El Cajon sues California attorney general over state’s sanctuary law

The City of El Cajon announced a lawsuit on Wednesday against California Attorney General Rob Bonta over the state’s sanctuary law.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 54 into law in 2017. It prohibits state and local law enforcement from assisting with federal immigration enforcement, with some exceptions. City leaders say this contradicts federal law.

“This is a constitutional case,” said Richard Lawson, vice chair of litigation for the America First Policy Institute, which is representing the city of El Cajon in the case. “Under the Constitution, federal law is supreme.”

The lawsuit specifically cites a section of federal law that “makes it an offense for any person who encourages or induces” someone to live in the U.S. without legal status. Lawson pointed to California policies that allow people without legal status to access driver’s licenses , disability insurance and in-state tuition .

“If you look at all of that, it is designed to induce and encourage illegal aliens to reside here,” he said.

City leaders say SB 54 can make it harder for police to do their jobs. In March 2025, El Cajon City Councilmember Steve Goble asked the California Department of Justice about conducting wellness checks on unaccompanied children. Federal authorities sometimes share contact information with local police so they can do wellness checks.

“Currently, local law enforcement is wary of performing these wellness checks in collaboration with federal authorities due to concerns whether elements of California Senate Bill 54 apply,” Goble wrote.

Katie Anastas / KPBS Councilmember Steve Goble speaking outside El Cajon City Hall on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The department said local police may violate state law if they share or confirm the location of someone without legal status with federal authorities.

In a statement, Attorney General Rob Bonta wrote, “El Cajon should prepare for another loss.”

“Anyone, regardless of immigration status, who commits a crime can be held accountable under California law. Period,” he wrote. “SB 54 is a pro-public safety law that encourages witnesses and victims of crime to come forward and work with law enforcement. SB 54 has been upheld in court again and again, and we’re prepared to defend it from a baseless attack once more.”