEPORTATION CAMPAIGN.

ONE SAN DIEGO FAMILY SHARED THEIR DETENTION STORY WITH REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS.

DETENTIONSTORY (gs) 4:57 SOQ

NATPOP Bryan asking about a warrant – agents shouting at the people

It happened so fast. On the morning of February 2, Alejandro Olivo and his son Bryan are in Del Mar. Still in their truck, preparing for a landscaping job.

ICE agents surround the truck. Bryan starts recording while Alejandro calls his wife, Veronica. Agents smash the driver’s side window. To Veronica, it sounds like gunshots.

C0422 00:01:03:28 / 05:11:57:21“Fue un impacto demasiado teriblement fuerte porque justamente cuando me staban hablando le rompieron la Ventana.”Right when he called me, they smashed the window - it was incredibly loud.

The phone goes dead. All Veronica knows is that ICE agents had taken her husband and son.

Alejandro and Bryan are among the thousands of San Diegans who have been arrested by ICE during the mass deportation campaign. What happened to the Olivos over the next few weeks - while once unthinkable, is now commonplace.

C0422 00:07:34:08 / 05:18:28:03“Muchos momentos en que llorgamos y gritamos. Sentiamos que, pues por lo pque podia pasar y todo eso. En ningun momento nos rendimos.”There was a lot of crying and shouting. But we never gave up.

Veronica says the weeks were filled with fear and anger. But the family never gave up hope.

Neither men are U.S. citizens. Alejandro is undocumented, but is a father of five and has lived and worked here for decades. Bryan has legal status through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which is known as DACA. Neither has a criminal record.

The first thing Veronica did after their arrests was call everyone she knew

C0422 00:03:24:12 / 05:14:18:07“Creo que de una hora la casa ya estaba llena de personas. Todo el dia la casa estaba llena de personas.”Within an hour - the house was packed with people ready to help

Within an hour the house was full of people ready to help. They called lawyers, brought food, donated to cover the rent and utility bills.

Each member of the family dealt with it in their own way.

Beckhams – the second-oldest son – says he was initially in shock.

C0425 00:03:11:16 / 05:34:11:02“I pulled myself together. I saw myself as kind of like the head of the family since our actual head of the family was not with us.

He set up a GoFundMe campaign that so far has raised nearly $20,000.

His sister, Charline, felt her father’s absence at night.

C0436-003 00:04:37:00 / 06:04:40:08“I didn’t feel safe. Every time he’s home he’ll hear every little noise and it’ll make me feel safe because if my dad is hearing it he’s going to tell us.”

Charlene is a sophomore at Lincoln High School. Word of her dad’s detention spread throughout the school community. And before the family knew it – strangers were dropping off donated food.

All of that support helped Ian, the family’s second-youngest

C0433-0004 00:04:54:29 / 05:56:26:08“It felt really good to know that some people actually did care about us during that time. Because at first I thought we would be struggling – my dad, money you know –.”

Ian says he struggled to process his emotions

C0433-0004 00:01:12:15 / 05:52:43:22“ It felt something like broken inside me because my dad, my brother, they’re great people. My dad is the greatest person I know, he’s the greatest dad I know.”

Bryan was released within a day. After ICE agents realized he’s a DACA recipient and protected from deportation.

When he got out – helping his mom and siblings felt like a full-time job. One of the few distractions was watching his favorite soccer team – San Diego FC.

NATPOPSinging at the tailgate

INTERVIEW TWO 00:00:39:17“Just being able to yell, getting that relief out, jut being happy the whole four hours that I’m here for the tailgate. I’m just happy to be here.”

On his first game back – a small group of supporters turned their back during the national anthem. It was a small act of protest against ICE enforcement in San Diego.

Bryan didn’t turn around. He loves this country. And as a DACA recipient, feels the need to show his support as much as possible. But on that day one line of the anthem nearly broke him.

INTERVIEW TWO 00:04:03:19“I love singing the anthem and I cry most of the time. But this time when they say the Land of the Free, I’m like my dad’s not even free, that’s the only sentence out of the whole anthem that I put my head down and I wanted to start crying for sure. Because my dad’s not free.”

After a month, a lawyer secured Alejandro’s release. A judge cited the reasons why he shouldn’t be detained. He runs a business, contributes to the community, and is raising multiple U.S. citizen children.

