La Mesa City Council postpones final vote on e-bike ordinance

Despite having unanimous support earlier this month, the second reading of a proposed e-bike ban in La Mesa was tabled Tuesday amid community pushback.

The ordinance would prohibit kids under 12 from operating standard e-bikes that can reach up to 20 mph. It also allows the city to confiscate noncompliant bikes. The City Council approved the ordinance’s first reading on April 14 .

Councilmember Laura Lothian and Vice Mayor Lauren Cazares initially voted in favor of the proposed ordinance. But during Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting, both said they wouldn’t back it in its current form.

“I don't like the idea of the city usurping the authority, supervision and responsibility of a responsible parent over their child,” Lothian said. “Sometimes you put something out there without thinking it through and it turns out that maybe it's not a great idea.”

Cazares said her decision to reverse her vote came after talking with parents.

“I have changed my mind from voting in support of it from the discussions that I’ve had with parents because the only folks that have reached out to me have been against this (ordinance),” Cazares said.

Meanwhile, Councilmember Genevieve Suzuki is maintaining her support of the ordinance.

“It's very personal to me because I have a 10-year-old and I have a 17-year-old and I don't want either of them to get hurt and I don't want their friends to get hurt and I don't want them to hurt people either,” Suzuki said.

La Mesa follows Santee , Chula Vista , Coronado and other cities in establishing e-bike ordinances that are facilitated by a state law passed in 2024.

During the meeting, Suzuki asked La Mesa Police Chief Ray Sweeney to talk about the safety benefits of the ordinance.

“The benefit — we’re looking at public safety,” Sweeney said. “With younger kids, they sometimes will lack perception, safety precautions (and) rules of the road.”

But during public comment, three community members asked the council to target unsafe behavior, not age. Cassi Knight and Deric Knight attended the meeting with their 10-year-old, Charlie.

“If all of this is in the name of safety, then we should be promoting safety by educating our children on how to ride these bikes, on how to handle them, on how to be in these situations,” Cassi said in an interview with KPBS.

Cassi and Deric said they ride their e-bikes as a family to downtown La Mesa and have set the speed limit on Charlie’s bike to 6 mph.

“I want to know if I can still be able to ride my bike because riding my bike kind of feels important to me too,” Charlie said.

Mayor Mark Arapostathis and Councilmember Patricia Dillard were absent from Tuesday’s meeting, so the final vote will take place at the next regular meeting scheduled for May 12.