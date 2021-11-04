Carlos Castillo is a bilingual Emmy award-winning video journalist. Born and raised in Southern California, Carlos grew up with a knack for capturing special moments. In high school and college, Carlos excelled in video production courses, winning numerous awards for his work. Prior to joining KPBS, Carlos worked in Laredo, Texas as a news photographer for the local Univision/Fox station. He later worked in San Diego at Univision where he won an Emmy for his two-part series in the general assignment category. In his free time, Carlos enjoys playing with his cat Benji, nerding out in video games, and DJ-ing at local San Diego restaurants and clubs.