Alejandro was working the day KPBS visited the family. Veronica says he still doesn’t like to talk about his time in detention. When he came home, she instantly noticed he’d lost a lot of weight. And his face was very pale – especially for a landscaper who works in the sun.

Veronica wants other families going through this to know that they are not alone. That they shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help.

C0423 00:08:00:10 / 05:29:31:23“Estamos mas Fuerte que nunca. Mas fuertes que nunca para poder salir Adelante.”We’re stronger than ever.

She says the family is stronger than ever.

Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

IN TIJUANA’S RED-LIGHT DISTRICT, THOUSANDS OF WOMEN RELY ON SEX WORK TO SURVIVE. BUT A NEW STUDY FROM S-D-S-U SAYS FINANCIAL SUPPORT AND TRAINING CAN IMPROVE THEIR LIVES.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DEMARCO TALKED WITH THE LEAD RESEARCHER ABOUT THE IMPACT.

SEXWORKER 1 1:10

The study followed 120 female sex workers over three years. The women took part in a program that combined small business loans with health education.

Elizabeth Reed is the lead researcher.

ELIZABETH REED

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY

We found meaningful improvements in financial stability, reduced substance use, increased savings, improved condom negotiation, and greater self-confidence.

The program is called ESTIMA, the Spanish word for self-esteem. Participants receive small loans up to $1,000. And training to start businesses, from selling cosmetics and cleaning products to catering food.

Elisa Sabatini with Los Niños de Baja California helped run the program.

ELISA SABATINI

LOS NIÑOS DE BAJA CALIFORNIA

The trainings that occur are related to women and violence, nutrition and health education…also, business support.

Reed says one of the most powerful parts of the program was the support women found in the groups.

ELIZABETH REED

I think the groups really created this trusted space where women could talk openly, share strategies and support each other.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

##########

THE TYPICAL S-D-G &E CUSTOMER IS PAYING ALMOST 200 DOLLARS A MONTH TO KEEP THE LIGHTS ON.

FOR THE LATEST INSTALLMENT IN OUR PRICE OF SAN DIEGO SERIES, ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ SPOKE WITH REPORTER KATIE HYSON ABOUT WHY THE RATES HAVE CLIMBED SO HIGH.

UTILITY ME (kh/dc/mb) (4:01) SOQ: “starting next month.”

----------------------

[00:00]

Katie, so how big of an increase in rates are we talking about? So if you're a typical SDG&E customer, you likely paid about $185 for last month's electric bill. In 2009, when rates were at a low, it would have cost you under $20 to use the same amount of electricity adjusted for inflation. You looked into the factors that contributed to this, what did you find?

[00:26]

To understand that rapid rise, we have to go back back to the energy crisis in 2001 when lawmakers put a cap on the rates utility companies could charge. Then in 2007, officials said SDG&E power lines were partly responsible for a deadly wildfire season. And so the company began taking these expensive steps to make their power grid less likely to spark fires.

[00:52]

Then in 2014, California lawmakers lifted that cap on rates. And so that allowed SDG&E to raise their prices to recover those expenses. Company leadership told me state laws have mandated a lot of their rising costs, not just for wildfire safety, but clean energy improvements and replacing aging infrastructure. So, what did you discover after tracking the company's profits for this story?

[01:20]

Even though rate payers end up covering most of these costs, shareholders front the money for the initial investment, and SDG&E provides a return on their investment. The company says they need to offer a high return to attract investors because it's a riskier investment than like a bond. Um the percentage they're allowed to profit is regulated. It's usually around 10%.

[01:44]

But the more the company spends on investments, the higher amount of profit that 10% translates to. And so the company's annual profit more than tripled between 2007 and 2024. How do SDG and E rates compare to other utilities? They're very high. Um, 2 1/2 times higher than the national average and higher even than the California average.

[02:09]

A spokesperson told me that's because their customers tend to use less energy and so to recover these fixed costs from less energy. They have to charge more for what customers do use. He said if their grid was somewhere where usage was closer to the national average, their rates would decrease by half. So, what can people do to lower their monthly bill? Well, there's typical recommendations, weatherproofing doors and windows, using blackout curtains, things that help keep the temperature comfortable using less energy. There's also a couple programs for lower income customers that give you a discount.

[02:59]

If you recently lost your job or you're receiving benefits, or even if your income's a little bit higher than that, up to almost 53,000 for one person, you might qualify. Um and if you can afford the upfront cost, of course there's solar, but it could take you about a decade to break even with the savings. You covered the announcement of SDG and E's annual profits recently. It wasn't what you expected. That's right.

[03:26]

They They've trended toward a billion dollars annually in recent years, but they just announced under $600 million dollars in profit for last year, well under what I was expecting to see. And that's largely because of a a very costly one-time decision by regulators. Essentially, they had all these expenses that were approved and they spent the money expecting to recuperate those costs and then regulators said they were actually on the hook for them after all.

. Is there an end in sight to these rising rates? Not yet. I'm sorry to say.

[04:42]

Um, in fact, in January, state regulators approved more wildfire mitigation spending and that's expected to raise monthly bills again for most SDG&E customers starting next month.

TAG: THAT WAS REPORTER KATIE HYSON SPEAKING WITH ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ.

##########

FOR YEARS, POLITICIANS, ENVIRONMENTALISTS AND HEALTH ADVOCATES HAVE BEEN TRYING TO FIND SOLUTIONS FOR THE TIJUANA RIVER SEWAGE CRISIS.

ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS NOW, SAN DIEGO'S LARGEST BUSINESS ORGANIZATION IS WEIGHING IN.

The Tijuana River sewage crisis has received widespread attention in recent years. Milestones have been reached.

TJRIVER 1A 00:04

“But not nearly enough to address this problem.”

Emily Young is with The Prebys Foundation. She says the decades-long problem is complex.

To keep the focus on solutions, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce commissioned a new report from experts on the topic. It lays out five key ways Mexico and the U.S. can end the crisis.

Chris Cate is the Chamber’s president. He announced the report today.

TJRIVER 1B 00:05

“This five-pillar framework gives us a comprehensive binational guide for action.”

The report lays out solutions both countries are already working on.

But it also proposes new measures, like establishing a binational maintenance fund and a binational committee to unblock stalled projects. Tammy Murga, KPBS News

##########

SAN DIEGO’S LARGEST SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS IT’S FOUND WAYS TO CLOSE ITS BUDGET GAP FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR. BUT REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS THINGS COULD STILL CHANGE AS THE STATE FINALIZES ITS BUDGET.

SDUSDBUDGET1 1:10 SOQ

Back in December, the San Diego Unified School District was facing a $47 million deficit for the next fiscal year.

A lot has changed since then. The district has eliminated staff positions and brought in additional revenue.

There are also new expenses. The district reached an agreement with its teachers union that sends monthly payments to special education teachers whose caseloads are above the agreed upon limit.

Overall, district leaders say next year’s budget is balanced. But the following year, the district could be facing an $87 million deficit.

Superintendent Fabiola Bagula says now is the time to start planning.

BAGULA

We need to continue to refine our multi-year plan leading up to the final budget adoption.

The district adopts its budget in June – typically, before the state finalizes its budget. For now, the district has to make assumptions about how much money it will get from the state.

BAGULA

So if additional resources do materialize, we want to be thoughtful and strategize about how we can support our students and schools.

The district held a community input session Thursday night. Attendees asked that the district fund after-school tutoring, language immersion and trades programs. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

##########

TRANSPORTATION OFFICIALS YESTERDAY (WEDNESDAY) BROKE GROUND ON A BIKE AND TRANSIT PROJECT ON UNIVERSITY AVENUE.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS IT'S BEEN PLANNED SINCE AT LEAST 2012.

_____________________________________________

UNIBIKEWAY 1 (ab) 0:46 soq

AB: The University Bikeway will run 2.8 miles from San Diego's border with La Mesa to Estrella Avenue in City Heights. It'll include separated bike lanes, measures to prevent speeding and new boarding platforms for some of the county's highest-ridership bus routes. Traffic collisions on the corridor have killed at least four people over the past decade, including a six-year-old boy last October. Here's City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera.

SER: This is a safety and beautification project, and it's one that addresses, again, not theoretical safety hazards but real life ones. This is a deadly stretch of road. And the investments that are being made here are going to save lives.

AB: The University Bikeway is scheduled to open to the public in September 2027. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

